Jumbo Package: Kalen DeBoer speaks after first spring practice

Alabama basketball has a huge game in Gainesville tonight at 6pm CT, against a tough Florida squad. We will have full coverage of that one later, as usual.

Spring football practice opened yesterday, and a few clips dropped.

Spring football practice opened yesterday, and a few clips dropped.

New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to media after practice.

“I think where it will get hard is when you get into each continual install, Practice 2 but then especially Practice 3, 4 and 5 as we continue to put more in offensively or defensively and then the other side of the ball is putting something in as well. And that’s when it becomes something where not just what you have to do but also what you’re going against across from you. “Today was great. I thought it was smooth from transitions to just how hard we competed and guys stayed up. Again, that helps with our health. And I thought the execution actually was pretty good. He concluded, “It’s gonna be a give and take. That’s what you want from the head coach’s standpoint. The offensive guys, of course, wanna dominate, and the defensive guys wanna dominate each and every play.

DeBoer made it known that Milroe is entering spring practice taking the first snaps, but said he wanted competition to take place at every position. “I fully expect those guys that are really hungry to be pushing those guys that are ahead of them to be their best,” DeBoer said. “That’s what you want in a football program and that’s certainly going to be the case here with so many good football players here, wanting to get on the football field.”

“You bring a guy like that in to be an impact player for you. ... The character makeup, aside from what we know is a great football player, he’s a really good fit for us. It’s been a pleasure getting to know him more and more each and every day, just seeing how he’s operating. Right now, he’s just going about his work, but you can tell he’s got that it-factor and the leadership piece within him and we’ll be counting on him this fall.”

Speaking of Sabb, wonder which dealership this came from?

Keon Sabb in Tuscaloosa with his new Mercedes pic.twitter.com/EWwezQo4Fi — JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) March 4, 2024

Milroe will be given the first opportunity to win the quarterback job, but DeBoer certainly stopped short of naming him the presumed starter. Jalen has been seen putting in the work.

There will be more intrigue in this spring than any in some time, with battles all over the field and new systems on both sides of the ball. You can watch DeBoer’s entire press confefrence below if you so desire.

Dennis Dodd wrote about spring storylines, and Alabama is of course one of the first ones mentioned.

3. Alabama restart: Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone three months before Saban coached his first game at Alabama in 2007. So, the great coach’s retirement and Bama’s new administration will take some getting used to. DeBoer has brought a sense of calm and capability to the SEC powerhouse. While no one can duplicate Saban, he will try. DeBoer was the right choice at the right time for athletic director Greg Byrne. Now all DeBoer has to do is win six national titles. We’ll still miss Saban at A Day, on the field in a suit while play is going on, running a dynasty for all to see.

Last, this is apparently all it would have taken to avoid the train wreck that college sports are becoming.

EA has offered roughly 11,000 players $600 and a free copy of the upcoming college football video game. Whether that’s fair compensation for the rights to use their names, images, and likenesses, over 10,000 have accepted the terms. Texas quarterback Arch Manning has not, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com. The word given to Richardson is that the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning “is focused on playing football on the field.”

Imagine a world where players could have maintained eligibility while making a little money from a video game, monetizing social media channels, selling their game worn merchandise or making autograph appearances. You know, what NIL was always supposed to be. Would we be where we are right now, with collectives bidding for the players’ services?

