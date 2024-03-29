I’ll Make It This Time R10:

Greetings, friends and fellow music lovers. I’m guessing I will have cried by the time this random ten makes it to publication, either because our fun-filled Dance is done or because we pulled off the sweet, sweet upset of number-one-seeded blue blood North Carolina. So celebrate (or seek solace) with me here at our weekly romp through my tunes and, hopefully, yours as well. Party on, dudes!*

*EDIT: HOLY MOLY WE DID IT! RTR!!!

1. Deacon Blues by Steely Dan

2. Visit by 311

3. It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) by R.E.M.

4. What’s Wrong by Jessy Wilson

5. Too Far Down by Hüsker Dü

6. Summer’s Here by Sun Room

7. Not This Time by Tommy Stinson

8. Doubt by twenty one pilots

9. Next Lifetime by Erykah Badu

10. Please Don’t Go by Wyatt Flores