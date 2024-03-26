Jumbo Package: Alabama Basketball heads to a Sweet Sixteen Showdown

The Alabama Football team had a chance to enter 2024 with one of the Nation’s top offensive lines anchored around its interior offensive line. The success of the line would have been determined by the development of Elijah Pritchett, Miles McVay, Naquil Betrand, and Wilkin Formby at tackle. The group will now need just one of their unproven tackles to develop into a starter as Kadyn Proctor returned to Alabama after a few month pit stop at Iowa. Proctor played every game of his Freshman season at left tackle for the Tide improving as the year went along. If Proctor takes the expected jumps from a player going from his Freshman to Sophomore season the offensive line may be the best unit in the country.

While I do appreciate the optimism, think this one is a bit far. Alabama’s OL was not good by any stretch of the imagination last year. They did improve as the season went on, but they were far from good. Now, in theory, adding Parker Brailsford at center should make a big difference in the positive direction, but losing JC Latham at RT is going to be tough.

Plus Kadyn Proctor was usually the player on the tail end of poor plays, so expecting his return to be what pushes Alabama over the hump isn’t something I’m hanging my hat on. Could he improve in year 2 after dropping some weight? Absolutely! It’s definitely possible. But saying it pushes Alabama into “Best-in-the-country” territory is a bit strong.

Plus, I do still think we should slow the roll on assuming Proctor is returning. There’s still a ways to go before the portal opens, and all we really have is internet confirmations that he plans to return. Until Proctor is back on campus, I’m not counting him.

Speaking of replacing NFL departures, Alabama has two edge rushers that have to be replaced, so there’s going to be some really fierce competition there:

Quandarrius Robinson is projected to lead Alabama’s outside linebackers this fall in what will be called the Wolf position in the Crimson Tide’s new setup. However, the redshirt senior is far from Alabama’s only capable option for the role. Alabama also returns a trio of former top-50 recruits in redshirt junior Keanu Koht as well as redshirt freshmen Yhonzae Pierre and Qua Russaw. Meanwhile, a pair of four-star true freshmen in Noah Carter and Jayshawn Ross also offer plenty of potential.

I personally think that Russaw is going to wind up more as a hybrid off-ball linebacker... But the battle between Robinson, Koht, and Pierre is an interesting one.

There’s also the question of how often two of these guys will be playing. In theory, the base defense only has one “Wolf”, or an edge/linebacker player in the 235-250 lb range, but we don’t know what the subpackages will look like or how often Kane Wommack will use them.

Moving on to Hoops, Joe Goodman graced us with an article about Alabama’s defensive issues this season being due to Nick Pringle being “in trouble”.

It was a low-effort article, to be sure, but Pringle himself even caught wind and gave it a blast on Twitter:

Ngl, this is trash — Nick Pringle (@iNickPringle) March 25, 2024

Oops! You love to see it.

Moving on.

Alabama has “slipped” to No. 4 in KenPom.com’s offensive efficiency, while its defense has improved slightly over the past week to No. 101 nationally. But that’s still a far cry from North Carolina, which brings the nation’s No. 6-ranked defense to Los Angeles along with the No. 16 offense. “We’re gonna watch a lot of their current games — teams that have guarded them well. We’re gonna come up with a game plan,” Oats said Monday on Hey Coach. “RJ Davis is one of the best perimeter players in the country. Armando Bacot is one of the best bigs in the country. They’ve got a great combination of perimeter scoring.” Then there’s sixth-year guard Cormac Ryan, who torched Alabama for 29 points in a 2022 NCAA tournament first-round upset win for Notre Dame over Alabama. That was a career high for Ryan until he scored 31 against Duke earlier this month, now wearing Carolina blue.

As for Alabama, Medcalf keeps the Tide as a four-seed. “Through two NCAA tournament games, Alabama has demonstrated two ways it can win. Against Charleston, the Crimson Tide registered 131 points per 100 possessions — slightly below the 132 points per 100 possessions UConn accrued in a 91-52 win over Stetson in the first round — and scored 90 or more points for the 17th time this season. They were the team that dominated opponents all season with scoring barrages.” Medcalf goes on to explain that the team’s performance against Grand Canyon was rather uncharacteristic of the high-scoring squad, but that eating the win by different means may be a boost that can propel the Tide to the Elite Eight. As for Alabama’s Sweet 16 opponent, The Tar Heels, Medcalf keeps them as a No. 1 seed.

Look, UNC is a really, really good team. I have no expectations of a win here, and the Tide has already surpassed expectations by making it this far. Alabama’s got the potential to beat anyone on any given night given their offensive prowess, but it’s far from something I expect.

Let’s just enjoy the ride while it’s still going, and continue to appreciate the job that Nate Oats has done at turning Alabama basketball into an annual contender.

Roll Tide!