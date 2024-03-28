Bama Basketball Breakdown & How to Watch: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen - #1 North Carolina

I’ll tell you one thing that never gets old - being alive for the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The air is fresher, the days are nicer, that annoying guy at work doesn’t bother you as much. There’s just nothing like surviving the opening two rounds of madness. There’s a reason they call it the Sweet Sixteen - and boy does it hit the spot.

I’ll also tell you one thing that has gotten old quickly though - losing in the Sweet Sixteen. Any true Tide Hoops fan can tell you that the greatest rivals in Alabama basketball history -from least to greatest - goes like this:

Auburn

Tennessee

Crieghton

The month of February when Alabama is on the bubble

The Sweet Sixteen

These are undisputed facts. Alabama has now advanced to the Sweet Sixteen 11 times in its history (NCAA be damned, that ‘87 team was the uncontested GOAT before last year), but only once has it completed the Herculean task of making it through to the Elite Eight - which was, coincidentally, 20 years ago. We all know too well how badly the 2021 and 2023 teams flamed out when they got to this round, getting upset by a pair of West Coast teams that would end up in the Final Four.

Honestly, this year’s team even being back here feels like an incredible accomplishment. After last season’s stunning defeat to San Diego State, Nate Oats lost all three of his assistants and 10 of the 13 scholarship players on the roster, including guys like Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney, Jahvon Quinerly, and Charles Bediako. Programs like Alabama basketball aren’t supposed to just reload and make it back. Just reason #76375823 that we are blessed to have Oats leading the way.

What’s different this time around is that it feels like the Tide is playing with house money now. For the first time in the Oats era, Alabama is an underdog for an NCAA Tournament game - a 4-point one in fact, according to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook. The reason why? Well, the top-seeded, ACC Champion North Carolina Tar Heels (29-7, 17-3 ACC; NET: 8; Kenpom: 9) will be sharing the court with the Tide in LA today. Arguably the most storied program in college basketball, the Heels have had some up-and-down results over the past few seasons; however, that was not the case this year. This team looks like the great UNC teams of old.

Hubert Davis took over for the legendary Roy Williams following the conclusion of the 2021 season, and his tenure has seen some mixed results. A disappointing 2022 season was completely forgotten about after he led the Tar Heels to a stunning run to the National Championship game as an 8-seed, which was punctuated by the biggest non-championship win in North Carolina history - ending Coach K’s career at Duke with a win over the Blue Devils in their first-ever Final Four meeting. But the next season saw UNC miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade, despite returning the core of the 2022 team.

This year’s group has been classic Carolina, though. With an electrifying point guard, a stud wing, and a dominant big man, you’d think Dean Smith or Roy Williams never left. It’s easily the best team they’ve had since 2019.

The Roster

RJ Davis: G, 6-0, 21.3 PPG, 3.4 APG, 3.6 RPG

We are going to do things a little different today in our coverage - I’ll go through the roster player-by-player in this article, and then I’ll have an expanded Three Keys to Victory piece out later this morning.

There’s no better place to start than with ACC Player of the Year and Unanimous First Team All-American, RJ Davis. The veteran point guard has been remarkable this season. With Caleb Love transferring away to Arizona, Davis has thrived as the guy leading this unit. Whether it’s scoring (43.6%/41.1%/87.2%) or assisting (19.6% AST%), Davis has his hands on the ball on nearly every possession. He’s an elite PnR player who can score at every level, making him extremely difficult to defend. Any chance Alabama has at winning tonight starts with slowing this guy down.

Harrison Ingram: F, 6-8, 12.2 PPG, 2.1 APG, 8.8 RPG

Now, the stud wing with huge upside - Harrison Ingram. The Stanford transfer has given the Tar Heels something they desperately missed a year ago - guard skills in a forward frame. Ingram can score at multiple levels (43.1%/38.7%/61.2%), allowing UNC the ability to give opposing defenses a variety of looks. He’s also a very strong rebounder (14.6% REB%) and a solid defender (96.9 DRtg) who gives Hubert Davis the ability to attack opposing PnRs in a multitude of ways. If you want to play small, he can hang with quicker guards on one end and bully them on the other. If you go big, Ingram can bang on the interior on either side of the court. He was easily one of the most impactful transfers of the 2024 season.

Armando Bacot: F, 6-10, 14.4 PPG, 1.6 APG, 10.2 RPG

The Big Man. Armando Bacot has been a force on the interior for North Carolina for four years now. Bacot isn’t a traditional center who utilizes post moves or dishes out assists from the painted area. He’s more of a Javale McGee type of modern-day big man - he runs the court, protects the rim (95.5 DRtg; 5.4% BLK%), and dominates the glass (18.8% REB%; 25.2% DREB%). He devours smaller and less skilled bigs, and when paired with a great PnR guard like Davis, is a nightmare to defend on the roll. Now, he’s not going to be popping out or stretching the floor much, despite his 40.0% 3P%. He’s very much going to be living in the paint. Knowing Alabama’s structural issues with defending good bigs like Bacot, my man could be feasting tonight if the Tide doesn’t do something to throw him off of his game.

Elliot Cadeau: G, 6-1, 7.3 PPG, 4.1 APG, 2.2 RPG

The other point guard. Elliot Cadeau will bring the ball up the court and initiate the offense almost as much as Davis does, but with one very key difference. The true freshman is much more of a disher (29.1% AST%) than a scorer (42.1%/16.7%/64.8%). With absolutely no disrespect intended, this is where the Tar Heels roster starts to lighten up quite a bit, compared to the Big Three. Cadeau is an average defender (103.1 DRtg) who still has his lapses, as most freshman do. Ultimately, Alabama will want to let Cadeau cook compared to letting Davis get going.

Cormac Ryan: G, 6-5, 11.3 PPG, 1.2 APG, 2.8 RPG

If you don’t remember our old friend, Cormac Ryan, let me jog your memory:

Ryan’s been a streaky shooter his whole career, and that’s been extremely apparent this season (37.8%/34.3%/87.1%). However, when he is on...well...you’ve seen it. It is what it is with Cormac - he’s a streaky shooting guard whose value is mostly based on his ability to hit shots. Obviously, Alabama will want to do a much better job of making sure this is an off night for him than the Tide did in the last game.

Seth Trimble: G, 6-3, 5.1 PPG, 0.9 APG, 2.2 RPG

Paxson Wojcik: G, 6-4, 1.5 PPG, 0.4 APG, 0.9 RPG

Jae’lyn Withers: F, 6-8, 4.2 PPG, 0.6 APG, 3.6 RPG

Jalen Washington: F, 6-10, 4.0 PPG, 0.2 APG, 2.6 RPG

Now, one potential area of weakness for North Carolina is their lack of depth. Only Seth Trimble and Jae’lyn Withers average double-digit minutes per game off of the bench. Trimble is a bit of a scoring sixth man (46.9%/37.9%/65.6%), although he only averages about four shots per game. Withers is an athletic tweener of a big, capable of stretching the floor (53.7%/21.1%/78.0%), but mostly used in transition and as a strong rebounder (15.5% REB%). He is arguably the team’s best defender (94.9 DRtg).

Jalen Washington is another big man who can really get after it on the glass (16.8% REB%). He doesn’t play a ton, as he’s mostly utilized as a backup to Bacot, but his size alone will give the Tide issues when Armando needs a breather. Paxson Wojcik may not even log any minutes tonight, depending on how the game goes.

The main takeaway for the Tar Heels is that they have arguably the best, most experienced trio in college basketball in Davis, Ingram, and Bacot, with a couple of capable secondary options and some good size on a thin bench. The teams that have had the most success against North Carolina this season are ones that have either limited two of the three main contributors or completely shut down everyone else.

In order for Alabama to spring the upset and finally break through the glass ceiling that has been the Sweet Sixteen, Nate Oats will have to have a gameplan ready to deal with this electric group of guys. I’ll highlight some keys to the game later on this morning. Stay tuned.