Let’s admit it: It’s a down year for SEC Softball. TBH, it’s down all across the NCAA landscape. I am going to put on my #GOML cap for a second and blame most of this on the Transfer Portal. Many of these players are jumping around for the next greener grass without really thinking things through. Softball is so much about finding cohesion and defining roles on a team to find the best recipe for success. That is tough task to tackle when kids keep hopping into the portal at the slightest trigger. Both Alabama and Kentucky are not immune to this trend and neither are quite up to the usual expectations set upon them.
UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE
Bama originally had midweek match-up with Mississippi Valley but it was cancelled a few weeks ago without any explanation. Alabama (25-6, 2-4) travels to Kentucky (21-11, 0-6) for a three-game SEC showdown.
- Thursday, March 28 at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. CT (Bama Hoops tentatively starts at 8:39 PM CT)
- Friday, March 29 at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. CT
- Saturday, March 30 at Kentucky 1 p.m. CT
HOW TO WATCH... ALLEGEDLY
All three games can be seen on SECN+ only. #LifeWithoutMontana
ALABAMA RANKINGS
|POLL
|Wk 1
|Wk 2
|Wk 3
|Wk 4
|Wk 5
|Wk 6
|Wk 7
|ESPN/USA Softball
|11
|10
|11
|10
|15
|15
|14
|D1Softball
|11
|12
|12
|12
|15
|15
|17
|Softball America
|15
|12
|10
|9
|17
|15
|15
|USAT/NFCA
|11
|10
|10
|11
|14
|13
|13
Kentucky was ranked in the 20s until they got
swept obliterated by Florida this past weekend. The ‘Cats were twice run-ruled 10-2 and 9-1 followed by a 7-1 defeat in the finale.
RPI
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|CONFERNCE
|RECORD
|ROAD
|NEUTRAL
|HOME
|1
|Georgia
|SEC
|27-4
|3-1
|6-1
|18-2
|2
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|25-5
|6-0
|8-4
|11-1
|3
|Texas
|Big 12
|28-3
|10-2
|4-0
|14-1
|4
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|31-1
|5-0
|12-0
|14-1
|5
|LSU
|SEC
|25-4
|4-2
|3-0
|18-2
|6
|Missouri
|SEC
|25-7
|8-3
|13-2
|4-2
|7
|Alabama
|SEC
|25-6
|6-2
|6-0
|13-4
|8
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|28-4
|5-2
|6-1
|17-1
|9
|Tennessee
|SEC
|26-4
|10-0
|4-4
|12-0
|10
|Baylor
|Big 12
|17-11
|4-6
|5-1
|8-4
|11
|Texas St.
|Sun Belt
|26-7
|4-1
|7-1
|15-5
|12
|Cal
|Pac-12
|24-8
|4-3
|13-1
|7-4
|13
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|26-5
|11-3
|6-2
|9-0
|14
|Clemson
|ACC
|22-9
|2-3
|6-2
|14-4
|15
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|18-8
|1-2
|9-3
|8-3
|16
|Duke
|ACC
|26-3
|7-2
|6-1
|13-0
|17
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|25-5
|9-4
|8-1
|8-0
|18
|ULL
|Sun Belt
|21-13
|7-6
|4-4
|10-3
|19
|Florida
|SEC
|29-4
|8-1
|6-2
|15-1
|20
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|24-7
|5-3
|5-2
|14-2
|21
|Washington
|Pac-12
|22-5
|5-1
|11-2
|6-2
|22
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|21-9
|3-6
|1-0
|17-3
|23
|Auburn
|SEC
|15-9
|2-5
|3-0
|10-4
|24
|Arkansas
|SEC
|24-8
|5-2
|6-1
|13-5
|25
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|23-6
|1-6
|14-0
|8-0
|26
|Kansas
|Big 12
|22-8
|8-3
|8-4
|6-1
|27
|Florida St.
|ACC
|21-9
|4-1
|4-3
|13-5
|28
|South Carolina
|SEC
|22-10
|2-3
|6-1
|14-6
|29
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|21-8
|9-3
|6-1
|6-4
|30
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|20-11
|9-3
|7-1
|4-7
|31
|Miami (OH)
|MAC
|22-6
|4-4
|11-2
|7-0
|32
|Kentucky
|SEC
|20-11
|3-5
|11-2
|6-4
I don’t get this crap at all. How can a team with four home losses rank seventh? And how is Texas State even #11? I got a headache reading it, but if you want to know how RPI is calculated, click here.
UK PITCHING
Dothan, AL native Stephanie Schoonover (11-5, 2.54 ERA) is back for her senior year in Lexington. She is the Big Blue’s top pitcher but it hasn’t been easy. Her walks are way up - close to matching her total from all of last season. She has also given up 7 dingers - two shy of last season’s tally. She does, however, strike out a lot of opponents (6th in the SEC). Freshman Sydney Langdon (4-2, 3.09) is the second pitcher.
UK BATTING
Senior shortstop All-American Erin Coffel is back for what feels like her 15th season. She is hitting .333 with 9 doubles, 10 round-trippers and 24 RBI. Her on base percentage of .521 is fifth best in the conference. Super senior Rylea Smith is up to .381 BA with 4 doubles, 4 triples, and 4 homers. She is also 9 for 9 stealing bases.
TEN CENT ANALYSIS
Long-time head coach Rachel Lawson has had a nice run at UK with some strong teams. This is not one of them. The Wildcats started the season with two wins over Stanford but then turned around the next day and lost to San Diego State. Over the coming weeks, they ascended to #13 in the nation by beating up cupcakes but then faceplanted to Charlotte and Fordham. In SEC play, they were swept at home by LSU and then had the Gainesville debacle last weekend.
Team28 has not been great but they have won some games they had no business winning. Chalk it up to resiliency... and a girl named Beaver. Alabama has an opportunity to take down a wounded prey and rise up from the lower half of the conference. The Crimson Tide should win at least two games this weekend.
SEC NEWS
Auburn head coach Mickey Dean has announced he will retire at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Only the third head coach in the program’s history, he has been the Tigers coach since 2018. His teams have made Regionals every season, but never advanced any further. Interestingly, he is three weeks older than Patrick Murphy.
Poll
Against Kentucky, Alabama will ____.
-
35%
SWEEP!
-
52%
win two
-
4%
lose two
-
7%
get swept
#RollTide #Team28
