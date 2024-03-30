Victory Thread: Alabama headed to its first Final Four

Nate Oats continues to make history in Tuscaloosa, as Alabama fans for the first time will get to watch their Crimson Tide cut down the nets after a NCAA Regional.

This one started out about as poorly as possible for the Tide. Alabama missed 12 of its first 13 three point attempts and Clemson’s bigs were doing whatever they wanted on the offensive end. With seven minutes to play in the half, Clemson led 26-15 and looked to be on the brink of running it out. Fortunately, Jarin Stevenson knocked down a corner three to pull the Tide within 8, and that set off a 20-6 run to close the half. Stevenson made another three during that stretch, and added a dunk and a charge. He went into the locker room with a team high 10 points as Alabama led, 35-32.

For most of the second half, neither team was able to get any separation on the scoreboard. Alabama was able to make enough threes, including two more by Stevenson, to offset Clemson’s interior game. Grant Nelson was whistled for this fourth foul at about the ten minute mark, sending him to the bench.

With nine minutes to play, Mark Sears hit a three to put the Tide up six. Shortly thereafter, Clemson star big man PJ Hall was called for his fourth personal to even things out on that end. Tigers coach Brad Brownell, however, decided to roll the dice and leave Hall in the game. Over the next couple of minutes, Alabama was able to turn the game into a bit of a track meet. With just over six minutes to play, another three from Sears pushed the lead out to nine points and Brownell called timeout.

The teams traded blows for a while from there. Nick Pringle played like a man possessed, most surprisingly knocking down clutch free throws. With a bit over three minutes left, Pringle grabbed an offensive board and fouled Hall out on the putback, which he converted for a three point play. Clemson guard Joseph Girard, who caught fire from three in the second half, knocked down a long one with two minutes left to pull the Tigers within three at 76-73, but Alabama’s three point shooters affected the Clemson defense on the other end and Nick Pringle was left wide open under the hoop. He converted yet another three point play to keep the Tigers at bay.

Speaking of catching fire, Mark Sears has long since writ his name in Crimson flame, but he cemented legend status by making six consecutive threes after a cold start. Every time Clemson threatened to take the lead, Sears was ready with a dagger. Point guards are so critical in March, and Alabama fans will forever remember the Muscle Shoals product as the catalyst for the team’s first ever Final Four run. He certainly had help from Stevenson and Pringle, but Mark is The Man for this team.

Soak this one up, folks. It’s never happened before.

Roll Tide.