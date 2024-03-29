FROM SWEET TO ELITE! — “The fellas in Chapel Hill? They don’t have practice tomorrow.”

WHAT A RIDE!

The 4th seeded Alabama Crimson Tide is headed to the Elite Eight to rematch the No. 6 Clemson Tigers, after defeating the West 1-seed North Carolina Tarheels 89-87.

In a chalk-heavy championship that has been largely bereft of many great games, much less magical moments, Thursday night’s thriller may have been the game of the tournament. It was an absolute war.

You could not script how the Tide advanced; your producer would kick you out of the writers room. But it all really happened: the poor-shooting Tarheels were uncharacteristically red hot from the beyond the arc. The Crimson Tide defense shut down Bacot in the second half, and harassed RJ Davis into one of the worst games of his career. Alabama hung with UNC on the glass — the 6th best rebounding team in the country. Much-maligned Grant Nelson had a game whose stat sheet, if not importance, allowed him to join all-time great NCAA tourney performances. Finally, the game was sealed in the post, with one clutch moment after another.

And somehow lost in all of that, All-American PG Mark Sears set the Alabama single-season record for scoring, and the Tide got it done without the services of their best pure shooter, in a game where starting C (and designated Bacot-harasser) Nick Pringle also went down.

For a team that has been derided much of the season for their softness, including Charles Barkley calling them “frail”, it was one hell of a tough outing. These boys wanted war, and they got it.

Bama improves to 24-11 on the season, while the Tar Heels fell 29-8. The Tide now advance to their second Elite 8, almost 20 years to the day after its first appearance.

And one gets the feeling that under Coach Nate Oats, this won’t be the last time it happens.

Recap

Some teams fans talk about being blue bloods, and some teams actually are. North Carolina is the ultimate blue blood, and the Tide took every blow the Heels offered, and answered back in taking the victory. Alabama was hobbled by the absence of sharp shooter Latrell Wrightsell, Jr, who suffered his second head injury of the season in Sunday’s game against Grand Canyon.

So, Coach Oats went with a larger starting lineup of Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Rylan Griffen, Grant Nelson, and Nick Pringle. Scoring didn't come easy at the start of the game. With 14:45 left, UNC held a 17-9 lead; shots weren't falling.

Then — as has happened so often this season, Sears hit a triple, and it opened the flood gates. Griffen began hitting from behind the arc, and Estrada was scoring in the paint to give the Tide a 30-29 lead with 8:11 left in the half. ‘Bama was able to push out to a seven-point lead before the Tar Heels caught fire from deep and took a 54-46 lead at the break.

As well as North Carolina was shooting, it took a herculean effort by Bama to stay within striking distance.

In the first half, Bama shot 17-35 for 49%, 7-14 from deep, and made five of six at the free throw line. The Tide had 19 rebounds, three blocks, three steals, seven assists, and seven turnover. Griffen and Sears had 15 points each while Estrada added 10. Nelson and Pringle had six boards each.

The Tar Heels hits a blistering 20-38 for 53% in the half including 10-16 for 63% from behind the arc and also made four of five free throw attempts. UNC had 19 rebounds, three blocks, six steals, 14 assists, and only four turnovers.

Coach Nate Oats sent out the same five starters for the second half. North Carolina still led 55-48 with 17:21 left in the game when Sam Walters scored in the lane, followed by a floater by Estrada and a beautiful reverse layup by Nelson. That sparked a 10-3 run for the Tide, and they had closed to within one, at 57-56. Then Walters drained a corner three with 13:50 left for a Bama lead of 59-57.

"The fellas in Chapel Hill? They don't have practice tomorrow."



The Tide was crashing the boards, and playing relentless defense. That was not the only unusual occurrence: a rarely-seen midrange jumper by Estrada broke a 59-59 tie. The midrange shot is the bane of Oats existence, but somehow we think Ponch is going to be forgiven for it.

Still, as good teams do, Carolina fought back and scored seven straight points to stake a 66-61 lead with 9:02 remaining…But they could never put the tide away. Griffen hit his fifth three-pointer of the game to keep the Tide within three. At that point, Pringle aggravated a foot injury and had to hobble to the bench. After a timeout, Pringle gutted his way back on the court, albeit with a noticeable limp and lack of explosiveness.

Meanwhile Nelson became a superman over the last 10 minutes of the game: scoring, rebounding, blocking shots, and playing tough defense. Estrada hit his only three-pointer of the game with 5:14 left to tie the game at 75 each.

Nelson made two free throws with 4:56 left to tie the game again, then added a drive and hoop followed by ballsy three to give Bama a lead of 82-77 with 3:36 left.

UNC All American and ACC Player of the Year, RJ Davis, was held in check by Griffen for most of the night. Not being able to make a field goal, Davis resorted to driving the lane and drawing fouls. Four straight free throws by the guard gave Carolina a 85-82 lead with 1:32 left in the game.

Sears drove and made a layup with 1:10 left for a 85-84 deficit. After a stop on the defensive end, Sears fed Nelson inside for a basket. Nelson was fouled on the play and nailed the free throw for the 87-85 lead with 38 seconds left. The ubiquitous Nelson then blocked a shot on the other end, and then drew another foul. The senior for North Dakota calmly sank both for the 89-85 lead with 7.6 seconds left.

Carolina was able to make a hoop with 1.2 seconds left to cut the score to 89-87. The Tide just needed to get the ball in bound. They did so on a pass to Nelson who was quickly fouled. With 0.9 seconds left Nelson was back to the line to try and ice the game away. However the worn out star missed both, and when UNC rebounded and tried a long toss from three quarter court for the win, Nelson blocked that for good measure.

As the ball fell to the court, the clock ran out and Alabama advanced to the second Elite Eight in school history.

Stats

In the second half, the Tide shot 15-32 for 47%, including 4-12 from three-point range. Bama made only 9-14 free throws in the period. Overall, Alabama shot 32-67 for 48%, 11-26 for 42% from deep, and 14-20 for 70% at the line. The Tide grabbed 43 rebounds, blocked seven shots, had four steals, 13 assists, and 10 turnovers.

Grant Nelson was the story of the night with 24 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, an assist, and a steal, and took home the hard hat award. Estrada scored 19 with four rebounds and three assists, and Griffen had 19 of his own with four boards. Sears had a quite second half offensively too, and finished with 18 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Those four players combined for 80 of the teams 89 points. Pringle played through pain and grabbed nine rebounds with two points, and three assists.

The Tide’s defense woke up in the second half and allowed only 10-40 shooting for 25%, including 2-16 for 12% from deep. The Heels did make 11-12 free throws. Overall UNC was held to 38% on 30-78 shooting with 12-32 for 38% from three, but did make 15-17 free throws.

In the second half, Alabama held North Carolina to:



10-40 from the field (25%)

2-16 from 3 (12.5%)



Carolina did win the boards with 46 total, 22 on the offensive end, and had three blocks, eight steals, 17 assists, and eight turnovers. Armondo Bacon led the Heels with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Bama nemesis Cormac Ryan (remember him from Notre Dame?), tossed in 17. Davis tallied 16, but was 4-20 from the field including 0-9 from three point range as Griffen did a masterful job on the star.

Takeaways

You can’t say enough about the toughness and grittiness of this win. A team that was dead — gone, six feet under — just a couple of weeks ago, is now one of the last eight standing.

Nelson has struggled down the stretch of the season, and particularly in the first two NCAA Tournament games. Tonight he was masterful, looking like he did at North Dakota State, and the first few games of Alabama’s season. With Wrightsell out, Griffen and Estrada had to take over some of the scoring, and they both did. Sears had a hot first half, but struggled scoring the ball in the second half. That did not slow him down from playing defense with more effort and energy than he has for much of the season.

After the game, Oats was especially happy for Nelson for his play, saying: “Grant deserves to play well, he works so hard, now I probably didn't expect 24-12-5, but I expected him to have a big game.” Oats continued that he “kept challenging the player to be tougher,” and got a boost from a very vocal Pringle who Oats said “has taken on a big leadership role over the last several weeks.”

Oats praised Griffen's defense on Davis and said that “after Ryan got hot, Rylan demanded he get put on him to slow him down, so thats what we did.” The fifth year coach said after the first two NCAA games he told his team, “we were suppose to beat those teams, we haven’t done anything yet, beat North Carolina, get to the Elite Eight, then we can feel like we have done something.”

The Tide will have a rematch with Clemson on Saturday. Win and the team will make the first final four in school history. The game will be at 6:39 p.m. CT and will be shown on TBS.

Roll Tide!

