Bama Basketball Breakdown: Florida

With just about everything you can play for during the regular season at stake this past Saturday night, the 16th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9, 12-4 SEC; NET; 7; Kenpom: 8) came up just short at home against the Tennessee Volunteers in front of a sold-out crowd and the College Gameday crew. A truly heartbreaking loss like that is tough to move on from, but that’s exactly what Nate Oats’ team will have to do if they want to prevent that loss from snowballing into more. It will be critical for this team to respond in the right way - Oats has his hands full this week, that’s for sure.

The good news is that there is still so much to play for. The entirety of the postseason awaits, and technically the Tide can still win at least a share of the regular season SEC title. In order to do that though, the guys will have to win both remaining games this week, as well as hope for a Tennessee loss in one their last two (at South Carolina, Kentucky). It’s definitely still a real possibility. Either way, Alabama needs to put that loss behind it and try to get some momentum back before things really heat up next week.

The Tide certainly has a great opportunity to do just that tonight, as they head to Gainesville to take on a very good Florida Gators (20-9, 10-6 SEC; NET: 34; Kenpom: 31) team that took the Tide to OT in an epic Alabama win just two weeks ago in Tuscaloosa. The Gators are coming off a disappointing loss themselves on the road at South Carolina, so they’ll be looking to get right at the O’Dome. Both teams are locks for the NCAA Tournament at this point, so this will be a chance for Alabama to move back up the seed-line, after most bracketologists dropped the Tide down to a 4-seed following the loss to Tennessee.

Can Alabama bounce-back from its second loss in three games and close the season out strong?

From Last Time

Three Keys to Victory Hold up on the Defensive Glass. The funny thing about playing A&M and Florida back-to-back is that they are quite literally the best two offensive rebounding teams in the entire country. The biggest difference is that where A&M uses brute force to corral rebounds, Florida simply has much bigger guys than their opponents and uses that size to secure second chance points at an elite rate (40.2% OREB%). The fellas got their butts kicked on the glass by A&M, who collected an insane 26 offensive rebounds on their way to a +11 day on the boards against the Tide. Fortunately, Alabama more than made up for it in just about every other facet of the game this past weekend, but I wouldn’t recommend giving up more offensive rebounds than you get defensive rebounds again tonight, because Florida can actually score. Be Aggressive on Screen Action. Florida is at its best when they get their bigs rolling towards the basket with separation. They screened Auburn and Kentucky to death with their bigs, which then led to kick-outs for open threes for their guards. Simply put, Alabama doesn’t have the guys in the post to hang with the sheer size and depth Florida has at the position. So, the Tide will have to find other ways to disrupt the Gator offense - hard hedges on PnRs, doubles in the post, aggressive help on dribble-penetration, etc. Florida is not a good free throw shooting team (69.3%), so don’t be afraid to send them to the line. This could be a Nick Pringle foul-per-minute masterclass. The Three-Ball. Florida doesn’t take a ton of three-pointers (252nd in the country in 3P:FG ratio), but when they are making them, the Gators are nearly impossible to stop. If Clayton, Richard, and Kugel are getting good looks from the perimeter and making them count, this game could be first to 100. Because on the other side, Alabama’s shooters should be getting up shots from downtown all night. For all of their offensive prowess, the Gators are straight-up not good on the defensive end of the court. They don’t force any turnovers (310th in Opponent TO%), they foul a lot, and they give up a ton of open three point looks. Pretty much a disastrous recipe when playing the Tide this year, especially in Tuscaloosa.

To read the full Breakdown from last game, click here.

The last time these two teams met, they put on one of the best games in the SEC this season, which the Tide ultimately prevailed 98-93 in OT. Early on in the game things were not going well for Alabama - the Tide shot a horrible 2/18 from three in the first half as a whole and Florida was having its way with the Tide’s defense on a lot of that screen action. Oats actually did employ a lot of what I was calling for with hard hedges on PnRs, but Todd Golden (who has really impressed me as a coach) and his guards were ready for it and they took advantage of the overly aggressive Tide bigs. To his credit, Oats went away from that gameplan quickly and started to switch on everything with a smaller lineup, which really worked quite well.

Funny enough, Alabama hung around in the first half almost entirely because the Tide - not the Gators - were controlling the offensive glass. Alabama ended the game with 22 offensive rebounds, which went a long way in allowing the Tide to come from behind and win a game in which the guys did not shoot all that well (8/32 from three). Sam Walters had a breakout performance against his home-state Gators, providing the only efficiency from the perimeter (4/7) and scrapping around on defense better than I had ever seen from him. He really stepped up big-time in Latrell Wrightsell’s absence.

Headed for a Bounce-Back?

Alabama really can’t let that loss to Tennessee - which was preceded by an absolute butt-kicking in Lexington the week before - spiral and end up with a complete crap-out to end the season. That’s pretty much what happened to the team two years ago - they dropped three of their last five in the regular season and then completely no-showed in the postseason. And despite the highs of that team, no one really looks back on that 2022 squad fondly. That’s the nature of the beast in college basketball - March is what is truly remembered in the annals of history.

Unfortunately, there’s still no official word on a timetable for Wrightsell’s return. Alabama needs him back in the rotation if the Tide wants to really make any kind of championship run in the weeks ahead. Oats said in his postgame presser on Saturday that he’s still in concussion protocol until he is symptom free. However, Trelly did make the trip to Gainesville today, which is significant improvement from the two most recent road trips, which he didn’t travel with the team for.

Latrell Wrightsell made the trip to UF and is getting shots up. https://t.co/HIbL5tVtap — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) March 5, 2024

So, it’s time for this team to decide how they will be remembered. If they bounce-back with a pair of wins this week and ride that to a couple of competitive, deep runs in the postseason, this group will be cherished. But if they fizzle out and leave both tournaments early, I think most will pair this team with the 2022 one as down years in the Oats era. That’s just the reality of it. Sure, both teams accomplished quite a bit - and I’d even argue that this year’s squad has overachieved to this point - but it’s all about how you finish in hoops. Hopefully, Trelly is able to go tonight and helps spark the Tide to a strong finish.

The game will tip-off at 6:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN. Florida is a 1.5-point favorite.