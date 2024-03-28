Let’s admit it: It’s a down year for SEC Softball. TBH, it’s down all across the NCAA landscape. I am going to put on my #GOML cap for a second and blame most of this on the Transfer Portal. Many of these players are jumping around for the next greener grass without really thinking things through. Softball is so much about finding cohesion and defining roles on a team to find the best recipe for success. That is tough task to tackle when kids keep hopping into the portal at the slightest trigger. Both Alabama and Kentucky are not immune to this trend and neither are quite up to the usual expectations set upon them.

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

Bama originally had midweek match-up with Mississippi Valley but it was cancelled a few weeks ago without any explanation. Alabama (25-6, 2-4) travels to Kentucky (21-11, 0-6) for a three-game SEC showdown.

Thursday, March 28 at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. CT (Bama Hoops tentatively starts at 8:39 PM CT)

Friday, March 29 at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 30 at Kentucky 1 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH... ALLEGEDLY

All three games can be seen on SECN+ only. #LifeWithoutMontana

ALABAMA RANKINGS

POLL Wk 1 Wk 2 Wk 3 Wk 4 Wk 5 Wk 6 Wk 7 ESPN/USA Softball 11 10 11 10 15 15 14 D1Softball 11 12 12 12 15 15 17 Softball America 15 12 10 9 17 15 15 USAT/NFCA 11 10 10 11 14 13 13

Kentucky was ranked in the 20s until they got swept obliterated by Florida this past weekend. The ‘Cats were twice run-ruled 10-2 and 9-1 followed by a 7-1 defeat in the finale.

RPI

RANK SCHOOL CONFERNCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME 1 Georgia SEC 27-4 3-1 6-1 18-2 2 Stanford Pac-12 25-5 6-0 8-4 11-1 3 Texas Big 12 28-3 10-2 4-0 14-1 4 Oklahoma Big 12 31-1 5-0 12-0 14-1 5 LSU SEC 25-4 4-2 3-0 18-2 6 Missouri SEC 25-7 8-3 13-2 4-2 7 Alabama SEC 25-6 6-2 6-0 13-4 8 Texas A&M SEC 28-4 5-2 6-1 17-1 9 Tennessee SEC 26-4 10-0 4-4 12-0 10 Baylor Big 12 17-11 4-6 5-1 8-4 11 Texas St. Sun Belt 26-7 4-1 7-1 15-5 12 Cal Pac-12 24-8 4-3 13-1 7-4 13 Oklahoma St. Big 12 26-5 11-3 6-2 9-0 14 Clemson ACC 22-9 2-3 6-2 14-4 15 UCLA Pac-12 18-8 1-2 9-3 8-3 16 Duke ACC 26-3 7-2 6-1 13-0 17 Virginia Tech ACC 25-5 9-4 8-1 8-0 18 ULL Sun Belt 21-13 7-6 4-4 10-3 19 Florida SEC 29-4 8-1 6-2 15-1 20 Mississippi St. SEC 24-7 5-3 5-2 14-2 21 Washington Pac-12 22-5 5-1 11-2 6-2 22 Arizona Pac-12 21-9 3-6 1-0 17-3 23 Auburn SEC 15-9 2-5 3-0 10-4 24 Arkansas SEC 24-8 5-2 6-1 13-5 25 Penn St. Big Ten 23-6 1-6 14-0 8-0 26 Kansas Big 12 22-8 8-3 8-4 6-1 27 Florida St. ACC 21-9 4-1 4-3 13-5 28 South Carolina SEC 22-10 2-3 6-1 14-6 29 Texas Tech Big 12 21-8 9-3 6-1 6-4 30 Ole Miss SEC 20-11 9-3 7-1 4-7 31 Miami (OH) MAC 22-6 4-4 11-2 7-0 32 Kentucky SEC 20-11 3-5 11-2 6-4

I don’t get this crap at all. How can a team with four home losses rank seventh? And how is Texas State even #11? I got a headache reading it, but if you want to know how RPI is calculated, click here.

UK PITCHING

Dothan, AL native Stephanie Schoonover (11-5, 2.54 ERA) is back for her senior year in Lexington. She is the Big Blue’s top pitcher but it hasn’t been easy. Her walks are way up - close to matching her total from all of last season. She has also given up 7 dingers - two shy of last season’s tally. She does, however, strike out a lot of opponents (6th in the SEC). Freshman Sydney Langdon (4-2, 3.09) is the second pitcher.

UK BATTING

Senior shortstop All-American Erin Coffel is back for what feels like her 15th season. She is hitting .333 with 9 doubles, 10 round-trippers and 24 RBI. Her on base percentage of .521 is fifth best in the conference. Super senior Rylea Smith is up to .381 BA with 4 doubles, 4 triples, and 4 homers. She is also 9 for 9 stealing bases.

TEN CENT ANALYSIS

Long-time head coach Rachel Lawson has had a nice run at UK with some strong teams. This is not one of them. The Wildcats started the season with two wins over Stanford but then turned around the next day and lost to San Diego State. Over the coming weeks, they ascended to #13 in the nation by beating up cupcakes but then faceplanted to Charlotte and Fordham. In SEC play, they were swept at home by LSU and then had the Gainesville debacle last weekend.

Team28 has not been great but they have won some games they had no business winning. Chalk it up to resiliency... and a girl named Beaver. Alabama has an opportunity to take down a wounded prey and rise up from the lower half of the conference. The Crimson Tide should win at least two games this weekend.

SEC NEWS

Auburn head coach Mickey Dean has announced he will retire at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Only the third head coach in the program’s history, he has been the Tigers coach since 2018. His teams have made Regionals every season, but never advanced any further. Interestingly, he is three weeks older than Patrick Murphy.

