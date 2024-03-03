Alabama Loses Must Win Game

Everything was set up perfectly for the Crimson Tide: A game with Tennessee for control of the SEC, ESPN GameDay on campus, overflow crowd, a white out, celebrities in the building. Unfortunately the Tide couldn’t hold a late lead and Tennessee took control of the SEC race with an 81-74 victory. The Vols Improved to 23-6 overall and 13-3 in league play while Bama fell to 20-9 and 12-4.



Coach Nate Oats’ Alabama squad was without starting guard Latrell Wrightsell, Jr. for the third straight game with a concussion, and he was really needed in this one. Without Wrightsell, the Tide stayed with the starting lineup of Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Rylan Griffen, Jarin Stevenson, and Grant Nelson.



An Estrada three point shot gave the Tide an 11-10 lead with 14:40 remaining before UT when on a 10-0 run. Griffen and Davin Cosby hit three pointers to bring Bama back within 28-22 at 7:45 left. Another Cosby make from long range put the score at 30-29 for the Vols. Sears was fouled and went to the line for 1-1. Sears missed the front end and Nick Pringle fouled on the rebound, which led to a four point turnaround, and another UT run to a 39-29 lead.

The Tide made a run of their own, spurred by Sears and Stevenson hitting from long range. Estrada hit a shot in the lane to cap off a 12-0 run and give Bama a 41-39 lead at the half.

In the first half, Alabama shot 14-31 for 45% including 7-20 for 35% from deep. The Tide made 6-8 free throws, had 11 assists, 20 rebounds, one block, two steals, and six turnovers. Sears led the way with 12 points and Estrada tossed in 11.

The Volunteers shot 12-32 for 38% with 5-21 for 24% from behind the arc. UT made 10-12 free throws, grabbed 20 rebounds, passed for eight assists, blocked three shots, had two steals, and only four turnovers. The Tide defense did a good job of handling Tennessee superstar Dalton Knecht, holding him to seven points on 3-7 shooting.

Bama used the same starters for the second half. The Tide alternated making three point shots with unforced turnovers. With 16:48 left UT led 49-48 but Estrada hit from long range , followed by Sam Walters pouring in five straight to put Alabama ahead 58-51 with 13:42 left in the game. Nelson was then called for a Pat Adams special, his fourth foul while blocking out on a rebound. The Tide was able to hold on until 6:30 was left, when Nelson fouled out on an illegal screen and the Vols hit a three for a 63-62 lead. A lazy pass by Bama led to a breakaway for the visitors and a lead that the Tide couldn’t quite overcome.

For over seven minutes the Tide failed to score a field goal, and stayed within striking distance on free throws by Sears, Pringle, and Mo Dioubate. Sears finally made a layup with 1:08 left to keep Bama within three at 75-72, but Tennessee made the plays down the stretch to hold off the home team. Sears missed a potential game tying three pointer with 45 seconds left. Tennessee continued to make free throws while Bama missed wild three point attempts. The Vols pushed the final margin to seven points and handed Alabama the heartbreaking loss.



In the second half Alabama shot a miserable 9-29 for 31%, 2-17 from deep for 12%, and 13-17 at the free throw line. Overall they shot 23-60 for 38%, 9-37 for 24% behind the arc, and 19-25 for 76% at the line. Bama had 16 assists, two blocks, four steals, 44 rebounds, and 12 turnovers. Sears once again led the team in scoring with 22 points and six assists. Estrada had 16 points and eight rebounds along with four assists. Pringle continued his late season surge with 13 points, and nine rebounds. Dioubate had seven rebounds in limited minutes.

UT shot 12-34 for 35% in the second and 7-19 for 37% from behind the arc, and 11-17 from the line. Overall Tennessee finished 24-66 for 36%, 12-40 from three for 30%, and 21-29 at the free throw line. The Vols had 42 rebounds, 14 assists, four blocks, seven steals, and only six turnovers. Knecht was held to 13 points on 5-14 shooting but was joined in double figures by three teammates.

The first home SEC loss for the Tide was a blow. Win and the third regular season SEC Championship in four years was theirs for the taking. Although not eliminated, it is highly unlikely. The Volunteers are a real threat to make big noise in the NCAA Tournament. They are still the tough defending, strong rebounding team, but have added offense to the mix which could help them overcome Rick Barnes’ typical tournament meltdowns. Bama has shown they can play with anyone in the country, but have had a hard time finishing off top tier teams. The much maligned defense was much better tonight, but the usual quality shooting wasn’t there to bail them out.



The Tide has two regular season games left, at Florida on Wednesday night, and a home contest with Arkansas. Time to regroup and finish strong.

Roll Tide

