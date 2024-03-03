Alabama Softball Survives Arizona But Falls to South Alabama

Four runs scored, three runs allowed. It starting to feel like this is who this Team28 (19-1) will be this season: great pitching and flaccid hitting. How far can a team like this go?

GAME 1: ALABAMA 1, UNI 0 - Cold Bats

E5 | UNI 0 - AU 1



Heyer picks up her sixth strikeout of the contest to end the fifth inning!#EverLoyal #1UNI pic.twitter.com/N3oInlnFXw — UNI Softball (@UNISoftball) March 1, 2024

On a dreary cold Thursday night, the Tide scored one solitary run on a bases loaded ground out in the first inning and figured that was good enough. The Bama offense scattered four measly singles and had six strikeouts.

Poor Kayla Beaver had to pitch her heart out to get her sixth win of the season. She tossed a season-high 117 pitches.

GAME 2: ALABAMA vs SOUTH ALABAMA - Cancelled

GAME 3: ALABAMA 2, ARIZONA 1 - Duke and Done

[The bat flip! LOL]

Well, they did it again. The Crimson Tide scored first and then hung ‘em up. After a walk and a fly-out to open the bottom of the first, Abby Duchscherer blasted a shot into the stratosphere. In the same inning, a single, walk and HBP would load the bases with no outs. Zona made a pitching change with former Kentucky Wildcat Miranda Stoddard who slammed the door on the Tide.

In the top of 2nd, the Wildcats answered with an absolute bomb by freshman Emily Schepp that landed almost in the same spot as Duke’s four-bagger.

In the third inning with no outs, Duchscherer singled and Bailey Dowling walked but Bama could not convert.

Beaver (W, 7-0) went six innings allowing four hits and a walk. Alea Johnson (S, 2) pitched the 7th and looked really sharp with her off-speed stuff. She struck out the first Wildcat on three pitches but Zona put the second batter on second base on an ugly error in the outfield (more on that below). Alea got the next one on strikes. The final batter was coaxed into a ground out on a close play at first base to end the game.

GAME 4: SOUTH ALABAMA 2, ALABAMA 0 - Looking Ahead?

That's the way to end an inning!#AllGasNoBrakes pic.twitter.com/2rLyIhDP6i — South Alabama Softball (@SouthAlabamaSB) March 2, 2024

After the Tide’s performance in this game, it feels like they broke the number one rule in sports: not respecting your opponent and looking ahead to the next game. In college football, they call this a “trap game”.

USA led this one 2-0 before a single Tide player reached base. Jags doubles in both the second and third innings scored runs were all that were needed against an uninspired Bama offense.

Poor Jaala Torrence was tagged with her first loss of the season (6-1) on her Senior Day. She lasted four innings, giving up only the two hits, one walk and one earned run. The other run was due to a two-out fielding error by Kenleigh Cahalan at short that put a runner on, and a throwing on a double to Lauren Johnson.

Bama stranded a runner at third in the third with one out. In the 5th, the Tide put two on with two outs but could even advance a runner.

GAME 5: ALABAMA 1, ARIZONA 0 - One Swing

Torrence got some redemption in the second game of Saturday with another start. She went five innings, allowed three hits with one walk while striking out three. Alea pitched the sixth inning and the first batter of the seventh. With one out, Beaver entered the game and got the save - her third of the season.

Bama batting woes continued aside from one swing - an opposite field home run by catcher Marlie Giles. The only two other hits were singles and one was an infield hit.

NOTES

On the weekend, Alabama hit an atrocious .168 as a team. The two round-trippers were the only extra base hits for the Crimson Tide.

The Gut® is once again falling into bad old habits. He is still stuck in this world of the “double leadoff hitters” of one batting first and one batting ninth as the lineup turns over. He got this idea from when a few MLB teams experimented with it but long ago discarded it. Murphy is still rolling with it and it gloriously failed this weekend. The only two Alabama batters to hit in the same spot for all four games were Jenna Johnson at the top of the order and Kristen White in the nine-hole. After a bombastic weekend a week ago, Jenna went down the tubes with a hitless weekend (0 for 9). And this is The Gut’s leadoff hitter! White was only a smidge better at 1 for 8.

Cahalan was 1 for 10. She is hitting .298 on the season but seems to get her most of her hits in low pressure situations. She batted second in three games and seventh in the series finale.

Dowling tends to have this issue as well. The Tide’s third baseman was 3 for 11 - all singles - but had 1 RBI and no runs scored. She also had a walk and a K. Now in her final season, she has not become the superstar we always thought she would become. But she is a steady starter and a good find at the hot corner.

Alabama does not post LOB (runners left on base). I don’t feel like doing the research but I am guessing it is not good.

I shudder to think where this Team28 would be without Duchscherer. The North Dakota sophomore has 5 four-baggers and 22 RBI. That represents 26% and 20% of the team’s totals in those categories. We are seeing a superstar develop right before our eyes.

We all know Patrick Murphy likes to run-run-run. Most times it pays off. But in Friday night’s game against Arizona, the Tide had runners on second and third with one out. Marlie Giles hit a grounder sharply to the second baseman, Allie Skaggs who easily gunned PH Kinley Pate out at home. It should be noted that Skaggs was the 2023 PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year. There probably should have been a little more awareness of that fact by The Gut®.

During Friday night’s 2-1 nailbiter versus Arizona, Larissa Preuitt entered the game in right field for Kendal Clark in the 5th inning. She would commit a two-base error in the 7th that put the tying run on second. Fortunately, the Tide got out of that jam. Clark only had two plate appearances over the weekend.

Giles and Riley Valentine appear to be in a platoon situation at catcher. Both started two games each. Giles is hitting .385 with a surprising four home runs and 7 RBI and 4 runs scored. RV is at .194 with 2 homers and 9 knocked in and 11 runs - third on the team.

The Alabama defense was strong in the first two games. 1B Emma Broadfoot threw out a runner at the plate in the top of the first inning of Game 1. A run there could have changed the entire complexion of that 1-0 Bama victory. However, two costly errors meant a run for South Alabama in that defeat. In the weekend finale, Kali Heivilin had a fielding error with one out in the 7th inning and a miniscule 1-0 Alabama lead.

Dowling made some impressive plays at the hot corner. She started her Tide career as a shortstop, but third base looks more fitting for her.

With no reports of Lauren Johnson being injured, it is curious that the freshman only started one game in the series. She leads the Tide in BA (.417) and on-base% (.533) and is still fourth on the team in runs scored (9). She is also second only to Duke in OPS (1.033) if that is a stat you follow.

The Crimson Tide was again without pitcher Jocelyn Briski and utility player Lauren Esman.

In the final game of the tournament on Sunday, Arizona and South Alabama ended in a 1-1 tie after 11 innings due to a travel drop-dead time.

MVPs

BEAVER, again! - Two starts, two wins, one save, one earned run allowed, 12 K, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 0 WP TORRENCE - 9.0 IP over two games, 5 five hits allowed - two 2B, one earned run, one unearned, 7 K, 2 BB, 0 HBP, 0 WP

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

No midweek game for the Crimson Tide as they prepare for the arrival of Skyler Wallace and the Gators.

Saturday, March 9 vs Florida 2 p.m. CT, SEC+ streaming only

Sunday, March 10 vs Florida 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Monday, March 11 vs Florida 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Poll Can Alabama get to the World Series with this bitching/batting? YES! Pitching is King and Briski will be back soon.

Maybe if Esman comes back and continues raking or someone besides Duke emerges.

No, when a team gets to the Super Regionals, everyone has good pitching.

Other, I still don’t know vote view results 4% YES! Pitching is King and Briski will be back soon. (1 vote)

13% Maybe if Esman comes back and continues raking or someone besides Duke emerges. (3 votes)

68% No, when a team gets to the Super Regionals, everyone has good pitching. (15 votes)

13% Other, I still don’t know (3 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

#RollTide #Team28



