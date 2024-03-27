Tide Takes Down Belmont

The 16th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team improved to 19-6 on the season with a 6-3 victory over the Belmont Bruins. Belmont fell to 12-13 on the season. For the second straight year the Tide made the trip north to play in Huntsville. Once again the crowd was great in a beautiful stadium and I would expect Alabama to continue to play a game in the Rocket City on a yearly basis.

Left-hander Kade Snell drew the opening assignment on the mound for the Tide in a face off with Blake Ciuffetelli for Belmont. The Bruins loaded the bases off of Snell in the second inning with a hit batter, a walk, and a single, but a strikeout and a double play turned by Justin LeBron and Mason Swinney snuffed out the rally. The Tide had two base runners in the bottom half of the frame but much like this past weekends series, couldn't bring them home.

Snell flirted with trouble again in the third after a two out triple and another hit batter. Max Jones flew out to Evan Sleight in right field to end the inning. Austin Morris replaced Snell in the top of the fourth. Morris allowed a single and two walks but wiggled out of trouble with two strikeouts and force out on a ground ball. Bama finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth for the games first run. Sleight blasted a triple into the left center field gap and came home on a sacrifice fly by Swinney, who just missed his first home run with the drive.

Huntsville native, and freshman right hander, Sam Mitchell took over on the mound in the top of the fifth and tossed a perfect inning. Bama added to their lead in the bottom of the 5th. Will Portera, making a spot start in place of Gage Miller, walked to lead off the inning. Portera advanced to third on a wild pitch and a sac bunt by Luke Vaughn. The freshman Vaughn made the first start of the season at catcher, giving starter Mac Guscette a breather. LeBron hit a long sacrifice fly to score Portera. TJ McCants followed with a home run to right field, his 11th of the year. With the home run McCants has now hit home runs in four ball parks in the state of Alabama, Sewell-Thomas, Regions in Birmingham, Wheeler-Watkins Field in Montgomery, and now Toyota Field in Huntsville. The drive gave the Tide a 3-0 lead after five innings.

Mitchell also pitched the sixth inning and with the help of a double play had another scoreless frame. The Tide added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth, but left some meat on the bone. Sleight led off with a single and advanced to third on a double by Swinney. Snell singled to bring in Sleight, and Swinney raced home on a single by Will Hodo. With one out Vaughn walked to load the bases, but a pop up and strikeout left the bases loaded with no further damage.

With a 5-0 lead Bama turned to Zane Probst in the seventh inning. Lead off man Kaden Galason laid down a bunt that Probst fumbled and as a result reached first base on the error. Sam Slaughter then put the Bruins on the board with a long home run to right field, cutting the lead to 5-2. Two more walks lead to Coulson Buchanan replacing Probst with one out. Another Belmont run crossed the plate on a ground out to make the score 5-3 in favor of the Tide.

Alabama added an insurance run in the bottom half of the seventh. Ian Petrutz singled to lead off and moved up when Sleight walked. Swinney laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to push both runners into scoring position. Snell hit a sacrifice fly to score Petrutz with the last run of the night. Buchanan was back out for the eighth and had the lead off man reach on an error by LeBron at shortstop. After a strikeout Buchanan walked the next man, bringing Aidan Moza out of the bullpen. Moza walked the first man he faced to load the bases, but then got a great play by Portera at third base on a line drive for out two. The inning ended with a fly out to right field. The Tide went in order in the bottom half.

Closer Alton Davis II was brought in to nail the game down and had a perfect inning with two strikeouts, both looking, to earn his fourth save of the year. Bama hit 8-27 in the game with four walks, nine strikeouts, one hit batters, and seven left on base. The Tide had a double, a triple, and a home run among their eight safeties. Bama added three sacrifice flies, and executed two sacrifice bunts- giving the team a total of three on the season.

Mitchell was the winning pitcher and is 1-0 on the season. Sleight hit 2-3 with a walk, two runs, and a triple. Hodo was the only other multiple hit player with his 2-4 game with one run driven in. Snell drove in two with his 1-3 game and a sacrifice fly. Swinney had a 1-1 game with a run, an RBI, a sac bunt, a sacrifice fly, and a hit by pitch. In is first start Vaughn was 0-0 with two walks and a sacrifice bunt.

Belmont hit 6-33 in the game, drew eight walks, struck out 10 times, left 13 men on base, were hit twice, stole three bases, and had a triple and home run among their hits. Blake Barton led the team with three hits while Mason Landers added two of his own.

Nice to get back in the win column after losing all three games at Georgia this past weekend. Coach Rob Vaughn was able to work some players in that have not had many opportunities this season. Portera played spectacular defense at third base and Vaughn did a nice job behind the plate. Snell pulled the Ohtani, starting on the mound and at DH. Starting second baseman Bryce Eblin is still nursing his hamstring injury and Swinney capably filled in his spot. Mitchell has had very limited time on the mound and took advantage of his opportunity tonight. All in all a good, not great, night. But in the end the win is the main thing.

Now the Tide has a quick turn around to get ready for the 10th ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. USCe swept Vanderbilt this past weekend to shoot up the rankings. The series is a Thursday-Saturday affair. Thursday’s game is at 7 p.m. CT and will be shown on the SEC Network. Friday’s first pitch is at 6 p.m CT and Saturday’s game starts at 1 p.m. CT and both will be available on SEC Network Plus.

