FINAL FOUR BOUND!

Alabama play-by-play voice Chris Stewart's radio call of the Crimson Tide's win over Clemson, with a touching lead-in from Ernie Johnson. ️ ❤️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xUhqdeYV9i — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 31, 2024

“Hard Work Is Undefeated”

This Alabama team was dead — dead and gone, buried six-feet under — just a few short weeks ago. A team that struggled down the stretch, losing four of six, then lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament, was not given a chance in the NCAA Tournament.

Instead, this Alabama squad has overcome injuries, naysayers, spates of poor shooting, spurts of bad defense, and almost 4000 miles of road trip, soaring to heights never reached before.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is going to the Final Four!

Despite losing the team’s best shooter, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., to yet another head injury; despite Nick Pringle having to deal with personal issues — flying out to Spokane alone to meet the team; despite very iffy officiating against two opponents content to mud wrestle, Alabama did it.

And they did it as they have all year: With Mark Sears putting the team on his back, Ponch filling up the stat sheet, the bench proving crucial, and an unsung hero emerging.

A squad that was 6-5 at Christmas learned how to play together. Alabama learned to play with the hustle needed in this system and for this coach. And Alabama learned a helluva lot of toughness that almost no one believed they had in them.

This team fights.

And this team punched its way to a Final Four — “hard work is undefeated.”

"When you're a kid, you want to be in these moments... It feels like my dream came true today"



Mark Sears is soaking it all in after leading Alabama to their first ever Final Four berth #MarchMadness @AlabamaMBB pic.twitter.com/G8a7Sxhq8D — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 31, 2024

How did they do it?

With Wrightsell unavailable, Coach Nate Oats went with a bigger-but-athletic starting lineup of Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Rylan Griffen, Grant Nelson, and Nick Pringle.

And it initially, it did not seem to pay off.

Clemson is known for their size and physicality, and they took advantage of both early in the game, racing out to a 6-0 lead. Nelson made an old-fashioned three-point play and Griffen hit one from behind the arc to tie things up with 17 minutes left in the half. But on a night when the giant white Clemson centers were playing rugby on one end, and being coddled on the other, Grant Nelson picked up two quick whistles.

And throughout the first half that would be a running theme. This was not going to be the officiating crew we saw on Thursday evening. Whistles were remarkably inconsistent, And repeated infractions being called stole any sort of rhythm from this game. That only benefited the slow-paced Clemson Tigers, who also wear the best free-throw shooting team in the tournament.

The Tide was crashing the offensive boards, but continually missed point blank layups and shots at the rim. Somehow despite missing eight bunnies the Tide only trailed 12-11 with 12 minutes left in the half.

For ‘Bama, the hustle was there, but the results were not.

Then, with 9:17 remaining, the Tigers had stretched it out to 26-13 with an 11-0 run, and things were looking bleak.

If the message you received from 2024 @MarchMadnessMBB selections was to play easier schedules, say hi to @AlabamaMBB.

Played Purdue (1 seed), Arizona (2), Creighton (3), Clemson (6), Oregon (11) in non-conference. Tide went 1-4.

And now they're Final Four. — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) March 31, 2024

That lead would not last long: Estrada had a three, and Stevenson added a pair of long-range makes from the corner to close to 26-24 with four minutes left.

Griffen sniped in another and Sears finally made one after seven straight missed shots. Griffen added a late layup and the Tide somehow had managed to grab a 34-32 lead at the break.

In the first half, the Tide shot 13-39 for 33% including 6-21 for 28%, and only 3-6 for 50% at the line. Alabama had 28 rebounds-13 on the offensive glass- two blocks, two steals, six assists, and four turnovers. Stevenson led the way with 10 points while Griffen had eight points and four rebounds. Estrada had five points, five rebounds, and three assists. Sears was only 2-11 from the field, including 1-7 from deep, and had only five points.

Clemson shot 13-33 for 39%, 1-9 from three points range, and made 5-5 at the line. The Tigers had 20 rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and five turnovers. Ian Schieffelin had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Clemson attack.

At the half Oats told the Crimson Tide Sports Network that “if we could make a layup we would almost have this thing over with” and “the offensive boards are keeping us in the game.”

Oats sent out the same starters for the second half.

Although things got hairy at times, the Tide would never relinquish that lead.

Sears hit an early three and then the game’s hero would emerge: Pringle started doing work down low.

After missing several shots at the rim in the first half, Oats emphatically told Pringle “you aren't missing any more layups, dunk that ** *” Pringle did as instructed and dunked the next basket, and followed up with two made free throws.

Nelson, who was battling foul trouble all night, had a big dunk of his own. But, on a night when he just didn’t have it, shortly thereafter he got called for his third foul and had to sit.

It seemed the perfect time for Clemson to cut the lead behind their two lumbering oafs in the paint.

But ‘Bama’s shooting — which had been suspect in 50 minutes of play against the Tigers in two contests — suddenly found a new gear.

And the man who sparked it was none other than the All-American heart and soul of this squad, Mark Sears.

"You started walking on Easter, now you're DANCING!"



Mark Sears' mom with an emotional message to her son after @AlabamaMBB clinched their first Final Four ♥️ pic.twitter.com/UpA2lMXEvI — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 31, 2024

Sears hit a three to help the Tide maintain a six-point lead, 49-43 at the 15:35 mark. The Tide’s next two baskets were corner three’s by Stevenson, in his best performance of his season.

With 11:24 left the score stood at 55-51 in Bama’s favor. Nelson had returned and soon was called for his fourth foul, while Clemson big PJ Hall finally got his 4th (at which point he should have had eight), but was left in the game.

Sears stayed unconscious from behind the arc, Pringle was beasting inside and at the free throw line, and Stevenson continued his magical night.

When Sears hit from long range with 6:12 left the Tide led 68-59. Still, Clemson wouldn't go away, and kept answering. Mark again pushed the lead to nine with 4:52 left at 71-62. Then after three bad Tide possessions, that nine-point lead was soon just a three point margin at 76-73 with 2:11 left.

But as he did all night, Pringle was as aggressive as we’ve ever seen him, attacking the glass with a fury. His play kept the Clemson centers off-balance and his athleticism resulted in repeated and-one opportunities. Pringle got another hoop and the harm and made his free throw for a 79-73 score with 1:45 left.

One popular man pic.twitter.com/0iMnHsOS7z — Christian Sykes (@ctsykes13) March 31, 2024

Then, Sears hit the dagger three, to claim a seven-point lead with 1:11 on the clock.

A couple of careless turnovers left hope for the Tigers, but two free throws by Nelson and one by Estrada kept the game out of reach. Estrada scored on a break away layup with 11 seconds left for the final, 89-82.

Mark Sears was named MVP of the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament.



Grant Nelson and Rylan Griffen were both named to the All-Regional team. — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) March 31, 2024

Stats

In the second half, Bama was absolutely unconscious. The shot 16-23 for 70% from the field, including a sizzling 10-15 for 67% from behind the arc. The Tide knocked down 12-16 free throws in the half. Overall, Bama shot 29-62 for 67%, 16-36 for 44% from three, and 15-22 for 68% at the line.

Sears scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, making 7-14 three point attempts, added three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Stevenson played a great all around game and was next with 19 points on 7-11 shooting, 5-8 from three point range. The youngster played tough defense down low in his best showing of the year. Stevenson blocked two shots and grabbed three rebounds. Pringle did yeoman work in the paint with 16 points on 4-6 shooting an 8-13 at the free throw line, 11 rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal. Griffen continued his strong defensive play and added 13 points with eight rebounds, four assist, and a steal. Estrada only shot 3-13 but still scored 10 points, had eight big rebounds, and five assists. Nelson was limited to 21 minutes with his foul issues and had eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocked shots. Other than those six, Sam Walters played 11 minutes and the two Mo’s, Wague and Dioubate, played only one minute each.

In the second half, Clemson shot 20-36 for 55%, 7-17 from three for 41%, but only 3-11 at the charity stripe. Overall the Tigers shot 33-69, 8-26 from deep, and just 8-16 at the free throw line. Clemson had 33 rebounds, 15 assists, two blocks, two steals, and eight turnovers. Joseph Girard heated up from behind the arc in the second half and finished with 19 points, Schieffelin added 18, Hall had 14, and RJ Godfrey finished with 12.

Nick Pringle cuts down the net pic.twitter.com/s4rObyxw2l — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) March 31, 2024

It is difficult to contextualize the size of this achievement. Alabama reaching its first ever Final Four would be big news even with some of its more complete teams. But this one? Unbelievable. What a tremendous accomplishment for the Tide.

A team that returned only three players from last season, lost all three assistant coaches to head jobs, and suffered through injuries, and suspensions all season? A team that suffered multiple beatdowns all season, the went 1-5 in its meaningful non-conference schedule?

The staff never gave up on the team, and these guys never gave up on themselves.

This by far the best coaching job we’ve seen in America this season.

Nate Oats cuts down the net pic.twitter.com/CqWJfUHG1a — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) March 31, 2024

Greg Byrne getting Oats locked in for the next several years was a major coup for the University.

So many great players and great teams have played at the Capstone, and this is the first group to make it to the holy land. We all knew that Nate Oats was going to eventually make a Final Four, and here we are. Enjoy it, folks! And it may not be the last one

There truly is just one thing left to say:

"Final Four baby"



The vibes are all the way up for @AlabamaMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/wnt9fsrzzt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 31, 2024

ROLL TIDE!

Now time for some bonus salt!

Auburn fans have chimed in Alabama’s Final Four https://t.co/RwFlmT2JoF — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) March 31, 2024