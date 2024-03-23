My lawd. Where would this Alabama team be without Kayla Beaver?

GAME 1: ALABAMA 1, VIRGINIA TECH 0

Beaver (W, 4-0) was again dominant, shutting down one of the most prolific offense in softball. Virginia Tech managed five singles, but none in the same inning. Beaver had six strikeouts and coaxed an amazing 11 groundouts. Only two balls were hit to the outfield.

Bama bats could not do much of anything until the bottom of the fifth. Bailey Dowling reached first base on a two-out walk. Pinch runner Kinley Pate stole second and then came around to score the game’s only run on a solid single up the middle by Kendal Clark. The only other Tide hit came from #9 hitter Kristen White to lead off the 6th inning. She stole second and was left stranded.

The top three hitters - Jenna Johnson, Kali Heivilin, and Abby Duchscherer - collectively struck out six times.

GAME 2: VIRGINIA TECH 8, ALABAMA 3 - Jenna Johnson Senior Day

Jocelyn Briski got what I would say is a “surprise start”. I figured Patrick Murphy would throw Beaver back in there, but I do think he needs to start developing Brisk as a starter (more on that below). But I digress... The first batter she faced singled. So, did the third. However, intermittently, she struck out the side. The game was going by pretty swiftly until the leadoff Hokie in the 4th inning hit a solo shot into the parking lot. In the 5th, VaTech put two runners on with one out, prompting Murphy to bring in the aforementioned Beaver. A fielder’s choice and a groundout would plate a second VT run.

Bama put two on in the bottom of the frame with no outs, but a double play and a strikeout wiped that away. Kenleigh Cahalan tripled with one out in the 6th, and there she stayed.

Tech singled and double to lead off the 7th. Alea Johnson entered the game and struck one out but allowed the runner on third to score on a sac fly. She would eventually get out of the inning down only 3-0.

All seemed lost until Kendal Clark led off the bottom of the 7th with a triple. After an out, Lauren Esman singled her in for the first Bama run. Following a Bama walk, Cahalan tripled two of her teammates in to tie it up 3-3.

However, the fun and games were short-lived. After a flyout in the 8th, Hokies singled and doubled off Alea. Murphy decided to throw gasoline on the fire by bringing in Jaala Torrence. The first batter singled in two runs, followed by another single, a wild pitch run, and a two run jack to make it 8-3. Poor Alea (L, 3-1) gets saddled with her first loss of the season.

On her Senior Day, Jenna Johnson singled, walked and scored in the 7th, and twice grounded out.

NOTES:

^^^ With no score in Game 2, Bama had runners on first and second base with one out. On a full count to Heivilin, it appeared that The Gut® called for a hit-and-run with mediocre speed Marlie Giles (1-1 on stolen bases) trying low-percentage to swipe third. Heivilin had an awkward swing (as if she was trying to “protect the runner”, as they say) that struck her out and Giles was easily gunned down to end the threat. Nice call, Gut®.

Virginia Tech was Tweeting highlights without audio. Gee, I wonder why?

As mentioned above, Briski got the start over Torrence. I have zero problems with that move. Torrence has had ample opportunities to prove herself against Power teams and has not stepped up to the challenge. Alea Johnson seems like nothing more than a reliever - and a highly effective one at times. Salter needs to get that diploma and log into indeed.com. Murphy has been using the freshman Briski in different roles and it is time to stop yanking her around and begin to mold her into a starter. She may be the best pitcher Team29 has - unless he can miraculously find another hidden gem like Beaver.

Speaking of Beaver, it is curious if she just ran out of gas on Saturday. Murphy just LOVES to ride an ace like he did with Fouts, Osorio, K-Traina, et al - often using them on consecutive days in the post-season. If Beaver is not built that way, it could be dark clouds ahead for the Team28.

Lauren Esman started Game 2 as the DH and went 1-3 at the plate with an RBI and a K. I don’t know what happened to February Esman who hit .368 with 4 doubles and 9 RBI in a 6 game span, but maybe she is on her way back. Before Saturday, she had not gotten a hit since Feb 16 against Virginia.

Again, no stolen bases from the world-famous “Greenlight Girls”. So glad Gut® built this team around small ball.

Heivilin was 0-5 with 4 whiffs and no walks. Too bad nobody else on the team can play second base. Duke had a rough weekend going hitless in 7 at bats with 4 strikeouts. Dowling (0-5) also did not get a hit, but had one base on balls. At least she did not strike out.

MVP

BEAVER.

CLARK was 2-4 with a run scored, an RBI, 2 walks, and a triple. She was the only Tide player with hits in both games.

CAHALAN had two triples on Saturday but an 0-fer on Friday.

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

No midweekers, but the next series does start on Thursday. UK was ranked before this weekend, but they are currently at Florida and lost the first game 10-2 in 5 innings.

Thursday, March 28 at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. CT, SECN+

Friday, March 29 at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. CT, SECN+

Saturday, March 30 at Kentucky 1 p.m. CT, SECN+

For you folks in the Piedmont area of Alabama (IYKYK), you get a rare chance to catch the Crimson Tide Tuesday, April 2 at Jacksonville State 6 p.m. CT.

