How Sweet It Is! Tide Grinds Past Grand Canyon and Spokane Officiating, 72-61

What in the name of Anthony Grant was that?

The high-flying, best offensive team in the nation, the Alabama Crimson Tide, battled their way into the Sweet 16, with a grueling 72-61 victory over Grand Canyon University on Sunday night in Spokane.

The game resembled a school yard brawl, with bodies flying, blood flowing, players cramping, and heads knocking. And that was even before the Tide lost starting guard Latrell Wrightsell, Jr, after just 11 minutes, before he was sidelined with another head injury.

Clipboards were slammed. Technicals were in the air. Flagrants were called. Many more were missed. Shooting was poor. Even layups were bad. The bench won the game. And an underdog with scant talent was left in the game by an officiating crew that came down with Underdog-itis.

Despite it all, and in the face of a hostile crowd, The Tide displayed extraordinary mental and physical toughness against an opponent that plays trashketball and wins by frustrating more talented teams.

Yet, here we are: a 2246-mile road trip was not wasted — ‘Bama is going back to the Sweet 16 for the second season in a row, and its third trip under Coach Nate Oats in five seasons.

We will have more on this tomorrow, but you cannot say enough about the job Nate Oats has done this season. Despite losing four of his top six scorers, two first-round draft picks, all-but-three players, plus all three assistant coaches, Coach Oats found a way to will the Tide to the second weekend of the tournament. Just a remarkable coaching job this season.

Recap

Oats stayed with his four guard/one big lineup to begin the game. Wrightsell was joined by Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Rylan Griffen, and Grant Nelson.

The game was a slugfest from the start. Sears and Griffen hit early three-pointers to stake the Tide to a 6-3 lead at the first media timeout. With 11:43 left in the half, ‘Bama led just 8-7 in eight plus minutes that set basketball back a century. To compound the misery, the Tide had missed four point-blank layups.

At this point, Oats had seen enough of his players getting mugged with no whistles, while being called for fouls on seemingly every possession. So he reached into his bag of tricks and got teed-up.

He wasn’t done jawing to or about this crew either.

Nate Oats to TBS on his technical foul: "The calls down here aren't equal to the calls down there. … They're two different refs, but they need to have consistency within the crew. I'm not happy with it." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) March 24, 2024

After another baffling call, Nick Pringle slammed a clipboard down while on the bench, and earned a technical foul of his own.

Sears hit another pair of three-pointers to help the Tide keep the lead. But, with three minutes left, the Antelopes caught up at 28-28. Fortunately a late flurry of points by ‘Bama gave them a 38-30 lead at the half. Considering the way the game was going, the Tide was fortunate to have an eight-point lead.

At the half the Tide was shooting 13-34 for 38%, including 5-15 for 33% from deep and made seven of ten free throws. Bama had 23 rebounds, nine assists, six blocks, four steals, and only three turnovers. Sears and Griffen tossed in 13 points each to lead the team. Estrada added six points, four rebounds, and five assists.

GCU shot just 9-31 for 29%, 2-12 for 17% from three and 10-18 at the charity stripe. The Lopes had five blocks, one steal, three assists, and five turnovers. T Grant-Foster led the team with 12 points.

Pringle replaced Wrightsell in the starting lineup to begin the second half. ‘Bama had a nice start to the period, and with 16:35 the lead was at nine, 42-33. When freshman Sam Walters hit a three from the corner with 11:33 left the lead was 11 at 48-39.

Grand Canyon would not go away though, nor would a garbage crew let them, as their trips to the free throw line kept GCU in the game. By the nine-minute mark, the Antelopes had cut the margin to four at 48-44.

With foul trouble piling up for the Tide, the lead was only two at with 7:30 left in the game. A Sears long-range shot made the score 55-49, but two straight and-ones and a hoop inside gave GSU a 56-55 lead with six minutes left — their first since 9-7, early in the contest.

Grand Canyon led 58-55 with 5:57 left before the Tide went to work. Pringle made 1-2 free throws, and so did Sears. Mo Dioubate rebounded the miss, scored, and was fouled.

Even more impressive is that “Little Mo” made the free throw for a 60-58 Bama lead. He is easily the Tide’s worst free thrown shooter.

Dioubate wasn't finished, scoring on the next possession. GSU again crept back by going to the free throw line to cut the lead to 62-61 with 3:48 left. The Antelopes would not score again. Dioubate and Pringle stared down the stretch and the Tide begin to put the game out of reach.

With 44 seconds left Sears made two more free throws, followed by two by Nelson. With a 10-0 run, Alabama salted away the 72-61 win…And covered the spread.

Mark Sears on Mo Dioubate: "He won us the game the last five minutes." — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) March 25, 2024

Stats

In the second half, the Tide shot 11-31 for 36%, 3-16 from deep, and 9-12 at the line. Overall Bama shot 24-65 for 37%, 8-31 for 26% from deep, and 17-22 for 73% at the line.

The Tide grabbed 50 big rebounds, with 20 of those on the offensive end, 13 assists, 10 steals, nine blocks, and 14 turnovers.

Sears led the way with a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds, three steals, and threw in six assists for good measure. Griffen was the only other player in double digits with all 13 of his coming in the first half. Estrada contributed eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals, and won the hard hat award.

For the second straight game, Ponch has been everywhere doing the dirty work to win games, even when he’s not scoring. Dioubate played 12 minutes and scored nine points, two blocks, and grabbed five rebounds, all on the offensive end. The ever-emotional Pringle scored six timely points and grabbed nine big rebounds.

The stellar Tide defense held GCU to 9-25 shooting in the second half, including 0-8 from behind the arc.

The Antelopes made 13-19 free throws in the period. Overall Grand Canyon shot 18-56 for 32%, 2-20 from deep, and 23-37 from three free throw line. Over a third of their points came without the clock running. GCU had eight blocks, 10 steals, 41 rebounds, five assists, and 14 turnover. Tyon Grant-Foster was just about the whole team, scoring 29 points with eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. Three players scored eight each, one scored six and one scored two.

Alabama's defensive outing vs. Grand Canyon was elite.



- Mark Sears: 9 def. rebounds, 3 steals, +13

- Aaron Estrada: 8 def. rebounds, 4 steals, +14

- Nick Pringle: 5 def. rebounds, 2 blocks, +13

- Rylan Griffen: 1 block, 2 steals, +15

- Mo Dioubate: 2 blocks, +10 — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) March 25, 2024

What an accomplishment for this Alabama team!

Oats masterfully molded a group of players into a team — albeit one that has not often played defense to his standard. Tonight was the night that it came together. A team that has been called soft and a terrible defensive team, shed both of those monikers on Sunday night.

A tough, gritty, hard fought win, over a really good team. You cannot say enough about what Dioubate did in this game. Following Ramadan, Dioubate has been fasting with no food or water during the day, but the lack of nourishment didn't seem to bother him. Pringle has been facing some personal issues and didn't fly with the team to Spokane and instead arrived on Thursday for the first game on Friday. Sears is just a fantastic college basketball player, and Estrada is a stat stuffer that does a little bit of everything.

How sweet it is.

Up next is a matchup with No. 1 seed North Carolina on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The game will likely tip off around 8:45 C.T.

Let’s do this! Roll Tide!