Tide rolls over Charleston, Grand Canyon up next

The Alabama Crimson Tide had to hold up the state of Alabama and the SEC on Friday night. After the three other state teams - Samford, Birmingham U, and Auburn - and five of the eight SEC teams lost, the Tide put them all on their shoulders by defeating College of Charleston 109-96. The game wasn’t near as close as the score indicates as Bama had over a 30 point lead late in the game.

The Tide was as close to healthy as they have been for several games. Latrell Wrightsell Jr and Rylan Griffen were both available and looking like themselves. Only reserve Davin Cosby, who broke his foot in practice this week, missed the game.

Coach Nate Oats went back to his four guard starting lineup, pairing Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, and Grant Nelson with Wrightsell and Griffen. The Tide had a slow start and trailed 12-10 at the under 16 timeout. With 13:18 left Charleston led 19-13 when Sears hit his first three point attempt to ignite a 10-0 Bama run. Making shots helped pick up the defensive intensity and the two Mo’s were a big part of that, contributing key minutes during the middle of the first half.

With 4:30 left the Bama lead was 34-30. Sears went on a tear, scoring from long range, in the lane, and at the line. Jarin Stevenson added a three pointer and the Tide took a 51-34 lead into the locker room. Wrightsell was involved in a collision late in the half, after which he headed straight to the locker room. After the guard’s recent concussion this was a troublesome situation. Fortunately, it turned out to be just a (very) bloody nose.

At the half Bama was shooting 16-29 for 54% including 7-13 from three point range. The Tide made only 12 of 18 free throws for 67%. Bama had 20 rebounds, one block, three steals, and only four turnovers, but got destroyed 11-4 on the offensive boards. Sears scored 20 in the period and was joined by Wrightsell in double figures with 11.



Charleston shot 14-42 for 33%, including 2-15 from three. CoC was 4-5 at the line, had 23 rebounds, one block, three steals, five assists, and six turnovers. At the half Oats was happy with his team’s defense, saying that ““the only way they scored were off of offensive rebounds.”



Wrightsell returned for the second half and Oats kept the same starting quintet. Charleston scored the first two buckets of the half before the Tide got rolling again. Grant was pulled after the first minute in favor of Nick Pringle. Sears continued to cook and after a long three followed by a steal and layup, he was up to 25 points and the lead was 60-40 with 17:05 left.



Wrightsell nailed back to back three pointers, Sam Walters came in and made some noise, and everyone joined in the party. When Estrada hit a three pointer with 7:50 left the lead was 31 at 95-64. Walters hit a three pointer to make the score 100-71 with 5:34 left, the Tide’s 10th game scoring 100+ points on the season which is a SEC record. Over the last 3:50 the Cougars outscored Bama 18-7 to make the final score closer than the game actually was. Kai Spears and Max Scharnowski both got in the game late for the Tide and scored.

Bama shot 20-31 for 65% with 6-10 from three and 12-19 at the line. Overall the Tide shot an impressive 36-60 for 60%, 13-23 from deep for 57%, but only 24-37 at the charity stripe for 65%. Alabama tallied 34 rebounds, two blocks, five steals, 17 assists, and turnovers. Sears had 30 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Wrightsell hit 5-6 from three point range and scored 17 points with four rebounds. Estrada stuffed the box with 13 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. Griffen and Walters added nine each, Stevenson added seven, and the Mo’s contributed six each. Twelve Bama players saw action in the game and all scored.

Charleston shot 18-36 in the second half with 8-18 from three, almost all after the game had long been decided. The Cougars knocked down 18-24 free throws. Overall CoC was 32-78 for 31%, 10-33 from deep, and 22-29 at the line. Charleston won the rebounding battle with 42, 17 of those on the offensive end, and had three blocks, eight steals, 16 assists, and 10 turnovers. Six Cougars ended up in double figures.

Great bounce back for the Tide after an uneven last few weeks of the season. The saying is you win with guards in March and the Tide got 60 combined points out of Sears, Wrightsell, and Estrada. The 109 points were the most by any Alabama team in an a NCAA Tournament game. After the game, Sears said, “We came in and saw what happened to Auburn, and we weren’t going to let that happen to us.” Dioubate and Wague both played great minutes and brought some toughness on a night when Nelson was not much of a factor. Stevenson and Walters played some of their best minutes of the season. Overall a great team win in a survive and advance situation.

Next up for the Tide will be Grand Canyon University. The ‘Lopes are a fun team from Phoenix, and their crowd was quite raucous in last night’s opening win over St. Mary’s. They won’t be an easy out.

