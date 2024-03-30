Giving Away Money: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Alabama — Clemson point spread pick and analysis

For just the second time in 110 years, and almost 20 years to the day after the first appearance, the Crimson Tide has advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

Given the opponent on Thursday and the stakes, it’s fair to call the 89-87 victory over the Tarheels the single biggest win in Alabama Basketball history.

Ready to do it again? Because today, ‘Bama faces yet another biggest-game-in-its-history vs. Clemson. What are the stakes? The Tide’s first ever trip to the Final Four. To get there, however, UA is going to have to go through a team that manhandled them in their own house, Clemson. And, for the Tigers, their motivation is just as high — Clemson is also looking to earn their first-ever Final Four berth.

These teams met earlier in the year, in a game where the Tide could not stop put-backs or hit the water from a boat in the middle of the Pacific. To reach an exalted Final Four, the Tide will need to improve upon both.

Vegas thinks they do.

But ought we be optimistic? Let’s find out:

The Matchup:

No. 4 Alabama +-3.5 vs. No. 6 Clemson

Alabama 20-15 ATS, 9-10 ATS vs. Q1

Clemson 20-14-1 ATS, 8-5 ATS vs. Q1

Alabama Spread vs. 2024 Tourney: 3-0

Clemson Spread vs 2024 Tourney: 3-0

‘Bama Performance vs. NCAA Tourney: +18.5 PPG

Clemson Performance vs. NCAA Tourney: +23.8 PPG

‘Bama ATS as single digit ‘Fave: 9-4

Clemson ATS as single digit ‘Dog: 5-9

‘Bama as Away Fave ATS vs Tourney: 4-1

Clemson as Away ‘Dog vs. Tourney: 5-1

Statistical Tale of the Tape:

KenPom D: Alabama 102nd, Clemson 32nd

KenPom O: Alabama 4th, Clemson 24th

Tempo: Alabama 9th, Clemson 257th

Adj. Turnover %: Alabama 15.9%, Clemson 14.9%

Opp. TO %: Alabama 258th, Clemson 340th (more on this below)

FT as % of scoring: Alabama 35.9% (94th); 31 Clemson (210th)

Effective FG%: Alabama 56.7% (8th); Clemson 53.9% (48th)

Effective FG% Def.: Alabama 49.3 (106th); Clemson 47.8% (42nd)

3PT as % of Offense: Alabama 36.8% (23rd), Clemson 35.3% (98th)

3PT % Allowed: Alabama 31.5% (45th), Clemson 32.6% (94th)

Analysis:

What jumps out at you is the consistency of Clemson’s statistical profile. They are serviceable-to-good in just about everything. That includes their records vs. Q1 (5-5) and Q2 (5-5). It is a team that wins with balanced scoring, a decent amount of free throws, a decent bit of perimeter play, pretty good rebounding, and a decent floor shooting percentage.

If ever there were a team that is better than the sum of their parts, it’s this one. And they have the roster, and the experience, to exploit glaring weaknesses in your game. Unlike several ‘Bama opponents, this one has faced some tougher teams. The SOS is just 68th, but it has played the 9th most difficult offensive slate. This isn’t a group like UNC that had a giant hole in their game (like being bad shooters), or had weaker offenses. The Tigers have earned their defensive stats.

But, there are some cracks in two areas: 1. The first would be their inability to force turnovers. Both give it up a decent bit, but Alabama is far superior in forcing mistakes. And that was true in the first matchup as well, where the Tide had just 7 giveaways to CU’s 12. 2. They don’t get to the line very well. And, again, that was true in the first meeting between these teams. The Tide shot 20-26 from the stripe, while Clemmy was 10-15.

It’s not like they overwhelmed ‘Bama down low either. Both teams had 41 rebounds.

The difference in that game was very simple: Alabama had its second worst shooting night of the year, hitting for just 33.4%. Clemson, meanwhile, feasted in the post, and shot 52.6%. To reach its first Final Four, Alabama must prevent second-chance points.

Spirit of ‘76

For Clemson, their magic number has to be 76. Because when they see 77, bad things happen — as in, do not allow 77 or more points. They’ve won just two games all season when the opponent has reached that mark, including against the Tide early in the season. In games where their foe has hit 77+, the Tigers are 2-9.

Alabama was 13 points under its season average in that first meeting (see below), and many of those misses weren’t great defense, rather dead legs in the midst of a brutal, demoralizing OOC run.

Tourney Defenses vs. Alabama’s Offense

Despite being a very mediocre sort of year for the ACC, their defenses have been showing up in a series of good matchups. Three of the Elite 8 are from the ACC, and the field was a quarter of the Sweet 16. They’re having tourney success because, for the most part, their conference plays tourney basketball. There’s no secret sauce here. For the Tide to win, it will have to do what it did against their Tobacco Road brethren, and knock down shots, hit the glass, and get to the stripe. Fundamentals. There are few teams in the ACC that want to try and match ‘Bama bucket-for-bucket, and Clemson most certainly is not one of them. GCU had much the same problem trying to match scores, and resorted to gumming up the game to manufacture points at the line.

Spread Dominance

Mercy, these teams have been dominant ATS, and especially in the tourney. But, taken as a whole, in these close games, the Tide has the advantage. They are 9-4 ATS in single-digit games. Clemson is almost inverse: 5-9. The Tigers win by getting a lead and keeping it. It is is important for ‘Bama not to fall behind late.

That said, Clemson still has a spotty record on the season both S/U and against the chalk. They’re about .500 on

Conditioning Matters

All that running Alabama does in July matters this late in the season, and it may be critical in this game. Alabama is one of the most well-conditioned teams in the nation. That has shown up in their play too. On short rest, Alabama is 4-1. The larger, more deliberative Tigers (and they are a slow team) just isn’t built for that kind of turnaround. Clemson is a sad 3-5 on a short rest.

Bottom Line:

Alabama is a very different team, however, playing very different defense in the postseason than the November version. Meanwhile, Clemson is who they’ve been all year: a very good team that is solid just about everywhere. If Alabama can get to the rack, Clemson does foul a lot: Alabama can manufacture points.

And, the simple fact is, the data don’t suggest that Alabama will have another Black Swan shooting night. If they do, they lose. But the Tide was only worse in one game all season (Tennessee); odds are against doing it again against the same team. So, even if Clemson gets their post points, Alabama should be able to keep up...and even cover.

Those November and December beatings, that summer conditioning, a team with nine new players finally gelling, are all should be the difference-maker here.

I didn’t pull this out of my beautiful toned glutes, it’s just math.

Spread: Alabama -3.5

Our Pick: Alabama -6.06