Jumbo Package: Questions abound as spring football practice opens

Happy Monday, everyone. Outside of the men’s basketball loss to Tennessee, it was a solid weekend for Alabama athletics. The Gym Tide didn’t beat 2nd-ranked LSU on the road, but they put up a strong 197.325 score that will help them at seeding time. Alabama softball won three of four on the weekend, and the baseball team won two of three including a 12-0 whitewashing of 21st-ranked Indiana.

The women’s basketball team finished what turned out to be an outstanding season with a win in College Station. Some milestones were achieved.

Alabama finished the regular season 23-8 - last time the Tide secured 23 victories was in 1991-92 season The Tide earned its first double-bye in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament since the change in seeding during the 2012-13 year Alabama collected 10 SEC wins for the third time in program history and first time since the 1997-98 season Alabama dominated the glass, outrebounding the Aggies, 43-29

Roll Tide ladies, now make some noise in Greenville. They play Friday at 1:30pm CT on SEC Network, opponent of course is TBD.

Spring football practice kicks off today. We will have position previews for you between now and the A Day scrimmage, but here are some general previews.

Who starts at offensive tackle? Alabama has an argument for the best interior group of any offensive line with Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford and Jaeden Roberts. That’s an experienced and capable trio. The question is who starts next to them? Left tackle Kadyn Proctor transferred back home to Iowa and right tackle JC Latham aims to be a first round pick in April in the draft. Alabama has some returning options for the tackle spots such as Elijah Pritchett, Miles McVay and others. There’s also the Texas A&M transfer Naquil Betrand. The battle here will be worth following as the spring progresses.

Four players (Mack, wide receiver Germie Bernard, center Parker Brailsford, tight end Josh Cuevas) followed DeBoer over to Alabama from Washington. And he also picked up the commitment from Sabb. Bernard, Jackson and Brailsford are poised to make the most immediate impact as starters at position of need. Jackson was already mentioned in the story, but Brailsford will step into the center role that was left vacant by Seth McLaughlin’s transfer to Ohio State. Alabama lost its top three pass catchers from a year ago, and Bernard’s 34 receptions for 419 yards and two touchdowns last season at Washington would’ve been good for third in receiving yards at Alabama. Look for all three guys to play a big role throughout the spring.

Odom was listed as a tight end on recruiting websites, but he played almost exclusively at outside wide receiver at Carrollton High School and averaged 17 yards per catch in his final two seasons in Georgia’s highest classification. His high school tapes showed good agility for his size (6-5, 215 pounds) and a diverse route tree, and being under Shephard’s tutelage would provide the necessary polishing to become a high-level pass catcher. That fills a much-needed void in Alabama’s offense: a big-bodied target as the projected core of receivers ranges from 6-1 and shorter.

Caleb Odom is a player that I’m particularly excited to see. Everyone will be paying attention to the offensive line and secondary, as those are the positions that suffered the most attrition. The cupboard is far from bare there, it’s just short on experience.

Dallas Turner and others spoke about Saban’s impact on their careers at the Combine.

“It kind of hurt a lot of people’s hearts,” linebacker Dallas Turner said when asked about his reaction to the decision. “A lot of people think you can coach college football forever, but you really can’t. I feel like he opened up a lot of opportunities, touched a lot of hearts and touched a lot of minds, the players he’s coached.” For Turner, the ties run deep. He credits Saban with helping him find the self-discipline to transform himself from a highly touted prep prospect into a college star and eventually into a 6-foot-3, 247-pound edge rusher who is projected to be a first-round pick in April’s draft.

College football is implementing one common sense rule, and found a way to sneak in a few more advertising dollars.

“The use of technology has been on the committee’s agenda for several years, and the time is right to introduce it in NCAA football,” said A.J. Edds, co-chair of the committee and vice president of football administration at the Big Ten Conference. “FBS conferences have partnered together to ensure the consistent application and work through the details of the technical requirements for implementation.” The two-minute warning follows a system in place in the NFL for many years. Teams will still have their three regular timeouts per half.

Johnny Football says he won’t be around the Heisman stuff until Reggie gets his hardware back.

“After careful thought and consideration I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until @ReggieBush gets his trophy back,” Manziel posted on X. “Doesn’t sit right with my morals and values that he can’t be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the RIGHT thing @NCAA the ball is in your court.”

:Last, DL Antonio Coleman had flipped from Alabama to Auburn, and has now flipped back.

To be frank, I don’t see much need to pay attention to recruiting until the spring portal season, but any good opportunity to troll Auburn shouldn’t go by the wayside.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week.

Roll Tide.