Victory Thread: Alabama 72, Grand Canyon 61

After making it about as hard on themselves as possible, Alabama finally broke through late and managed to advance to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in back to back seasons.

It was an eventful first half, to say the least. Alabama started the game ice cold, mixing in a few missed layups for good measure. The good news is that the defensive intensity was good and the ‘Lopes couldn’t throw it in the Grand Canyon either. The play was quite physical on both ends, but it sure seemed that the whistle blew a bit more freely when GCU had the basketball. Nate Oats got a technical and Nick Pringle added another when he slammed a clipboard while sitting on the bench (which I’m not sure I have ever seen called). Worst of all, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. left the game with yet another head injury. You have to wonder if he will be available in the next round.

Fortunately for the Tide, Mark Sears was still Mark Sears. He led the way as both a scorer and a facilitator, and Alabama took a 38-30 lead into the locker room.

The second half started out about the same. Neither team could get much going offensively, as Alabama allowed GCU to turn the game into what amounted to a street ball affair. I don’t know how Scott Drew classifies his offensive philosophy, but their style resembled a pickup game at the local Y. Defensively, they just flew to the basketball, especially at the rim, and with the game being called as it was, they had as much success against the Alabama offense as anyone has all season.

Still, much of Alabama’s woes were self inflicted. After lighting up the nets against Charleston, the open threes weren’t falling at nearly the same pace tonight, and GCU had a clear advantage protecting the rim. This one was much closer than it needed to be, but in the end Alabama got it done. Mo Dioubate stepped up in a big way down the stretch, even knocking down a pair of clutch free throws despite his 44% season conversion rate.

It goes without saying that the Tide will have to play much better if they are to compete against top seeded North Carolina next weekend. Play they will, however, and we will be watching.

Roll Tide.