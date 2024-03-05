Alabama Football Spring Jersey Update

Like our spring time Christmas morning, we were just blessed with a RollTide.com roster update to include the updated jersey #s for all of the new enrollees as well as a few changes with existing players.

There were no heights/weights updated in this one, so we’ll have to hold off for that update.

For now though, here are all of the new and changed jersey #s, as well as my highly-factual and non-subjective opinions on each.

QB

Austin Mack - #10 - This was his number at Washington, so this was expected. It’s a good number for a QB. Alabama won 50% of their championships under Nick Saban with a #10 at QB, so I’m on board.

RB

Daniel Hill - #20 - This is solid. Not trying too hard to be flashy, running backs can’t go wrong in the 20s really. A guy with Hill’s size could have leaned into the 30s or even 40s to make him feel even more old school, but this is fine.

WR

Germie Bernard- #5 - Bernard was #4 at Washington, but I guess you can’t take that one away from the incumbent starting QB. 5 is whatever. There were plenty of open spots in the 80s, but NOBODY wants those anymore.

Bubba Hampton- #21 - As a guy who’s as much of a pocket-sized RB as he is a WR, this number is perfect.

Jaren Hamilton- #16 to #23 - From weird to weirder. Just... Why? Again, half of the 80s are open. WRs are allowed to wear those still, you know.

TE

Caleb Odom- #18 - I like this one. Odom has three letters with circles, and an 8 is two circles stacked. I can’t explain it, but this fits.

Josh Cuevas- #80- The 80 proof tight end. Love it.

OL

Naquil Betrand- #65 - As the heir apparent monstrous-sized tackle to J.C. Latham, this is a good passing of the torch.

Joseph Ionata- #69- The long-haired Floridian? Nice!

William Sanders- #70- Hmmm, sure. I thought Sanders would have fit better in the 50s or 60s as a pure interior guy, but this is ok.

Parker Brailsford- #72 - As expected, since this was his Washington #.

Casey Poe- #74 - This is my favorite number for OL, so Poe better live up to it!

DL

Jehiem Oatis - #91 to #10- I.... just... WHY? There is nothing redeeming about this. Oatis went from one of the best numbers to one that should only be a QB.

Jah-Marien Latham- #93 to #20 - See above. You’re not a defensive back. Just stop.

LT Overton- #22- At least Overton is a hybrid DL/LB type of player and can somewhat pull off the lower #s. Still not a huge fan, but it’s permissible.

Isaia Faga- #88- Ok, it’s unorthodox, but his entire name is also weird, so this actually fits really well. And hey, it’s not like the WRs use the 80s anyway, so someone might as well!

Jeremiah Beaman- #92 - Solid, nothing flashy, just a lunch-pail kind of selection.

LB

Deontae Lawson- #32 to #0 - Look, I’m not against the #0 craze. I think it fits some players, and if anyone can pull it off, it’s Lawson. I think he’ll rock it. That said.... #32 is such a legendary number for a linebacker, so I hate he’s leaving it.

Jihaad Campbell- #30 to #11 - Not a huge fan. Again, #30 is one with a legacy at this position. #11, though? Sure, it’s fine, but it’s a downgrade.

Cayden Jones- #30 - Well if Campbell is going to abandon it, I’m glad someone else grabbed it!

Sterling Dixon- #40 - I like this one. A hybrid edge/LB is a perfect candidate for a 40s. Solid B+/A-. He could have improved it by going with an odd number, but this is still great.

Justin Okoronkwo- #41- See above - A+

Jayshawn Ross- #43- See above - A+ (okay, admittedly, looks like there were three guys here and only so many open odd numbers in the 40s. Maybe Dixon just drew the short straw)

DB

Domani Jackson - #1 - He wore this at USC, so this was expected. This is the natural baton pass from Kool-Aid McKinstry

Keon Sabb - #3 - This was his number at Michigan and is a great number for a safety.

Peyton Woodyard- #7 - This was his high school number, and is great for a safety.

Jaylen Mbakwe- #9 - This was his high school number and is also my personal favorite number. Mbakwe was also one of my favorite players in the class, so this fits.

Zavier Mincey- #12 - This is ok. I still kinda prefer #12 to be reserved only for QBs, but here we are.

Zabien Brown- #15 - This really feels like you’re just trying to hard to stick to a number under 20 and were running out of options. 15 just looks slow. There are so many options in the 20s and 30s that could be better.

Red Morgan- #16 - See above. And as a safety, some of the 40s still available could have been really cool too.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.- #21 - The same number as his dad. Awesome!