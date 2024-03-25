Alabama Baseball Upset By Georgia On The Road

The Alabama Crimson Tide traveled to Athens, Georgia this weekend to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in their second SEC series of the season.

In week one, the Tide took down 5th ranked Tennessee two games to one, while UGA got swept in Lexington by the Kentucky Wildcats.

What a difference a week makes. The powerful Georgia bats — they lead the NCAA in home runs — were on display all weekend. The Dogs blasted 11 home runs in the three games with the Tide, accounting for 18 of their total 25 runs in the series. With a rainout on Friday the series consisted of a double header on Saturday and single game on Sunday. The Tide fell to 18-6 and 2-4 in the league. UGA improved to 21-4 and 3-3 in the SEC.

Game One: Lost 9-5 on walk-off grand slam

Ben Hess started for the Tide against Charlie Goldstein for the Bulldogs. The Tide got on the board in the top of the first. Gage Miller led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a two out double by Evan Sleight. The lead was short lived.

Corey Collins blasted the first pitch from Hess for a long home run to tie the game at 1-1. The nations best player, Charlie Condon, followed and was hit by a pitch. Slate Alford then singled and both scored on a home run by Dylan Goldstein. Four batters, three hits, two home runs and four runs. In the third Miller led off with a walk and moved to third on a double from TJ McCants. The double gave McCants a 22 game hitting streak. Ian Petrutz’s infield single scored Miller to cut the margin to 4-2. With runners on first and third the next three batters consisted of a fly out, a strikeout, and another fly out.

Hess settled in and had scoreless innings in the 2nd and 3rd innings, allowing the Tide to take the lead in the top of the 4th. Will Hodo led off with a single and Bryce Eblin had a single of his own with one out. Miller blasted a triple to score both men and then scampered home on a single by McCants. After a stolen base and a passed ball McCants reached third base with one out. However a short fly ball and a ground out left him stranded there.

The lead was short lived as Condon hit a long home run to tie the game. Goldstein had a scoreless 5th inning for the Dogs and Tyler Fay replaced Hess for the bottom of the 5th. Hess finished with four innings pitched, seven hits allowed, one walk, six strikeouts, and five runs allowed, all on 92 pitches. Brian Zeldin replaced Goldstein in the sixth and kept the Tide off the board the rest of the game.

Bama had a scoring chance in the 7th when Sleight singled and moved to second after a walk to William Hamiter. Mac Guccette grounded into a double play to kill the rally. Fay pitched the the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings masterfully, allows two hits with one walk and two strikeouts with no runs allowed. Aidan Moza took over in the 8th for the Tide and had a scoreless frame with two strikeouts. Bama had a great chance to take the lead in the top of the 9th. With one out Petrutz singled. When Sleight doubled Petrutz was racing around the bases but slipped down heading toward home. While trying to scamper back to third base a Dog relay throw nailed him while sliding back in. A fly out ended the threat, setting up the Bulldogs for a walkout opportunity.

Lead off walks typically come back to bite you in the butt. Sebastian Murillo drew a full count walk to start off the UGA 9th. Henry Hunter doubled Murillo to third. With no outs Bama elected to intentionally walk Clayton Chadwick to keep a force out in play. Dog shortstop Kolby Branch had other ideas. On a 1-0 pitch Branch lifted a fly ball to left field that kept drifting and became a walk off grand slam home run. The joyous Branch tossed his batting helmet in the air as he rounded third and after scoring was ejected from the game, leaving him unavailable for the second game.

The Tide hit 13-38 in the game with two walks, one hit batters seven strikeouts, and left nine men on base. Mille was 2-4 with three runs, two RBI, a walk, and a triple. Sleight hit 3-5 with two doubles and a run driven in. McCants was 2-5 with an RBI, a double, and a stolen base. Petrutz was 2-5 with a run driven in and Hodo was 2-4 on the day. UGA hit 12-36 with four home runs, four walks, 10 strikeouts, 11 left on base. Moza fell to 2-1 with the loss and Zeldin improved to 2-0 with the win. The second game was scheduled for 45 minutes after the end of game one.

Game Two: lost 6-5

Alabama lefty Greg Farone faced off with Leighton Finley in game two of the double header. Gage Miller got the Tide off to a quick lead as he blasted a lead off home run over the center field wall. TJ McCants followed with a long drive to center of his own. A leaping Dillon Carter reached over the wall and brought the ball back, robbing McCants of a home run.

Despite giving up two singles in the bottom of the first Farone got a double play ball to Justin LeBron at shortstop to end the inning. LeBron then led off the top of the second with an opposite field home run over the short porch in right field for a 2-0 lead for the Tide. Farone had a perfect second and Miller pushed the lead for Bama to 3-0 with another solo home run in the top of the third.

Farone fell victim to the Bulldog power in the bottom of the third. A lead off walk to Sebastian Murillo proved costly. After a fly ball for the first out, Charlie Condon slugged his 16th home run of the season to cut the lead to 3-2. Mississippi State transfer Slade Alford followed with a long ball of his own to tie the game.

Finley lasted into the 6th inning for the Bulldogs but when he walked two batters with one out he was replaced in favor of Kolten Smith. The Tide couldn't take advantage of the free passes and were held scoreless. Farone was relieved my Matthew Heiberger with one out in the 5th and two runners on. The freshman left hander induced a double play ground ball to Justin LeBron at shortstop to end the frame.

The Tide retook the lead in the top of the seventh when Kade Snell hit a home run off the scoreboard in right center field. Heiberger allowed a one out single to Corey Collins in the bottom of the 7th and was then replaced by Bama closer Alton Davis. On a 0-2 pitch Condon hit a long home run to give the Dogs the lead at 5-3. Davis recovered to end the inning with no further damage.

In the 8th Bama had a chance that they squandered. Evan Sleight and Justin LeBron both had one out singles, but back to back strikeouts stranded them both. A lead off walk to start the bottom of the 8th for UGA proved costly. After a single advanced the runner to third, a double play ball scored an important insurance run. Needing two runs in the 9th to continue the game the Tide fell just short. William Hamiter had a pinch hit, one out triple to give Bama some hope. Miller lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to draw the Tide within one. A strikeout by McCants ended the game with Bama on the wrong end of 6-5 score.

Alabama hit 8-34 in the game, with three walks, nine strikeouts, and left six men on base. The Tide had four home runs, a triple, and a sacrifice fly. Miller was 2-4 with two home runs, there RBI, and a sacrifice fly. LeBron hit 2-3 with a walk, a home run, one RBI, and one run. Snell had his 2nd home run of the year after replacing an injured Bryce Eblin at designated hitter. UGA hit 9-30 with five walks, one hit batter, three strikeouts, and left six on base. Davis fell to 1-1 with the loss, while Smith improved to 2-1 with the win.

Game Three: lost 10-5

Hagan Banks started for the Tide on the mound versus Christian Mracna for Georgia. The theme of the game played out early for Bama. TJ McCants was hit by a pitch with one out and then stole second and third base. Ian Petrutz drew a walk and the Tide was in business to start the game. Two straight strikeouts needed the inning with no runs. Bama left 15 men on base in the game. In the bottom of the first Corley Collins led off with a home run on the second pitch he saw.

Bama tied the game in the top of the second. Kade Snell singled and moved up on a wild pitch before scoring on a one out double by Will Hodo. Mac Guscette singled Hodo to third, but once again the Tide couldn't capitalize. A pop out my Gage Miller and strikeout by McCants stranded the runners. The Dogs led off the bottom of the second with another home run, this one by Paul Toetz. After striking out the next batter Banks left the game with an apparent arm injury. Braylon Myers replaced Banks and finished the inning with no further damage.

The Tide got a lead-off double from Ian Petrutz in the top of the third, but again couldn't push the run across the plate. Myers got two quick outs in the bottom of the third but a single and another Dog home run, this one by Dylan Goldstein, made the lead 4-1. Freshman left hander Zane Adams replaced Myers in the 4th. Adams allowed a lead off single followed by an RBI double. A sac bunt and sacrifice flu gave UGA another run and a 6-1 lead after four innings.

In the 5th the Tide had another chance go awry. Bama loaded the bases with a single by Petrutz and two walks, but a strikeout ended that threat. Adams tossed a perfect 5th inning to hold the score at 6-1. In the 6th the Tide lost another opportunity. Guscette and Miller had back to back one out singles but a sharply hit ground ball by McCants turned into an inning ending double play.

Pierce George took over for Adams in the bottom of the 6th. Two hits, two walks, and a balk helped lead to three runs. With two outs Coulson Buchanan replaced George to get out of the inning. With the score 9-1 the Tide finally scored again in the top of the 7th. Petrutz lined his second double of the game and Evan Sleight walked to start the inning. After a fly out Snell hit his second home run of the weekend off the scoreboard to cut the making to 9-4.

Buchanan tossed a scoreless bottom of the 7th, one of only two innings the Dogs did not score in. Bama got a lead off walk to Miller in the 8th but could not advance him. In the bottom of the 8th Collins hit his second home run of the game and third of the weekend for UGA. In the top of the 9th the Tide tried to mount a comeback. LeBron led off with a single, followed by one from Snell. After a fly out for out one Hodo drew a walk to load the bases. Guscette hit a sacrifice fly to left field. Miller reached on a throwing error to reload the bases. A ground out to first base ended the game with the final score of 10-5.

Bama hit 11-37 in the game, drew eight walks, had one hit batter, struck out nine times, and left a huge 15 men on base. Snell was the big gun with his 3-4 game with a walk, three RBI, a run scored, and two runs. Petrutz was 3-4 with two double and a walk. Guscette was 2-3 with a walk, a sacrifice fly, and a run driven in. Banks was the losing pitcher and fell to 0-1. On the weekend the Tide 32-109 for a .293 average, walked 13 times, had two hit batters, 25 strikeouts, five home runs, six doubles, a triple, and left 30 men on base.

UGA hit 13-34 with only three walks, six strikeouts, and left six on base. Mracna improved to 3-1 on the season. Georgia hit .340 in the series with 34-100 with 11 home runs, two doubles, 12 walks, 19 strikeouts, and 23 left on base. Eighteen of the teams 25 runs over the weekend scored via home runs.

Who Did What?

*Gage Miller 5-13, two home runs, triple, two walks, sac fly six runs, six RBI,

*Ian Petrutz 5-11, two doubles, three walks, hit by pitch, run

*Justin LeBron 4-10. home run, walk, hit by pitch, two runs, RBI

*Kade Snell 4-7, two home runs, four RBI, three runs, walk

*Evan Sleigh 4-13, two doubles, RBI, run, walk

*Tyler Fay 3 IP, two hits, no walks, no runs, one strikeout

No sugarcoating this one, it was a bad weekend for the Tide. But such is life in the SEC. Road teams have not fared well historically, and especially early this season.

In week one the home team won all seven series. Bama had a real chance to win the first two games this weekend but couldn't come through with the big hit or big pitch at the right time. Game three could have been different without leaving 15 runners on base, eight of them in scoring position.

Georgia’s power just overwhelmeded the pitching staff. The Dogs are a team full of big powerful hitters that are also blessed with a hitters ball park. UGA brought in over 20 transfers from the portal for coach Wes Johnson’s first team. Collins and Condon are an amazing one-two punch at the top of the order.

With Riley Quick already out for the season, the Tide’s pitching staff may have taken another big loss with Banks going down. The severity of Banks injury is not known yet.

Second baseman Bryce Eblin aggravated his hamstring injury early in game two and had to leave the game and not play in game three. There are some defensive problems and a couple of holes in the lineup, but the team never gives up and always battles to the end. The Tide needs to take care of business at home and avoid anymore sweeps.

The Tide needs to try and get right with a game on Tuesday night against Belmont in Huntsville at Toyota Field. The game is set for 6 p.m. CT. Bama will welcome South Carolina to Sewell-Thomas Stadium for a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series. Games are scheduled for 7 p.m. for game one, 6 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Thursday game is an SEC Network game and the other two will be on SEC Network Plus.

Roll Tide