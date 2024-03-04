The 17th ranked Alabama baseball team traveled to Texas to play in the Frisco Classic in Frisco, Texas over the weekend. The field included the 21st ranked Indiana Hoosiers, the 23rd ranked Dallas Baptist Patriot’s, and the normally strong Arizona Wildcats. The Tide defeated Indiana 12-0 in seven innings on Friday night and took down Arizona 7-6 in a thriller on Saturday before losing a heartbreaking 12 inning game to DBU on Sunday by a score of 7-5. The field provided Bama with the toughest competition of the season and the team acquitted themselves quite well.

Game One- Defeated Indiana 12-0 in seven innings

Tide ace Ben Hess took the mound on Friday to face off with Indiana starter Brayden Risedorph. Before he even toed the rubber, Hess’s teammates handed him 5-0 lead. Gage Miller led off and reached on an error. A double by TJ McCants put runners on second and third. Ian Petrutz singled to plate the first run, followed by a Will Hodo double that scored two more. After a walk to Mason Swinney and sacrifice bunt by Evan Sleight, Mac Guscette singled to bring two more across for the early 5-0 lead. The Tide sent 10 men to the plate in the inning and and seven of them reached base.

Staked to the big lead Hess went out and dominated. Over 40 pitches in three perfect innings Hess racked up six strikeouts, half with his dominating 98 mph rising fast ball and half with knee buckling off speed pitches. Bama was held scoreless in the 2nd and 3rd frames before exploding again in the fourth.

Miller started things off by being hit by a pitch. McCants singled and Petrutz doubled to drive both men in. Hodo was hit by a pitch, and after one out Sleight blasted a home run to drive in three more. The seventh run of the inning came in on a sacrifice fly from Miller. The Tide sent 12 men to bat in the inning.

Hess continued in the 4th, after striking out the first batter the big right hander took a line drive off his back and showed elite athleticism by pouncing on then ball and shoveling to first base to get the out and keep his perfect game alive. After being checked out Hess stayed in the game, but walked the next batter. Another strikeout ended the inning. The first batter in the 5th singled for the only safety off of Hess in the game. The junior hurler then struck out the next two batters and induced a ground ball to end the inning, and his day after 71 pitches.

Over the last three innings a Hodo double and Miller single were the only other hits for the Tide. Junior Coulson Buchanan replaced Hess and threw two perfect innings with three strikeouts to close the game out with the run rule victory.

The Tide hit 11-30 in the game, walked five times. had five hit batters, struck out five times, left nine men on base, and had three doubles, a home run, a sac fly, and the teams first sac bunt of the season. Petrutz finishing 2-3 with a walk, two runs, three RBI, with a double and hit by pitch. Hodo was 2-3 with two doubles, two runs, and two runs batted in. McCants continued with hitting streak with two hits, two runs, and one double. Sleight was only 1-4 but it was a big one, a three run home run. The grad student captain also contributed a sacrifice bunt and a couple of great plays in the outfield including a sliding catch to save a hit. Hess improved to 3-0 with his 5 inning, 1 hit, 1 walk, 10 strikeout performance. Buchanan earned his first save with two scoreless innings, allowing only one baserunner on an error. Indiana hit only 1-23 with one walk and 13 strikeouts and left all three base runners on base in the game.

Game Two- Beat Arizona 7-6

The Tide’s junior right hander Aidan Moza earned the start against Arizona on Saturday afternoon, facing off with Clark Candiotti, son of former MLB pitcher Tom Candiotti. The Tide was the visitor again.

Gage Miller led off the game with a single and advanced on a wild pitch. TJ McCants walked to give Bama a scoring opportunity early on. However the first of four double plays hit into by the Tide followed. Ian Petrutz hit a shot the opposite way, to third base, and Richie Morales fielded the ball, touched his bag, and fired to first for the twin killing. A strikeout ended the inning with no runs scored.

Moza was dealing through the first three innings, allowing only one hit with one walk while striking out three batters. At the plate the Tide had baserunners in the second and third, but both were again wiped out by double plays. The Wildcats got to Moza in the bottom of the fourth. After a leadoff walk to Garen Caulfield, Mason White cranked a massive home run for the 2-0 lead. Moza recovered to strikeout the next two hitters before allowing a bloop double that fell in no mans land. Arizona’s Blake McDonald hit the second two run home run of the inning for the Cats. When Morales doubled Moza was replaced on the mound by Tyler Fay. Fay got a pop out to end the inning.

In the top of the 5th the Tide answered. Evan Sleight led off with a double and with one out Bryce Eblin homered to right field to get Bama on the board. Justin LeBron followed with a single, stole second base, and scored on a single by Miller. Yet another double play ended the inning.

Fay tossed perfect inning in the 5th inning and then watched Will Hodo tie the game up for the Tide with a home run in the top of the 6th. After another three up three down frame from Fay, Bama took the lead in the top of the 7th. Eblin singled and stole second before scoring on a two out single by Miller. Fay walked his first batter in the bottom of the 7th and was replaced by Alton Davis II. After a double tied the game a sacrifice fly gave the Cats the lead back at 6-5. Davis closed the inning with two strikeouts.

In the top of the 8th Bama was able to score twice with only a walk, one single, and an Arizona error. With two outs Mason Swinney singled and advanced on a walk to Sleight. Mac Guscette hit a ground ball to Morales at third base and when he airmailed his throw over the first baseman’s head both runs scored and Guscette raced to third base.

Davis escaped a mess in the 8th after he hit two batters, but a strikeout and two fly outs stranded the runners. The Tide went in order in the top of the 9th, setting the stage for an exciting finish.

When Davis walked the lead off batter freshman left-hander Matthew Heiberger was called in from the bullpen. A fly ball to right field was the first out. White then singled to put runners on 1st and 3rd and put Heiberger in a pickle. The Oak Mountain product struck out Emilio Corona for the second out. With an 0-2 count on Xavier Esquer, Brendon Summerhill decided to attempt to steal home plate. Heiberger kept his composure, didn't balk, and made the throw to Guscette behind the dish to nail Summerhill by at least 10 feet and secure the 7-6 victory.

Bama hit 10-35 in the game with two walks, one hit batter, two doubles, two home runs. two stolen bases, struck out eight times, and hit in to four double plays. Eblin finished 2-3 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, and his third home run of the season. Swinney was 2-4 with a run, Miller had two hits in five tries and Hodo was 1-4 with his second home run of the year. Davis was the winner with 2 innings pitched, allowing one hit, one walk, three hit batters, and struck out three to improve to 1-0 on the season. Heiberger earned the first save of his career with his gutty outing.

Arizona hit 8-32 with four walks, 10 strikeouts, three doubles, two home runs, three hit batters, left seven men on base and committed two costly errors. White was 3-5 with three RBI and his home run. Jaden Swanberg was the loser and fell to 0-1.

Game Three- Lost 7-5 to Dallas Baptist in 12 innings

The matchup with Alabama and Dallas Baptist was for the championship of the Frisco Classic, and boy did the teams give the fans their moneys worth. The Tide was home team for the game. Senior left-hander Greg Farone took the hill for Bama while James Ellwanger was the starter for the Patriots.

After a scoreless first inning both teams dented the scoreboard in the second. Ironically DBU used a double steal, including home plate, to take the early lead. Luke Heefner walked and Nathan Humphreys singled to put runners on 1st and 3rd. Humphreys broke for second and when the throw went through, Heefner headed home and beat the throw from shortstop Justin LeBron.

In the bottom of the 2nd it didn't take long for the Tide to tie things up. Evan Sleigh hit a long home run to center field with one out to knot things up. Mac Guscette followed with a double. With two outs LeBron and Game Miller were hit by pitches to load the bases. TJ McCants scoring two runs while extending his hitting streak to 12 games. DBU cut into the lead in the third on a leadoff home run by Alex Pendergast. Farone tossed a scoreless fourth to end his outing.

The Tide added to their lead in the bottom of the 4th. Guscette led of with a single and after a screaming line out to center field by Bryce Eblin, LeBron came to the dish. The budding super star shortstop lifted a 435 foot home run to center field for the 5-2 lead. Unfortunately LeBron would be the last Bama player to cross the plate in the game. Miller was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a single by McCants, but the Tide’s big bug a boo- the double play- ended the inning.

Junior left hander Kade Snell made his first appearance on the mound for the Tide in the 5th. After two quick outs, Patriot catcher Grant Jay- a native of Seemes, AL- hit a long home run to pull DBU within 5-3 on the scoreboard. The Tide had a golden opportunity to break the game open in the bottom of the 5th. Will Hodo led off with a bunt single, and when Mason Swinney and Sleight both walked Bama had the bases loaded with no outs. A flare over the infield by Guscette was hauled in on an over the shoulder catch by shortstop Heefner was the first out, followed by yet another double play to kill the inning.

In the 6th, Dallas Baptist tied the game with some help from the Tide and another home run. Snell got the first out on a pop out and when a fly ball to left field was dropped by Ian Petrutz the Patriots advantage. Patriot third baseman Chayton Krauss hit an extremely long home run to tie the game. A strikeout and pop up ended the inning.

The Tide went down easily in the 6th and Pierce George replaced Snell to start the 7th inning. George used his 100 mph + fastball and 90 mph off speed to put the Patriots down in order in the 7th. Bama went down with only a walk in the bottom half.

In the 8th George struck out the first batter but then got into trouble. A double that landed just fair by Michael Dattalo followed by two walks loaded the bases. Pitching coach Jason Jackson went to the mound and brought Matthew Heiberger in to try and work his way out of the jam. Six pitches and two strikeouts later the game remained tied.

Eblin started the bottom of the 8th by walking. A pop out on a bunt attempt by LeBron was the first out. Miller singled to put Eblin in scoring position. After a pop out for out two, Petrutz just missed a three run home run when his ball was hauled in with the left fielders back to the wall. Heiberger continued his emergence by striking out all three batters he faced in the 9th, setting up the Tide for a walk-off win opportunity. Connor Mackay disposed of Bama in order to extend the game.

Coulson Buchanan replaced Heiberger to begin the 10th and gave up only a harmless single before retiring the Patriots. LeBron’s single was all for Bama in the bottom half, however there was some fire works. Miller was called out on a questionable check swing and Alabama first base coach Mike Morrison was thrown out of the game for vehemently protesting the (horrible) call. Buchanan had a perfect 11th and the Tide went three up three down in the bottom half- all outs on strikeouts. Buchanan got into trouble in the 12th, allowing a one out home run to Jay and then a single before being replaced by Braylon Myers. A hit batter advanced the runner who scored on a single by Krauss for a two run lead. Myers picked the runner off second base to end the inning.

The Tide started a rally with two outs in the bottom of the 12th. Guecette and Eblin both singled but were stranded when a strikeout ended the marathon game with DBU the Frisco Classic Champions with the 7-5 win.

Bama hit 11-44 in the game with seven walks, 12 strikeouts, a double, two home runs, three hit batters, and 13 left on base. Guscette was 3-6 with two runs scored, LeBron hit 2-5 with two RBI, two runs, a hit by pitch, and his third home run of the season. McCants finished 2-4 with two driven in. Buchanan suffered the loss and fell to 0-1 on the season.

In the tournament Alabama hit .293 on 32-109 at the plate with 14 walks, 25 strikeouts, 26 men left on base, five home runs, six doubles, and nine men hit. On the mound Tide pitchers held the three opponents to 21-103 for a .203 average, eight walks, 39 strikeouts, with 18 men left on base, while allowing six home runs.

DBU hit 12-48 with three walks, one hit batter, 16 strikeouts and eight men left on base. Grant hit two of the teams four home runs. Tyler Schott was the winner and Nick Wilson earned the save.

Who Did What?

*TJ McCants 5-12, 3 walks, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 2 runs, All Tournament team

*Bryce Eblin 4-10, home run, 2 walks, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 2 HBP ,All Tournament team

*Will Hodo 4-14, 3 runs, 3 RBI, home run, 2 doubles, All Tournament team

*Gage Miller 4-12, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 2 HBP, Sac fly

*Mason Swinney 3-12, 3 BB, 2 runs, All Tournament team

*Evan Sleight 3-10, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, 3 walks, sac bunt, two great OF plays, All Tournament team, Tournament MVP

*Mac Guscette 4-13, 3 runs, double, 2 RBI, HBP

*Ben Hess W (3-0) 5 IP, 1 H, 1BB, 10 K, All Tournament Team

*Matthew Heiberger S (1) 2.2 IP 1 H, 0 BB, 6 K, All Tournament team

The Tide dominated the All Tournament selections in the Classic with seven selections and Sleight as the MVP.

Overall a good weekend for the Crimson Tide. With three other name brand teams in the field the team was tested and came out with a lot of answers and a few questions. To be 11-1 after 12 games with an almost totally new staff and team shows that the Tide is on the right path. With starting pitcher Riley Quick out there are some questions with what direction the the team will go rotation wise. The emergence of Matthew Heiberger was a pleasant surprise and his role should expand going forward. Will that mean Alton Davis II could be a possibility for the weekend rotation? That Heiberger and Aidan Moza could be used at the back end? We shall see going forward.

Coach Rob Vaughn seems to have settled into a set lineup over the last several games, but with five games over the next six day there is a possibility of seeing some different combinations among the position players over the next week as the season moves toward conference play. This is an exciting team that should make some noise in the SEC.

Next up is a Tuesday afternoon home game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. with Jacksonville State. Troy is in town Wednesday for a 4 p.m first pitch and Lipscomb will be in Tuscaloosa for a Friday 6 p.m. game, a 6 p.m. Saturday game, and a series finally on Sunday at 1 p.m. All times are CT and can be seen on ESPN Plus.