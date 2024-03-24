Bama Basketball Breakdown & How to Watch: NCAA Tournament - Grand Canyon

After fizzling out to end the regular season and no showing in Nashville, the 4th-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (22-11, 13-5 SEC; NET: 9; Kenpom: 15) pulled a complete 180 and delivered a classic Nate Oats NCAA Tournament opening weekend beatdown of the 13th-seeded College of Charleston Cougars in the First Round on Friday night. And what a sight it was to behold, as the Tide rediscovered its elite potency on the offensive end of the court, shooting 13/23 from three, getting to the line for 37 free throw attempts, and scoring 109 points on 1.31 Points Per Possession. Mark Sears was incredible, dropping 30 points on only 13 shots and adding five assists to boot.

Alabama's blowout win was in stark contrast to the rest of the state and the SEC, as UAB and Auburn have already left Spokane to return home for the off-season. Instead, the Tide will be going for its third trip to the second weekend of the Big Dance in just four years, a feat only Wimp Sanderson has accomplished in Tuscaloosa. In order to do that though, the guys will have to go through the 12th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes (30-4, 17-3 WAC; NET: 50; Kenpom: 50). Fourth year head coach Bryce Drew, formerly of Vanderbilt, has this program thriving in only its 11th season of existence.

The ‘Lopes got to the Second Round after winning their first ever NCAA Tournament game against the St Mary’s Gaels Friday night in front of a very pro-GCU crowd in Spokane. The 75-66 win was powered by Grand Canyon’s superior athleticism and penchant to draw fouls and get to the line, as they ended up shooting 36 free throws.

These guys can play, and they matchup better stylistically with the Tide than CofC did.

The Roster

Starting Five

Rayshon Harrison, G, 6’4, 13.8 PPG, 4.0 APG, 2.9 RPG

Collin Moore, G, 6’3, 8.2 PPG, 2.9 APG, 2.1 RPG

Tyon Grant-Foster, F, 6’7, 19.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.8 APG

Gabe McGlothan, F, 6’7, 12.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.2 APG

Duke Brennan, C, 6’10, 7.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 0.5 APG

Off the Bench

Jovan Blacksher, G, 5’11, 5.0 PPG, 1.5 APG, 1.0 RPG

Josh Baker, G, 6’4, 3.0 PPG, 1.2 APG, 1.0 RPG

Lok Wur, F, 6’8, 5.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG

Grand Canyon, like most smaller schools, doesn’t run very deep as a roster. Josh Baker didn’t even play in the first game of the tournament, as the Antelopes decided to shorten the rotation to just seven guys. Rayshon Harrison initiates the offense as a pass first point guard (41.4%/30.6%/84.2%; 22.8% AST%), but this team goes as Tyon Grant-Foster takes them. The WAC Player of the Year has been a high volume bulldozer of a scorer (44.8%/33.3%/75.6%), utilizing his size and athleticism to get into the paint and create contact around the basket.

Gabe McGlothan (48.3%/40.5%/76.6%) and Jovan Blackshear (42.4%/42.6%/83.3%) are the two shooters on this team, but make no mistake about it, the ‘Lopes identity is about getting downhill with heavy isolation.

Three Keys to Victory

Fouls and Free Throws. As I was just mentioning, Grand Canyon is all about getting into the paint and creating contact. The ‘Lopes are 3rd in the country in Free Throw Rate, so they live at the line. It’ll be imperative that the Tide is able to turn them away without fouling. On the flip side, Alabama is also quite good at getting to the charity stripe (94th in FTR), and GCU isn’t used to this kind of speed and athleticism. The Tide could definitely flip the script on the Antelopes and get them into foul trouble, which would hurt them and their short bench a lot more than it would Alabama.

2. Rebounding. The one area that Alabama didn’t do well in the opening win over Charleston was defensive rebounding. Of course, that’s been an issue all year, but it could loom really large tonight - Grand Canyon is 31st in the country in OREB%. These dudes just like to scrap things out under the basket. Keep the Perimeter Shooting Hot. The ‘Lopes have been really stout defensively in the paint, as they are top ten in the country in 2P% allowed. However, they can be had on the perimeter, particularly off of catch and shoot threes. Alabama needs to carry over the momentum the guys established in this area the other night, because the looks should be there.

Alabama has a chance to do something it’s only done once before by making a third Sweet Sixteen appearance in only four seasons. And the way things have broken, Grand Canyon is about as favorable of a matchup as you could hope for in the Second Round. Still, the Antelopes can obviously play. Grant-Foster is a beast and they do a fantastic job crashing the glass and getting to the free throw line - two areas Alabama has been exposed in at times this season.

This should be a battle tonight. DraftKings Sportsbook has Alabama listed as a 6-point favorite. The game will tip-off at 6:10 PM CDT and will be televised on TBS