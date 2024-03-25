Jumbo Package: Scott Cochran spotted in Tuscaloosa, Kane Wommack speaks on defensive progress

Happy Monday, everyone. As you well know, the men’s basketball team outlasted Grand Canyon University last night to move on to the Sweet Sixteen. The women fought valiantly against 1-seed Texas in Austin, but came up short to end what can only be described as a highly successful season. Softball split two with 11th-ranked Virginia Tech, and baseball was unfortunately swept in Athens. The Gym Tide finished 2nd in the SEC and will now head to the NCAA Regional Championships, destination to be determined today.

The men’s team was having themselves a good time after the game.

Nick Kelly beat the rush and gave his prediction for Nate Oats and company against the ‘Heels.

UNC 88, Alabama 83: If the Crimson Tide guards like it did against Grand Canyon, it will have a shot. Pair its usual good shooting with that kind of defensive effort, and Alabama can upset UNC. However, the Tar Heels will present more of an offensive threat than Grand Canyon did. And the UNC defense is also elite. The Crimson Tide will give the Tar Heels a tough game, but in the end, UNC outlasts Alabama for the victory.

That game probably won’t tip until near 9pm CT, so get a nap in on Thursday. Alabama is reportedly staying out west all week, which will provide at least a small advantage since they will be more acclimated to Pacific time. North Carolina played in Charlotte this weekend.

Casagrande notes that Alabama won with defense when they had to, which is encouraging, and how about Kool Mo D?

On this night, it was Mo Dioubate — a true freshman from Queens who played like he was born for this rock fight. The 6-7 forward fought for a tough rebound with 5:21 left and his putback gave Alabama its final lead of the game. He scored seven more down the stretch when Alabama’s bench was thinned by foul trouble and Latrell Wrightsell’s first-half head injury. Dioubate had six points in Friday’s first-round blowout but tallied just seven combined in the five games before that.

In football news, not sure what to make of this.

I’ll let y’all chew on that one. There has been no statements have been released of any sort.

We’re still getting accustomed to this brave new world where Alabama assistants speak freely to media. DC Kane Wommack spoke over the weekend, and it sounds like Devonta Smith is playing a key role in the secondary.

Wommack on DeVonta Smith… “I think Smitty has a really, really good skill set. Obviously, from a standpoint of he has been injured. He’s kind of going through some of that rehab process. He’s done a really great job of that. Jeff Allen and his staff have done a tremendous job of getting him back. “I’m excited about Smitty. I think he can cover. He’s a big frame, 200-plus pounds. Shown some physicality as we’ve started to put the pads on. And I think he can process and make checks and adjustments. “That Husky position is so critical to what we do because we ask a lot out of that player. To cover man-to-man, to blitz off the edge, to play zone coverage, to sometimes pit down in the box, we’re asking quite a bit. And so it needs a very versatile skill set, and I think Smitty has that.”

“Husky” is essentially the nickel position in the defense. Since it’s a base 4-2-5 that player never comes off the field, but in reality he rarely did anyway as the Tide spent the majority of time in nickel over the past few seasons. All indications are that Moore has moved to safety full time. He will likely be the Rover while Keon Sabb is the centerfielder in a scheme that plays a substantial amount of single-high.

Jah-Marien Latham seems to have found a home in the scheme as well.

“I really love this new system,” Latham said. “It gives everybody on the defense a chance to showcase their talent. Especially on the defensive line, we have more freedom to rush now. It really gives us the ability to show what kind of athlete we really are.” At his heaviest, Latham said he tipped the scales at around 285 pounds last season. That came in handy for those times when he had to move inside and man the defensive tackle role. Since those duties will be limited in Alabama’s new look, the lineman sheded roughly 10 pounds over the past few months in order to keep up with running backs on the edge or occasionally drop back to cover a tight end. However, earlier this month, Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach said he still feels confident lining up the sturdy defender against any run-blocking lineman. “I’d just say I’m a hybrid,” Latham said. “I do both. The past years when Saban was here, I was kinda heavier, so it was more like defensive lineman. But now I’ve done slimmed up a little bit, so I can drop into coverage, go off the edge, go inside, everything.”

Can A Day just get here already?

Kalen DeBoer picked up another recruit this weekend, this time linebacker Luke Metz out of Georgia.

“Instinctive off-ball linebacker prospect that can sift through traffic and make stops in the hole,” 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivans wrote in his assessment of Metz. “Spent junior season working inside and outside of the box while also getting some looks as an edge rusher. Plays with consistent energy, flashing plenty of range while charging forward. Athletic enough to get the job done in space and handle drop coverage responsibilities. Tends to strike ball carriers and uses impressive grip strength to get them on the ground.”

Last, I have to give you these because it’s all just so beautiful.

Here's the upside to a chalky opening weekend: The elite teams, aside from Auburn, are all still here. pic.twitter.com/P1ZZpaMSOy — Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) March 25, 2024

Team gets hot, has everything go their way in sport where one game means nothing, wins and delights the easily amused nation... then destroyed in round 2, meaning the spot was wasted. Happens 99% of the time. But at least everybody got to say OHHHHH. What a system. #somuchfun — War Blogle (@WarBlogle) March 25, 2024

Auburn quitting on stuff they don’t win will never stop being funny. For those counting, Nate Oats has taken Alabama to the Sweet Sixteen three times in five seasons. Bruce Pearl has taken Auburn to one Sweet Sixteen in ten seasons.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week.

Roll Tide.