Sweet Sixteen Game Thread - #1 North Carolina vs #4 Alabama

A little bit over a year ago today, the best team in Alabama basketball history was sent home earlier than expected in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, as the physical, veteran San Diego State Aztecs shocked the college basketball world with a big-time upset over the top-seeded Tide. It was, without question, the most disappointing - and downright depressing - loss I’ve experienced in my 20+ years of being a Tide Hoops fan. The loss was followed by an unprecedented outflow of talent and production out of Tuscaloosa, as Nate Oats lost all three of his assistants on the coaching staff and ten scholarship players, highlighted by superstar Brandon Miller.

There weren’t a ton of people picking Alabama to get back to the same spot today, yet that’s exactly where this year’s group finds itself. And now, the Crimson Tide is the one looking to play spoiler to the top-ranked Tar Heels of North Carolina. There is definitely something poetic about the Tide’s return and potential redemption in the Sweet Sixteen, where so many other legendary Alabama teams have exited the Big Dance.

Can the Tide embrace the underdog role and finally get back to the Elite Eight? The guys will have to bring their absolute best effort tonight. North Carolina earned that #1-seed. They are led by a trio of veteran stars who have been on this stage before. If you haven’t had the chance, I broke down their roster and provided what I believe will be the three keys to victory for the Tide tonight.

The game will tip-off about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Arizona-Clemson game, which precedes it. The game will be televised by CBS.