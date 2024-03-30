Bama Basketball Breakdown & How to Watch: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight - Clemson

It’s Saturday March 30th, 2024, and your Alabama Crimson Tide (24-11, 13-5 SEC; NET: 9; Kenpom: 12) is still alive and dancing into the Elite Eight - only the second time in school history that Tide Hoops has accomplished that feat. After the extremely disappointing end to what was the best season in school history last year, being in this spot is incredibly satisfying. The 2024 squad has officially avenged last year’s historic team, and now they hope to carry the torch to Phoenix, AZ for the Final Four.

How about that masterclass by Nate Oats on Thursday night? As frustrating as it was to watch two poor shooters (Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble) knock down a quartet of threes early on, the strategy was absolutely the right one. Oats sagged off of known non-scorers in order to create more help defense in clogging up the lane and preventing RJ Davis and Armando Bacot from getting into those ball screens that we talked about in the Three Keys to Victory piece, and it worked beautifully. And then, once Cadeau and Trimble started missing those shots, Hubert Davis subbed them both out in the second half, which took two of North Carolina’s best defenders off of the court. Chess, not checkers. Well done, Nate.

He’ll need another strong gameplan tonight though, as Alabama will be taking on another hot - and familiar - opponent in the Clemson Tigers (24-11; 11-9 ACC; NET: 35; Kenpom: 19). Speaking of gameplans, long maligned coach Brad Brownell coached circles around Tommy Lloyd and Arizona on Thursday night as well. The Tigers baited Arizona into taking rushed and poor jump shots the whole game, while Clemson took the air out of the ball and made the Wildcats’ bigs try to guard guys like PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin out on the perimeter - opening up the lane on the offensive end. Two teams that ended the season on really sour notes - Clemson lost to Notre Dame and got blown out by Boston College right before the tournament started - are now playing for a chance to go to the Final Four. It’s the beauty of March - as fickle as it can be at times, if you keep fielding good basketball teams, eventually things are going to break your way.

And with that, the stage is now set. At the end of the night tonight, one of these two programs will be headed to the Final Four for the first time in school history. Who would have thought that Tuesday night game in December between these two would end up being an Elite Eight preview?

From Last Time

With this being a rare NCAA Tournament rematch, I figured it’d be relevant to look back on the first matchup between these two. Here’s a section of my preview:

The Roster Starting Five POINT 6’3 Chase Hunter: 13.0 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 4.0 APG GUARD 6’1 Joseph Girard: 12.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.6 APG WING 6’8 Jack Clark: 3.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.6 APG POST 6’8 Ian Schieffelin: 7.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.4 APG POST 6’10 PJ Hall: 21.4 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.6 APG Off the Bench GUARD 6’3 Alex Hemenway: 5.2 PPG, 0.6 RPG, 1.4 APG GUARD 6’3 Dillon Hunter: 3.0 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.0 APG WING 6’7 RJ Godfrey: 8.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 0.8 APG POST 6’10 Chauncey Wiggins: 3.4 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 0.6 APG As mentioned, the Tigers are an extremely experienced squad - they are 21st in the country in D-1 experience and 45th in the country in minutes continuity, according to Kenpom. Chase Hunter is a three-year starter for Clemson and Joseph Girard spent four years playing for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse before transferring. Both can really shoot the ball, too (Hunter: 46.0%/42.1%/84.6%; Girard: 38.9%/38.2%/77.8%). Girard is much more of spot-up shooter; Hunter can attack the paint and does most of his distributing off that action. Clemson also has a lot of size across the rotation - the five guys that make-up 95% of minutes in the frontcourt are 6’7 or taller. PJ Hall is the guy to watch, though. A former blue-chip recruit and four-year starter, Hall can do everything you want from a big man - he’s got great post moves and can score at will in the paint (62.7% 2P%), step out and knock down shots on the perimeter (36.4% 3P%), plays solid defense (7.2% BLK%; 94.9 DRt), rebounds well (14.5% REB%), and is a fantastic passer out of the low block (20.2% AST%). Three Keys to Victory Limit PJ Hall. As I was just mentioning, Hall is a beast of a college basketball player. He may not be Drew Timme, but he’s basically a lesser version of him. We all know how much Timme cooked the Tide’s bigs the past two seasons, and that was with Charles Bediako. Alabama’s defense has struggled in basically every facet of the game, but the rim protection in particular has been awful. Something has to change, and fast. Because PJ Hall will eat the Tide’s interior defense alive if the guys play like they did in Destin this past weekend. Win the Perimeter. Clemson is currently 17th in the country in 3P% at 39.7%, quite a bit better than Ohio State and Oregon - who Alabama allowed to go a combined 17/38 from long-distance the last two games. And it’s not just the three guys I’ve already highlighted - everyone on Clemson’s team that averages at least one three-point attempt per game is shooting at least 33.3%, with Alex Hemenway (42.1%) and the younger Hunter, Dillon (42.9%), really leading the way off of the bench. Of course, Alabama - despite cooling off a bit in Destin - is currently 3rd in the country in 3P% at 43.0%. So, this could end up being a shootout. Dictate the Tempo. As is always the case when the Oats-led Tide take on a slow, plodding opponent with good size, controlling the pace of play is vital. If Alabama can enforce the high-octane, heavy-transition style that the team flows so well in, the Tide should be able to protect the home court and grab a big win. If they let Clemson dictate the terms though, Alabama could be in for a long night.

In that game, Clemson mostly controlled the tempo, they matched Alabama’s made threes (11) on 14 less attempts, and PJ Hall kicked the Tide’s butt (21 points on 6/11 shooting with 8 rebounds and 4 blocks). Pretty much exactly the path the Tigers had to take to come out of Tuscaloosa with a win. Check it out for yourself:

How the Tide Can Roll Into the Final Four

It’s pretty simple, really - do the exact opposite of what Alabama did last time. Tempo is going to be so important in this game. I talked about how Brownell came out with the perfect gameplan to slow the game down and control the pace against Arizona; I would expect a very similar gameplan tonight against the Tide. The big difference is that I would expect them to play through the post quite a bit more, just knowing how much Alabama’s bigs have struggled to defend skilled post players without fouling. The status of Nick Pringle’s heel could loom large, because I don’t really want to see Grant Nelson defending Hall a lot tonight, as foul-prone as he has been.

The best way for Alabama to keep the tempo fast is to make shots, but the guys can’t let Clemson sucker them into taking the kind of rushed, pull-up shots Arizona was taking the other night. Move the ball, get out in transition, and attack the glass. Something I didn’t mention in the last preview that I think will be a critical component of the game tonight is the rebounding. When Alabama’s on offense it will be good on good - Alabama is 25th in the country in OREB% and Clemson is 56th-best at preventing offensive boards - but when Clemson is on offense it will be bad on bad - the Tigers are 244th in OREB% and we all know how bad our defensive rebounding can be.

Defensively, Oats will probably want to double Hall in the post whenever he can. As long as the help isn’t coming from whoever’s guarding Joe Girard, I think Alabama has to live with Clemson’s guards trying to make shots. Clemson utilizes Hall a lot in the Pick-and-Pop, so it’ll be interesting to see how Oats decides to defend that action. Hall brutalized Alabama on drop coverage in the first game. Oats could hedge hard on it, but the Tide’s been so bad in recovery most of the year. Switching might actually be the best option, as long as whoever switches on to Hall can be solid enough to not let him back his way down into the lane from there. Rylan Griffen could be extremely useful in these situations, so if Oats does decide to switch, expect to see a lot of Griffen on Chase Hunter for that exact reason.

It will definitely be a clash of styles tonight. Alabama is a more talented team than Clemson is, but the veteran Tigers are playing some really good basketball right now. They’ve only trailed for three minutes total in the tournament - that’s a UConn-like stat. And it’s not like they’ve had some easy path - the Tigers beat Kenpom’s 29th, 15th, and 7th best teams to get here.

Still, Alabama is one game away from history, and it’s not like 2004 when the Tide had to try to overcome a - stop me if you’ve heard this before - juggernaut UConn team to advance to the final weekend. Our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook have Alabama listed as a 3.5-point favorite tonight. The Final Four is absolutely there for the taking - can Alabama finally cut down the nets and bring home an NCAA Tournament regional championship?

The game will tip-off at 7:49 PM CST and will be televised on TBS.

Hope for the best.