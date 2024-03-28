Jumbo Package: Latrell Wrightsell injury watch, A-Day details released

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, it’s Sweet 16 day with Alabama taking on North Carolina in the wee hours. We will have much more on that one later, but the big question currently is the health of Latrell Wrightsell.

“Kind of just next man mentality,” Alabama guard Aaron Estrada told AL.com of UA’s attitude if Wrightsell can’t go. “Guys are probably gonna play more. Guys are probably gonna get more shots and we’ve just got to be ready for that.” Forward Nick Pringle was optimistic about Wrightsell’s chances of playing. However, he felt good about Alabama’s chances, even without the guard. Pringle praised UA’s ability to adapt. “I think we’ll still have a great game plan,” Pringle said. “We have a lot of great players and a lot of great coaches that can make adjustments and be able to make it happen.”

Wrightsell was seen at practice yesterday, and his absence would certainly make an already difficult task even more so. Hope for the best.

We have more details on the A Day event.

If you are looking for things to do before the Saturday afternoon kickoff, Champions Lane, which is free to the public, will open at 11 a.m. and will feature live music, Alabama football trophies, student-athlete autograph signings, a NASCAR pace car, food, and much more. For those that are attending the TIDE PRIDE luncheon at Coleman Coliseum, doors will open at 11:30 with new Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer and Athletics Director Greg Byrne both scheduled to speak. The alumni flag football game, will will feature former Alabama standouts, will be played inside Bryant-Denny stadium at 12:30 p.m. The annual Walk of Fame Ceremony at Denny Chimes is also open to the public. Nick Saban and 2023 Crimson Tide captains Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore will address the crowd at 1 p.m. After all of the morning and early afternoon events, the team will hold their Walk of Champions when arriving at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Walk of Champions is scheduled for 1:50 p.m.

Not much else out there today, but here are a couple of wide receiver nuggets.

The Washington pass offense that DeBoer oversaw last year took advantage of cheap, easy yardage against underneath coverage, much of it with quick outs, slants, screens and other routes that make a short passing attack effective. Shephard said Prentice has been a leader in the wide receiver room, as well. “That young man has led the room, he really has. He’s probably the most experienced guy as far as playing, but he’s led the room in terms of ‘get me the football.’ That’s been great to see from him,” Shephard said. “He definitely has to get in his playbook more, but that’s all of them. That’s the expectation, to get in your playbook more and more. … He needs to make sure he knows every single detail we’re doing in the offense, but he’s learned it as good as anybody in the room.”

A scary situation for a player hoping to have a breakout season in Tuscaloosa. “BOL has confirmed sophomore WR Jalen Hale suffered a lower leg injury during practice on Tuesday,” the post on the BOL Round Table said. “We do not know the severity of the injury to this point. We will confirm an ambulance was called to the facility. We will update once additional details are confirmed.”

Hate to hear that for Jalen. Wide receiver was already a position that was a bit thin on numbers, so you can probably expect a portal addition or two at that spot. Prentice made plenty of camp noise as a freshman and has had some moments. If Shephard is able to unlock his potential, that would go a long way. Caleb Odom and Ryan Williams will likely be asked to play a significant role as freshmen, and Germie Bernard will likely be a leader with a couple of years in the system already.

