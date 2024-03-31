Alabama Baseball Takes Down South Carolina

The 16th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide won their second home series of the year against a top 10 opponent this weekend. In a Thursday-Saturday series the Tide won 4-3 on Thursday night and 13-6 on Friday before falling just short on Saturday by a score of 9-8. Alabama is now 21-7 overall and 4-5 in the SEC while the Gamecocks fell to 21-7 and 5-4 in conference play.

Game One- Won 4-3

With a rainout forcing a double header last Saturday and the series starting on Thursday, normal first game starter Ben Hess was pushed back one day. Freshman left-hander Zane Adams made his first SEC start of the season in his stead.

Adams battled through a first inning where he allowed two doubles, a walk, and two runs to put the Tide in an early hole. Eli Jones started for Carolina and was having his way with the Tide through four innings, allowing only one hit and two total base runners. Adams settled in and finished out four innings with out any further damage. The Texas native allowed three hits, two runs, two walks, with four strikeouts in his four innings on the mound.

Matthew Heiberger replaced Adams in the 5th and after an infield single used a double play to keep the Cocks at bay. The Tide finally scratched a run across in the bottom of the 5th. Kade Snell lead off with a double then Will Hodo hit a pop to short center field that fell between two players and didn't allow Snell to advance. Gage Miller walked to load the bases and Bama’s first run came across on a wild pitch by Jones.

Heiberger had a scoreless 6th before allowing a one out home run to Gavin Casas to increase the USCe lead to 3-1. The Tide tied things up in the bottom half of the frame. William Hamiter led off with a pinch hit double. A fly out to right field advanced Hamiter to third and he scored on a RBI ground out by Mac Guscette. With two out Miller worked another walk and raced home on a double by TJ McCants.

Tyler Fay took over on the mound for the Tide in the 8th. Cole Messina doubled to lead off the inning. After a strikeout for the first out Bama chose to intentionally walk USC star Ethan Petry to set up a possible double play. A wild pitch ruined that strategy as both runners advanced. Talmadge LeCroy tried to squeeze bunt the run across but popped out to Fay on the mound. Alton Davis II was called in from the bullpen at that point and walked the first man he faced to load the bases. A ground out ended the threat with the game still tied.

The Crimson Tide scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the 8th. Evan Sleight led off with a single and moved up on single by Justin LeBron. Snell singled to advanced Sleight to third, but LeBron was caught trying to scramble back to second for the first out of the inning. Sleight scored on a wild pitch with Hodo at the plate to make the score 4-3.

Davis retired the first two batters in the top of the 9th, then allowed a double to put the tying run on second base. However a strikeout of the power hitting Messina ended the game with Bama on the good end of the 4-3 scored.

Alabama hit 10-33 in the game with two walks with seven strikeouts and left seven men on base. Snell hit 2-4 with a double and run scored, LeBron and Petrutz were both 2-4. McCants drove in one with his double and Guscette another with his ground out. Davis was the winner and improved to 2-1 on the season.

The Cocks hit 8-34 with four walks, 10 strikeouts, left eight men on base and committed on error. Six of USCe’s eight hits were for extra bases. Casas was 3-4 and Parker Noland finished 2-5.

Game Two Won 13-6

Ben Hess toed the rubber for the Tide in game two and was extra sharp through four innings, striking out eight batters with no hits, and three walks. The Tide put up a five spot in the third to seemingly take control of the game.

In the inning Will Hodo led things off with a walk and Mac Guscette was hit by a pitch. After one out Gage miller also walked to load the bases. TJ McCants grounded out to first base to drive in a run. Ian Petrutz singled to drive in two runs and was followed up by a two run home run off the bat of Evan Sleight. Justin LeBron and Kade Snell followed with singles bu a strikeout prevented any further damage.

Hess ran into trouble in the 5th. The first batter walked and advanced on a single. A sac bunt by Will Tippett moved both runners into scoring position. Parker Noland singled in two runs and Cole Messina blasted a long home run to cut the lead to 5-4 in the Tides favor. Aidan Moza replaced Hess and loaded the bases with two walks and single before pulling his best Harry Houdini and striking out the next two batters to end the inning.

Alabama added a run in the bottom of the 5th when McCants led off with a double and scored on a double by Sleight. Moza allowed two runs in the top of the 6th to tie the game back up. The Cocks scored without the help of hit, using two walks, a hit batters, a sac bunt, and a RBI ground up to tie the score.

Braylon Myers took over in the 7th and had a scoreless innings. After walking the lead off batter in the top of the 8th, Myers was replaced by fire baller Pierce George and his 100 mph fast ball. Guscette threw out one runner trying to steal and George finishing the inning with no damage to the scoreboard.

The Tide broke the game wide open in the bottom of the 8th. Sleight was hit by a pitch to start the inning. LeBron lined a single to advance Sleight to third. Snell doubled to plate both men, and Hodo also doubled to bring Snell home. Guscette had a successful sacrifice bunt and William Hamiter pinch hit and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left field. Miller doubled and after McCants walked, Ian Petrutz lined a three run home run into the right field plaza. After all was said and done Bama took a 13-6 lead into the the 9th inning. Coulson Buchanan took over on the mound for the 9th and after allowing two singles induced a fly out and ground ball double play ball that ended the game.

Bama hit 13-33 in the game, drew three walks, had two hit batters, struck out seven times, and left only three men on base. Petrutz finished 2-5 with five RBI, two runs, and his third home run of the year. Miller hit 3-4 with a double and walk, and scored two runs. Sleight drove in three runs with his 2-4 game with a double and home run, while scoring two runs. Snell was also 2-4 with a double and two driven in. LeBron was also 2-4. George was the winner and is 1-0 on the season.

USC hit 6-29 in the game, walked 11 times, had one hit batters, and struck out 14 times while leaving 10 men on base. Matthew Becker was the loser and dropped to 4-1 on the season.

With two wins in the bag the Tide looked to sweep with a Saturday afternoon sweep.

Game Three- Lost 9-8

The Tide tried for the three game sweep and had their most effective starting pitcher of the season on the hill in Greg Farone. The lefty transfer was sharp early, tossing scoreless innings in the 1st and 2nd. The Tide got an opposite field home run from Will Hodo to take the 1-0 lead after two innings. Farone had a perfect third and Bama added to the lead in the bottom of the frame. Max Grant lined a home run into the right field plaza to lead off. Gage Miller doubles and scored on a one out single by Ian Petrutz. A double play ended the inning with Bama up 3-0.

Faron continued being efficient with a 10 pitch, perfect fourth inning. Hodo hit his second solo home run of the game with two outs in the bottom half. With a 4-0 lead the Tide looked ready to coast home with the sweep. Not so fast my friend.

The Gamecocks finally made some noise in the top of the 5th. After a lead off single USC’s Dylan Brewer hit a two run home run to cut the lead to 4-2. Farone recovered to retire the next three batters. With a low pitch count Farone came back out for the 6th inning. The first batter was recited but a single and RBI double followed to cut the lead to 4-3. Tyler Fay replaced Farone after the next batter walked and ended the inning with two straight strikeouts.

Ty Good had replaced USC starting pitcher Tyler Pitzer in the 5th inning and kept the Tide off the board in the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings. Fay stayed on for the Tide and struck off the lead off man in the 7th before an error, a walk, a single, a two run double, and hit batter, chased Fay from the game. Matthew Heiberger replaced Fay and allowed a two run single and one run single to the first two batters he faced. Finally after 10 batters the nightmare inning ended with five runs crossing the plate, putting the Cocks ahead 8-4. The Tide went down meekly in the 7th.

Pierce George took the mound for 8th inning for Bama. A lead off walk came back to bite him. A sacrifice bunt and ground out moved the runner to third where a wild pitch scored him with what turned out to be a huge run. The Tide went down in the 8th, leaving the score at 9-4.

Freshman Jansen Kenty pitched a perfect 9th inning to hold the score there, setting up some near fireworks for the Tide. Justin LeBron, Kade Snell, and Hodo all singled to load the bases with no outs. William Hamiter pinch hit and drove in a run with a ground out to first base. After a strikeout for the second out things got interesting. Miller tripled to right field to score two runs, and TJ McCants singled Miller in. With the score 9-8 and two outs Petrutz walked to move the tying run to second base. Evan Sleight came to the plate with a chance to tie or walk the game off. Sleight hit a slow dribbler down the third base line and easily beat it out. McCants got overly aggressive and overran third base and was thrown out trying to scamper back to the bag for the game ending out. Snell would have been at the plate with two outs without the play.

The Tide hit 12-36 in the game with three walks, one hit batter, 11 strikeouts, and left five men on base. Bama had thee home runs, a double, and a triple among their hits. Hodo was 3-4 with three runs, two RBI, and two home runs. Miller hit 3-3 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a triple, a double, two runs scored, and two driven in. Six other players had one hit each, including Grant’s first home run of his Alabama career. Fay was the losing pitcher and fell to 1-1.

USC hit 10-36 in the game, had four walks, one hit batter, eight strikeouts, and left six on base. The Cocks had one home run and three doubles. Good was the winner and improved to 4-0 while Chris Veach earned his first save.

For the series the Tide hit 35-102 for a .343 average, had only eight walks, had three hit batters, struck out 24 times, hit eight double, five home runs, a triple, and left 15 men on base. Bama pitching held USC to 24-99 for a .242 average, but issued 19 walks, struck out 32 batters, while allowing eight double and three home runs. The Gamecocks left 24 men on base.

Who Did What:

*Gage Miller 6-9, two doubles, a triple, four walks, five runs, two RBI, hit by pitch

*Ian Petrutz 5-13, six RBI, two runs, walk, home run

*Justin LeBron 5-11, two runs, walk,

*Kade Snell 5-12, two doubles, two RBI, three runs

*Will Hodo 5-11, three RBI, five runs, two home runs, double, walk

*Evan Sleight 4-13, home run, double, three RBI, three runs

Hard to complain about winning a series over a top 10 team, but the sweep was there for the taking. The Tide had plenty of hits to win game three, but need more free runners via walk or hit by pitch. The starting pitching was probably the best the team has had in a series this season. Hess and Farone were both dynamic -for four innings. Adams, for his first SEC start did an outstanding job. The bullpen was up and down for the weekend, and walked too many batters. A sweep would have negated to an extent the sweep at the hands of Georgia last weekend. At some point the Tide will need to win all three games in a series to make ground up. Overall a good start against three very good conference opponents, but who other than Missouri isn't elite in the SEC ? The Tide travels to Birmingham to play Samford on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT then to Lexington for a three game series with the conference leading Kentucky Wildcats.

Roll Tide

Bama Baseball Fever Catch it