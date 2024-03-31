 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Nate Oats post-game press conference, after the Tide punches its way to the Final Four

Want to know why the Tide trades threes for twos? You just saw it.

By Erik Evans
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs Clemson Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Nate Oats post-game press conference, on a variety of matters: Alabama’s perimeter philosophy, the team finally coming together, the challenge UConn poses and more.

Best 15 minutes you’ll spend today.

