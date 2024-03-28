Three Keys to Victory vs North Carolina

Earlier today, I introduced the North Carolina Tar Heels with Part One of the Bama Basketball Breakdown. Give it a read if you haven’t yet, as it will lay the foundation for this piece. This article will be all about how Alabama can defy the oddsmakers and stun the Tar Heels tonight. It’s ultimately an expanded version of my usual ‘Three Keys to Victory’ segment, but I think y’all will enjoy it.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it.

Key #1: Spacing and Shooting

I don’t think it’s any real secret or hard-hitting analysis to say that Alabama is going to have to shoot the ball well the rest of the way if the Tide wants to keep playing. Mark Sears has been on an absolute tear recently, and hopefully he can continue that against the Tar Heels in what should be one of the best showdowns of the season between him and RJ Davis. Really, it’s the rest of the team that will make the difference here. Non-Sears shooters went 10/17 from deep against College of Charleston, and then followed that up with a pathetic 3/20 effort against Grand Canyon. You saw exactly how differently those two games played out.

Obviously, a lot of this will hinge of the availability of Latrell Wrightsell, who is likely going to be a game-time decision today as he continues to live in the concussion protocol. But whether he goes or not, Alabama will need to do whatever it can to get secondary shooters like Rylan Griffen and Sam Walters going. Whether that’s on drive-and-dish kickouts, PnP ball screens, or transition threes, spacing is going to be huge in this game.

Quick transition threes and forcing the Tar Heels to switch on PnRs could be the ticket for the Tide tonight, as the former is not something UNC is used to seeing and the latter could take advantage of Alabama’s more positionless style of play. I can guarantee you that Hubert Davis will likely have Armando Bacot playing drop coverage on PnRs to start - it’s right out of Tennessee/Auburn/Florida’s playbook against the Tide. So, Nate Oats will need a counter to this. Aaron Estrada has displayed some strong midrange and post skills - maybe allowing him to initiate the PnR will work.

Another option - and the more likely one, in my opinion - is using two guards on ball screens. Take Bacot out of it entirely and force the Heels to make some tougher decisions at the point of action. Incorporate some ghost screens and ‘catch and go’s and give Alabama’s guards room to knock down shots or attack the paint.

Key #2: Defending Ball Screens

Speaking of PnRs and ball screens, North Carolina excels at them. When the Tar Heels aren’t beating their opponents down the court - UNC itself is 41st in Tempo - they run a ton of ball screen action in the halfcourt. And why wouldn’t they? They have an elite, three-level point guard playing with a dominant roll big man with four years of built-up chemistry.

Here Marquette tries to hedge the PnR at the top of the screen, and Davis eats it alive with a beautiful bounce pass for an easy basket for Bacot.

Baylor plays drop coverage on Davis here, and he just says, “thank you, sir” and knocks down the jumper.

After getting cooked on the drop coverage previously, Baylor tries to ice Davis - meaning they want to steer him away from the screener and more towards the guy dropping. Davis dribbles and draws the drop guy out enough to make another perfect pass to Bacot for an easy two.

Poor Baylor tried a bit of everything this game. The Bears attempt to blitz Davis and force him into a turnover - or at least get the ball out of his hands - and instead Davis beats the big to the corner and knocks down the trey.

The point is...these guys are lethal with the ball screens. Nick Pringle has gotten a lot better defending them in recent weeks, but he will absolutely have his hands full tonight. The best strategy is to mix up defenses against it, but I think Alabama probably ends up playing mostly drop coverage and living with Davis jump shots. Switching is an absolute no-go. The last thing the Tide wants is Pringle on Davis or any of our guards rolling with Bacot. And both Davis and Bacot are too good to try to constantly hedge or blitz. Maybe throw those in there occasionally as a change-up. It’ll be interesting to see how Oats plays it.

Key #3: Let the Pace Wear on Them

UNC hasn’t seen many teams like Alabama. The ACC is more of a slow, more traditional league. Most of the teams in that conference are playing a point guard, a shooting guard, a small forward, a power forward, and a center, and are much more half-court driven - heavy on sets, ball screens, and attacking the paint. It’s like stepping back in time to 2002. The only real exception to this - besides Florida State and Miami, who were absolutely dreadful this year - was Syracuse. First year head coach Adrian Autry had the Orange playing at the 40th fastest tempo in college basketball, and in their win over Carolina on February 13th, ‘Cuse sped the Heels up and knocked down 8/17 from three. The only other team North Carolina faced that would compare to Alabama this year was Kentucky, who also beat the Tar Heels back in December by a tune of 87-83.

You know what the other glaring takeaway was from those two games? Both Syracuse and Kentucky got North Carolina in foul trouble - particularly Bacot. Every UNC starter had at least 3 fouls against the Orange, and the Wildcats got both Bacot and his back-up Jalen Washington into serious foul trouble. Both teams attacked and attacked relentlessly with pace and a high volume of possessions. And Carolina simply wasn’t used to it. I mentioned in the previous post that the Tar Heels lack in depth - they are 332nd in Bench Minutes this season - so this is an area that Alabama needs to exploit.

It’s one thing to gameplan for it, but Alabama’s breakneck speed is impossible to truly understand until you play against them. There’s a reason why SEC teams like Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, etc. were more successful defensively against the Tide than Purdue, Crieghton, and Arizona were, despite the fact that the Tide was considerably better in February than it was in December.

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, North Carolina is a 4-point favorite tonight, and for good reason. The top-seeded Tar Heels are one of the best teams in basketball. But the best teams for the season don’t always win in March, and we’ve been quite short on the madness this year. If any team is built to play loose and go on a run, it’s this free-wheeling Tide team.

If Alabama can punch North Carolina in the mouth with its pace and shooting, UNC could end up being stuck looking like their team name - the Tar Heels. The Tide will have to have answers on the defensive end, though. The guys played their best defensive game of the season the last time out, but Grand Canyon ain’t Carolina. It will require even more than that for Alabama to finally get back to the Elite Eight.

Hope for the best. The game will tip-off about thirty minutes after the conclusion of the Arizona-Clemson game, so about 8:40 PM CST. CBS will be televising the action in LA.