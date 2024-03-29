Jumbo Package: Tide in unfamiliar territory as Elite Eight favorite

Happy glorious Friday, everyone. There are other sports happening this weekend and football has an intrasquad scrimmage in a couple of weeks, but you know what?

Who cares?

Nate Oats and the men’s basketball team knocked off North Carolina last night to make the Elite Eight. Tell me that they were the weakest one seed, I don’t care. Carolina is among the bluest of blue bloods, the home of Dean Smith and Michael Jordan and James Worthy, just to name a few, the third winningest program in NCAA history with the third most national titles. And they were the best team in the ACC this season to earn a top seed. This run has been nothing short of incredible, putting this Alabama basketball team in position to deal with being a slight favorite to beat Clemson and make the Final Four for the first time in school history. The Tigers knocked off Alabama in Tuscaloosa early this season, but they shot 52% from three to Alabama’s 31% and managed to win by only eight.

Hopefully that luck reverses on Saturday, but either way, what a run. NCAA.com was nice enough to post the video of the last 90 seconds for posterity, otherwise known as “Nelson time.” Enjoy.

It was truly a tale of two halves, not only because Carolina won the first and lost the second, but also based on who carried the mail. The second half belonged to Grant, but Rylan Griffen and Mark Sears were the reason that the Heels were unable to create more space at the half despite knocking down 10-16 from three.

Rylan Griffen led Alabama in scoring throughout the half, going to the locker room with 15 points. He hit four of his five three-point attempts in the first half. Just behind him was Mark Sears, who scored 14 and made two of three attempts from beyond the arc. Sears finished the half just one point away from tying Alabama’s all-time single season scoring record, which he would break in the second half. Overall, Alabama hit seven of its 14 attempts from three, a solid mark. Unfortunately for the Tide, it was outdone by North Carolina, which made 10 of its 16 from deep.

Every game has a winner and a loser, of course, and we Alabama fans know all too well the feeling of losing in the postseason when everyone expected you to win.

It was a phenomenal coaching job by Alabama’s Nate Oats, flatly refusing to let RJ Davis beat his team single-handedly. And it was the opposite by Hubert Davis, who had plenty of fire on the sideline but few solutions. In the coach’s postgame locker room, Davis sat with his head in his hand, blankly staring into space. He will have to sit with his result and the role he played in it. So too will UNC’s hurting players and their stunned families sitting behind UNC’s bench. Bacot’s father, Armando Sr., did not mill around with other parents, discussing what went wrong. He just sat there, his navy North Carolina hoodie pulled over his head, silently patting away his tears with crumpled brown napkins.

Oats spoke a bit about how he has approached this tournament.

"Our word's been 'Next' this whole tournament. Next play. Next play."



—@AlabamaMBB's head coach Nate Oats pic.twitter.com/orJpXETqIt — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2024

Looking forward to hearing from some of those who have said that Nate isn’t worth his contract or that his style of play can’t compete on the national level. And what a leader Mark Sears has become.

Inject this Gump fuel into your veins.

Related Nate Oats has Alabama looking more like a legit basketball school instead of a football powerhouse

In the last five years, Bama has: — Made it to the Elite 8 for the first time in 20 years. — Made it to the Sweet 16 three times (2021, 2023, 2024). — Been named a No. 1 seed (2023) and a No. 2 seed (2021) in the tournament. That all seems basketball-school-ish to me. But that’s the thing, right? This is the wrong sport.

Not the wrong sport anymore, folks.

Alabama’s first Heisman winner was a bit excited.

ION GIVE A PISS BOUT NUN BUT THE TIIIIDDEEEE!!!! #RollTide @AlabamaMBB pic.twitter.com/gzAYDKlUno — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) March 29, 2024

I guess we’ll talk a little bit about that other sport. Kalen DeBoer’s squad held their first spring scrimmage yesterday, and according to him the quarterbacks didn’t turn the ball over at all.

“Jalen Milroe has been super consistent,” DeBoer told reporters following the scrimmage. “He’s done a good job of just playing ball. He’s got that that dual skill set, being able to run and throw. And now that we have enough things in where he can utilize all of that, you can see even the play-calling working around what he brings to the table. “He’s tough to handle. He’s just so extremely fast. You think you have it bottled up and he’s just runs right around you. So, he’s done a really good job. I think he’s getting more and more comfortable with the offense every day, especially when it comes to the pass game. But there’s just things where he has options to make a play with his feet and he’s done that I think at the right time and being more and more comfortable just playing the game and finding ways to move the chains, converting what needs to convert, taking the shots when he needs to take the shots. “So, really proud of the way he’s come along.”

The thought of Jalen unlocking his full potential is utterly terrifying for college football. It sounds like the defense won the edges, which is good or bad depending on your preferences.

Related Kalen DeBoer recaps lessons learned from 1st Alabama football scrimmage

—DeBoer said Alabama’s pass rush generated pressure on the quarterbacks. He didn’t go as far as to say the Tide’s offensive line is a concern, but it’s something they need to work on. —DeBoer said Alabama had too many penalties on both sides of the ball. “To me the first scrimmage with a new offense, new defense, I think it’s all relative. Have I had better first scrimmages? Yeah. But I think areas where we can improve probably both sides, a couple penalties that are going to be great lessons for us to learn. Not things that were out of control, just mentally we got a gain, we don’t need a hold downfield, just things like that.”

You can watch all of Kalen’s press conference below.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.