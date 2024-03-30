Alabama (26-8, 3-6) had a chance to go into Lexington and put a hurting on a wounded Kentucky (23-12, 2-7) team but came away with two losses.

The Crimson Tide now languish in ninth place behind... ugh... Mizzou.

GAME 1: KENTUCKY 6, ALABAMA 3 - Walk This Way!

Home plate umpire Tom Meyer was absolutely thrilled that so many people had showed up at the stadium JUST TO WATCH HIM! He made sure that all eyes were on him by visualizing in his pinhead mind a strike zone so small that even Angel Hernandez was pisst off. Chances of finding the strike zone was about an easy as finding a thermal exhaust port on the Death Star. In the first inning alone, both teams walked the bases full - though neither team scored.

In that first inning, Bama starter Kayla Beaver took a line drive shot right off her chest. She was not able to get her glove up to protect herself. To her credit, she stayed in the game but it would not last. After the play of the inning, Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy was ejected for arguing about balls and strikes. Some onlookers insubstantially claimed that he verbally blamed Meyer for Beaver getting beaned. The logic being that she was forced to pitch right down the middle instead of working the corners and such.

In the top of the 2nd, Bama had runners at second and third with one out, and would score the game’s first run on a wild pitch, but nothing more.

After getting the first two outs of the bottom of the 2nd inning with ease, a Wildcat singled. At this point, someone (The Gut® radioing in from the locker room? Kayla Braud? Pitching Coach Lance McMahon?) felt it prudent to intentionally walked of Erin Coffel. It’s the second damn inning and the Tide staff is shooting for a 1-0 win for Pete’s sake!

Beaver would walk the next two batters on NINE pitches to tie the game 1-1. [Was it the injury, disappointment at the lack of belief from her coaches that she could get Coffel out, or a combination? Or was it the umpire being a spiteful prick?] At this point, Jocelyn Briski entered the game. A passed ball by Marlie Giles would put the ‘Cats up 2-1. Briski would walk the next two batters to put UK up 3-1. Frankly, she was nowhere near any sort of strike zone. Perhaps blame the Tide coaching staff for bringing her in before she was properly warmed up. At least do a long “injury” mound visit with Beaver or some other stall tactic. Again, who was calling the shots at this point? If it was Braud, this is not an impressive debut of her managing skills should she be the heir apparent as many have claimed.

It was 3-up and 3-down in the third, but an interesting development when Emma Broadfoot came in to play third base for Bailey Dowling. The Tide third baseman struck out in her only at bat and did not have a fielding chance up to that point in the game. It is hard to imagine what she could have done. Word had it she was back to wearing brace on her knee in the dugout.

A seeing-eye single, a walk, and a so-called error by Briski put three on board for Kentucky in the bottom of 5th with no outs. A single would follow to put Bama in a 5-1 hole. After a strikeout, Broadfoot fielded a grounder and alertly touched third base for the force out but then threw the ball wild into right field. Fortunately, only one run scored. Coffel whiffed to end the inning.

It wasn’t until the top of the 6th down 6-1 that Bama got their second and third hit of the game when Giles and Broadfoot hit back-to-back homers. The Tide’s only other hit in the game was of the infield bunt variety by Kristen White that traveled about two feet.

Kentucky pitcher Stephanie Schoonover (W, 12-5) threw an ungodly 181 pitches for the complete game win. She struck out 9 Tide batters. Beaver (L, 10-3) got another hard-luck loss.

GAME 2: ALABAMA 9, KENTUCKY 4 - Winning Ugly

So, this is how it’s going to be. Beaver was right back in the circle for the start of Game 2.

Nothing much happened until Kali Heivilin homered to center field to start the 3rd inning. Riley Valentine - who hasn’t played in forever - followed with a walk, moved up a station each on a pass ball and a K-White single. She came in to score on a J. Johnson foul out to left field.

Not to be outdone, Giles homered to lead off the 4th. Bama tacked another one on in the 5th on a Kenleigh Cahalan double to make it 4-0.

In the bottom half of that frame, Beaver got the first two Wildcat batters out. The third was hit by a pitch and the fourth walked. This was followed by our ol’ friend Coffel depositing an offering over the deepest part of the center field wall to make it 4-3 Tide.

Answering right back, the Crimson Tide loaded the bases with no outs in the 6th for pinch hitter/CB favorite Lauren Johnson who singled in a pair of Bama base runners. Big sister Jenna followed that up with a three run four-bagger to push the Bama lead to 9-3.

Kentucky added a run in the 6th but no more. Alea Johnson pitched the 7th. Beaver (W, 11-3) got the win.

Alabama feasted on UK’s terrible pitchers with their ace resting. To go with her homer, Heivilin tripled and was hit by a pitch. Cahalan was 3 for 4 but nobody knocked her in.

GAME 3: KENTUCKY 4, ALABAMA 3

Surprise surprise. Beaver started for the third straight game.

Guess who? Erin Coffel started the scoring off by knocking in a UK teammate with a single in the 2nd. Jenna Johnson quickly tied it up with a solo job off Schoonover in the 3rd inning.

The Crimson Tide jammed the bases in the 4th with no outs and scored on a passed ball to make it 2-1. Heivilin walked to reload the sacks with speedy Kinley Pate on third, but the next three batters went out-out-out. Hey, Mr. Small Ball! How about a sac bunt?

In the bottom of that same frame, Kentucky hit a single and a double to set the table for Coffel with two outs. Murphy chose once again to intentionally walk her and it again backfired as the next batter doubled in two runs to take a 3-2 lead. Briski relieved Beaver after this inning.

In the top of 7th, White singled, and advanced to both second and third on wild pitches. She then scored on a Cahalan single to tie the game at 3-3.

In the bottom of the 8th with one out, the Wildcats got a walk, a single from Coffel, and a game-winning double from Rylea Smith. Maybe The Gut® shoulda walked her.

Dothan, AL native Schoonover (W, 13-5) got her second win over the Tide. Briski (L, 5-1) suffered her first collegiate loss.

NOTES

Well, well, well. It seems the Lollipop Unicorn Rainbow chasers are either converting to our side of the fence or they have gone into deep cryogenic hibernation. The usual deaf-blind-and-just-plain-dumb-Murphy-can-do-no-wrong cult is awful quiet these days.

It is quite clear what is happening here. After half a decade of being spoiled by cyborg pitcher Montana Fouts who had no problem pitching every single game and throwing 120+ pitches while doing so, Murphy thinks he can just do that with anyone. Kayla Beaver is a very good pitcher, but she is just not built for this kind of workload. That is why we have been saying for years that this team needs a solid No. 2 behind the ace. The last one Alabama had left for Okie Lite without much of a fight to keep her. She just earned her fourth complete-game shutout by topping No. 2 Texas earlier today.

I can’t blame Murphy for not using the other pitchers. Jaala and Salter are seniors and have not proven they can pitch effectively agains Power teams.

Saturday’s 6th inning was classic Gut®. You can just hear 12-year old Murphy doing play-by-play narration in his back yard:

It’s getting late in the deciding Game 3. Down by one run. Runners at first and second. Two outs. And what’s this? Murphy is calling for a pinch-hitter! What does this mad genius have in mind? Why it’s... it’s... YES, it’s KJ Haney! Haney struts up to the plate and OH MY GAWD! IT’S A 5-RUN HOME RUN AND THE TIDE WINS! AND THE CROWD GOES CRAZY! HAAAAAA!!!

In reality, you know what happened, right? I don’t have to tell you... Yep. The Mighty Haney has struck out.

It seems inappropriate to call Adam Arbour a “hitting” coach. I’m guessing his priorities communicated to his players are - in order - take a pitch, take a pitch, try to get a walk, get hit by a pitch, slap, swing as hard as you can and pray. You may recall one of my rants from back when this glorified ball boy was hired: He has a really weak resume with nothing of note on his career that proved he deserved the promotion at a place like Alabama. My suggestion was to hire the legendary Mike Candrea who was forced out at Arizona. The man is so bored that he went all the way to Italy just to coach softball!

Murphy is living in the past in so many ways, but one oddity is that he seems to think that if he hires enough people who were a part of the 2012 National Champion team that they will get back to that mountain peak. Arbour was a volunteer coach on that team. Staffers Kayla Braud, Ryan Iamurri, and Jadyn Spencer were all on the roster. I am a little surprised he has not brought in Jackie Traina as pitching coach.

After inching closer to 3-6 in the bottom of the 6th on Broadfoot’s homer in Game 1, The Gut® or someone came up with the brilliant scheme to pinch hit reserve OF Preuitt (.214) for starting second baseman Heivilin (.253). We have actual coverage of how this notion went down in the decision maker’s head at the time. You know how this story ends: Preuitt struck out.

Speaking of Broadfoot, she filled in at the hot corner for ailing Bailey Quarters Hemphill Dowling for the rest of the weekend, though Dowling was DH in the finale (0 for 2). The first very defensive play of Game 3 was booted by Broadfoot. She had a second fielding error in the 7th inning of that same game. It’s hard to be too critical of a player filling in on a position that she has so rarely played. However, it is quite appropriate to criticize those who put the team in that position. FTR, neither of those runners scored.

Nobody seems to want to talk about Dowling's injury. RBR received no response to a request to UA Athletics Communication regarding information on her condition, so we have to assume she was experiencing pain in her reconstructed ACL area.

It is great that the team is hitting homers. It would just be nice if they would do it with teammates on base a little more often.

Once again, you can’t blame the fans ^^^. The Tide Nation was out on full force.

LoJo needs to play more. It may be time to start working towards the future. Throw some of these young-uns into the water and see if they can swim.

Cahalan’s double on Friday was her fourth in the last eight games. Doubles are good.

Many reports had it that the Kentucky infield was a muddy mess on Thursday. Those sort of conditions would never happen at Alabama’s Rhoads Stadium. I guess we are spoiled...

KJ Haney is now 0 for 10 with 5 strikeouts on the season. Good luck to her as she joins the workforce this summer.

Duchscherer has been making good contact with the ball, but lawd she is having some bad luck with her batted balls finding the grass. She is hitless in her last 18 at bats over 6 games with no runs scored and no RBI. Her last hit came against Samford back on march 19.

Forgotten Lauren Esman had two pinch hit at bats in the series and was hit by a pitch and grounded out.

BTW, we all know that the Alabama program would have been better off had Skylar Wallace stuck around. However, she sat out a transfer year at Florida back when that was the rule. Had she stayed at Bama, they probably would have advanced further in the post-season the last couple of years. However, as for 2024, she would be out of eligibility.

MVP

BEAVER took a line drive to the chest and is being overworked. Even so, she is tough as nails.

CAHALAN has been swinging a good bat as of late. She was 4-10 with a 2B and two BB.

WHITE was the only player with hits in each game: 3 singles in 6 AB.

Jenna poked two balls out of the park and had 5 RBI, but those were her only hits of the weekend. Giles also had two dingers. Both were solo and she also had no other hits.

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

Alabama and JSU had a game lined up for February 28 but nasty weather caused it to be postponed. The two teams are making that game up on Tuesday but thunderstorms are in the forecast. If you live in the Jax area, it should be a fun environment to check out if skies are clear. It appears admittance is FREE!

Tuesday, April 2 at Jacksonville State 6 p.m. CT

Ole Miss (20-12, 3-7) is an improving program and should not be taken lightly.

Friday, April 5 vs Ole Miss 6 p.m. CT

6 p.m. CT Saturday, April 6 vs Ole Miss 5 p.m. CT

5 p.m. CT Sunday, April 7 vs Ole Miss 1:30 p.m. CT

