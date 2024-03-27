Jumbo Package: Alabama coaching staff breaks down the battle for QB2

Man, this is such a good op-ed:

I would add, however, one particular heel in all of this. The NCAA. When the sport most needed a strong leader, it got Mark Emmert who not only was negligent in most respects, was a positive arsonist in others.

It truly was a combination of things: Money, pansies in the C Suite, administrative complicity, competition, more money, and yet even more money.

Weak men create bad times, etc.

This is such a pure story about Nick Saban’s retirement lifestyle. The old dog can learn new tricks after all.

It took until retirement, but former Alabama coach Nick Saban has sent his first-ever email.

That’s what Saban’s wife, Terry, told ESPN as part of a story published Tuesday that explores some of the lifestyle changes for Saban in his first two-and-a-half months since ending his coaching career in January. “He’s actually texting and reading his own emails and sent his first-ever email,” Terry Saban told ESPN. “He even took his first trip to the pharmacy to pick up his first prescription. He’s actually quite proud of himself.” Saban famously shunned modern communication methods such as email and texting for years, although he said during the COVID pandemic in 2020 that he started receiving his own emails for the first time. Weeks later, Saban clarified that he was receiving emails but calling people back on the phone. In 2022, Saban revealed he sent his first text message but when asked about sending emails said, “absolutely not!”

The whole thing is worth reading.

For those wanting a glimpse at the new-look offense, DeBoer opened up a bit about the role of the tight end in the new offense, particularly how blocking H-back Robbie Outz can fit in:

Bryan Ellis, the new tight ends coach on the new Alabama coaching staff of Kalen DeBoer, said, “I think what Robbie doesn’t get enough credit for is that Robbie has great hands. He’s a threat in the passing game. He can catch the ball and he’s tough with it after he catches it.” DeBoer came to Alabama with a reputation for an offense that relies of tight end play. He said, “The tight end is a really important part of our offense. Always has been, always will be. I would consider us a pro-spread type of offense, and the tight end is a big piece of that. Controls the middle of the field and gives us extra gaps and run lanes. A guy who can line up inside with his hand down, off the ball, flex out, is smart enough to know protections and can run the routes, all part of the tree. That’s a big deal in our offense. A personnel matchup issue that we want to try to expose when we get the right guy out there. Being able to do different personnel groupings rather than just be multiple receiver sets is a big deal, and the tight end group has always been in that role.”

Interesting stuff here, for those wanting to spitball into the future.

That said, I’ve lost track of the number of times we’ve said “This is the year!” in relation to tight end play. Alabama just doesn’t use them as much as they could.

Is this the year?

Alabama Hoops faces a very tall task on Friday night, with the ridiculously balanced UNC Tarheels in LA. That happens to coincide though with an uptick in defensive play....certainly the effort has been there.

Nate Oats spoke with Ryan Fowler on Monday afternoon inside The Game. He was asked about the Crimson Tide’s defensive improvement in the tournament,

“Effort was the biggest thing, but I also think there has been better attention to detail. When you play hard, you move your feet better and keep the ball out of the way...Effort changes a lot of things. We didn’t give up as many blowbys, we contested threes a lot harder. When we did get beat, we contested at the rim and made some better plays. Somebody sent me something we’re the 38th-best defense in the country. I told the guys that if you have the number one offense in the country and a top-40 defense, you can make a run to the Final Four. We’ve been top-40, and to be honest with you, that’s with the major collapse after we got the 31-point lead against Charleston. If we had stayed locked in for the full 40, I told our guys we might have a top-20 defense right now with as hard as we played.”

I really don’t want harsh anyone’s mellow, but we knew GCU had a trash offense. And that was borne out. We knew CoC had a good one...and again, with some late UA defensive lapses, it was again borne out.

What do we know about UNC? Not great shooters, but very efficient. Will Alabama be able to match Carolina’s defensive intensity? If not, then we could be staring down another road blowout.

But if, just if this team can finally put forth an elite defensive effort against an elite opponent, there is absolutely no ceiling that becomes insurmountable for ‘Bama. Again, we must be cautiously optimistic given the Tide’s two tourney opponents, though it’s encouraging to see them finally take some pride in that end of the floor.

Dreamy Lane Kiffin has suddenly become paw paw — the longer he coaches, the more he sounds like bog standard coach...one absolutely averse to change

Kiffin has always advocated against the portal system, but, at the same time, has used it to the Rebels’ advantage. That isn’t going to change. “Here again, it’s a really stupid system,” Kiffin said. “Hey, it’s good for the players, maybe. It’s good for them financially, but I’m not really sure it’s good for them that they can leave anytime something goes wrong. They’re just going to run, no matter what. I think what you’re going to see — I said this when they first started this — is people that, ‘I’m going to go somewhere, get their money and having never played a down as a transfer and I’m going to back in right after spring ball and go somewhere else and get their money.’” Is he referencing Kadyn Proctor, the Alabama player who jumped into the portal to go to Iowa only to return to Alabama? “Maybe it just happened with a high-profile player,” Kiffin said, per the Clarion Ledger. “I’m going to go somewhere in January. I’m going to get their money. I’m going to have never played a down as a transfer, and I’m going to go back in right after spring ball into the portal and go somewhere else and get their money. So I mean, you can say yeah, good for the players, but is it?”

That’s a good question; it’s one Saban asked many times. Too bad no one has had the political will to answer it. I suspect that team-hopping is impairing development and potential for more players than otherwise (and some irreparably). But, it may be a decade or more before we have a definitive answer to that.

Spring games are about to begin on the the gridiron, so everyone’s favorite stories are also starting to drop: “X Questions for Y”:

Here is new-look CBS Sports...

Alabama What does the defense look like? Defense was a hallmark for former Alabama coach Nick Saban. No matter what else was happening, the Crimson Tide could hang their hat on production from that side of the ball during the legendary leader’s 17-year career. Though Alabama went through plenty of defensive coordinators during that span, the defense itself maintained the same identity with Saban engineering things from the top and molding the system to his philosophy.

More at the link below, though, he could have just read our coverage instead. We already know what it will look like.

Speaking of the man I would take a bullet for, is ‘Bama up for the task of Bacot and Withers?

Nate says ‘Bama ain’t skurred:

Fortunately for Alabama, though, with a tough non-conference slate and daunting SEC schedule, it has already seen this caliber of opponent and its style of star players numerous times throughout the 2023-24 campaign. “The good thing with us is we played three really good non-conference teams back-to-back-to-back that all had really good post players,” Oats said Tuesday on The Paul Finebaum Show. “And they’re all in the Sweet 16… We’ve been in these games. Now, we haven’t been as successful. We went 0-4 in those four games. But we’ve played guys like this. We’ve been in them. We were up nine in the second half on Purdue, which has got the best big in the country, so it’s not like we’re going to be intimidated by a Bacot.”

I’m not really sure how to read Nick Sheridan’s comments regarding installing a new offense and the battle for C and QB2. Guarded, maybe? Hopeful?

On what he’s seen from those battling for the No. 2 QB job… “They’re competing. I think that’s a really talented group, and great kids. I’m excited about the group. I think there’s some young players that are very talented, and they’re getting better as well. Even Austin [Mack], who is familiar with the system, he’s 17 years old. This is his first spring practice. All those guys — Austin, Dylan [Lonergan], Ty [Simpson], Jalen [Milroe] — each guy is improving. “I thought we took some strides today. We’ve had some ups and downs, certainly as you would expect, installing a new scheme and a new offense. But those kids are great. I feel lucky to be their coach.” On hurdles installing a new offensive system… “We don’t really look at it as hurdles. We just kind of try to attack it and get better. We don’t really evaluate it as if we’re behind or ahead. We’re just where we are, and we’re trying to be better tomorrow than we are today.

Sound off below on what you think he means. I don’t have a read on the guy yet, nor the cryptic Coach Speak here.

Complete post-practice notes below:

