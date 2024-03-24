Giving Away Money: NCAA Tournament Round Two: Alabama — Grand Canyon point spread pick and analysis

Don’t look now, but Alabama has a chance to do something that it has accomplished just once in its history: three Sweet 16 berths in four seasons (the ‘85 to ‘87 teams did so, but 1987 was vacated.) So, this is big deal for what has been one of the SEC’s most consistently successful programs. The Tide is 3rd in win percentage, just behind Arkansas and above Tennessee. But, like Tennessee, postseason success has been elusive for ‘Bama when compared to Arkansas. And we’re all chasing Kentucky, of course.

To get there, however, Nate Oats and crew will need to claim a game against an outstanding low-major in a contrast of styles.

And, just as importantly, winning the game is fun, but you’re here because you want to know if they’ll win and do so by -6.5

Let’s break Grand Canyon University and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Matchup:

No. 4 Alabama -9.5 vs. No. 12 GCU

Alabama 18-15 ATS, 8-1 ATS vs. Q2

GCU 16-14-2 ATS, 4-2 ATS vs. Q1/Q2 (with a huge asterisk)

Alabama Spread Performance: +6.1 PPG over ATS value vs. Q2

GCU Spread Performance: +8.5 PPG under ATS value vs. Q1

‘Bama vs. NCAA Tourney ATS: 16-9

GCU vs. NCAA Tourney ATS: 2-2

‘Bama as single digit Favorite: 11-5

GCU as single digit Underdog: 1-1

‘Bama as Away Favorite: 3-1

GCU as Away Underdog: 1-0

Imputed Spread: Alabama -10.6

Statistical Tale of the Tape:

KenPom D: Alabama 117, GCU 52

KenPom O: Alabama 3, GCU 48

Tempo: Alabama 7, GCU 126

Turnover %: Alabama 95th, GCU 117th

FT as % of scoring: Alabama 35.2% (111th); 41.6% COC (3rd)

Effective FG%: Alabama 56.7% (7th); GCU 51.9% (117th)

Effective FG% Def.: Alabama 49.7 (135th); GCU 41.6% (9th)

3PT as % of Offense: Alabama 46.5% (19th), GCU 36.1% (211th)

3PT % Allowed: Alabama 31.8% (54th), 32.4% (84th)

This is from last season, but it gives you a flavor of how the Antelopes play...there is a reason they lost to Gonzaga by just a dozen.

Analysis:

We have to put several asterisks here beside GCU’s good record vs. Q1 and Q2, as well as those defensive metrics. For a start, GCU has played three offenses inside the adjusted top 100. It beat St Mary — another slower, control tempo with limited athleticism. But, when it stepped out to play South Carolina, they lost by 8. And, it has not played any team inside the Top 50 of tempo.

In other words, GCU’s defense can punch with other teams that like to slog, but it has not seen speed — there is a reason the FG% defense is so good: the offenses they’ve played have been so bad. Indeed, the average team CGU has played has been ranked 258th on defense, and 184th on offense. Alabama has weaknesses, sure. But consider this: The average team it has played this year is ranked 1st in offense and 4th on defense. Alabama has seen some shit. And a lot of it.

But, you don’t go 31-4 just because 75% of your schedule is laughable (and it was). The Antelopes have strengths and some athleticism, if not a very thin bench.

They will surely try emphasizing those core strengths, both of which are almost designed to frustrate an Alabama team that has been light on effort near the rim. The main one to watch for is GCU getting to the line. Expect Grand Canyon to get a lot of scoring done today off of whistles, for sure.

The Moes, Jarin, Grant and Pringle have 20 fouls to give: don’t be shocked to see GCU getting to the line a lot because of that. All season GCU has forced play inside the perimeter and relied on that scoring. It’s not unfair to say that they are like Purdue in the end result, though arriving there by very different means. When the Antelopes upset San Diego State earlier this year at home, they did so by getting to the stripe 31 times. On Friday, in another upset, GCU got 31 points off 36 freebies.

It’s imperative the Tide crash the glass today. Grand Canyon rebounds very well for a low-major. They particularly make a living with second-chance fouls — they are 3rd in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and Alabama’s defensive rebounding already makes the Baby Jesus cry. That is tied into GCU’s thespian antics. They perform some absolute histrionics when going to the rack trying to draw fouls (they did both very well in their loss to the Gamecocks: dominating that the FT and outrebounding USCe). All season, Alabama has substituted fouling for positional defense.

Effort, second chances, acting, knocking down free throws. It’s aggravating to watch, and it’s aggravating to be on the receiving end.

Today would be a good opportunity for ‘Bama to accept coaching for 40 minutes, put in the effort on both ends, and reverse that trend. And above all, force the pace.

Why? Because GCU also gives up a ton of free throws — 223rd in the nation in FTs allowed. They too will foul; and, like Alabama, they too turn it over more than you’d like to see. In fact, GCU is even sloppier than Alabama. It is a team of limited possessions and bad perimeter shooting that commits a lot of turnovers. They are surviving— indeed thriving — inside of eight-feet. Today, Alabama must own that space.

Bottom Line:

GCU can’t match Alabama’s perimeter defense, Alabama’s perimeter play, Alabama’s offense, Alabama’s length, Alabama’s speed, Alabama’s battle-hardened schedule, and Alabama’s depth.

GCU can, however, win this game on effort. Effort has been the GCU calling card all season long, which is why they overperform Vegas against Q1/Q2. And yet for all that, Alabama has also overperformed Vegas vs. Q2. The Antelopes are simply a pain in the ass to play, and that is enough to make this game a lot closer than you’d want. But don’t undersell a deep roster of shooters and America’s most dangerous offense.

So, who do we have? Well, we only traffic in data here. We’ve given you those. But you ultimately have to ask yourself two questions: Do I trust the Tide’s shooting? And, do I trust the Tide’s effort? If the answer to both is yes, then the data like ‘Bama to cover by a smidge.

If you can’t answer yes to both of those, then look elsewhere. This could be a trap game.

Spread: Alabama -6.5

Our Pick: Tide -8.9