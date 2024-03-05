16 Alabama at Florida Game Thread

With just a week left to go in the 2024 regular season, the Alabama Crimson Tide now finds itself no longer in control of its own destiny in regard to the regular season SEC title and looking to rebound quickly after losing two of its last three games. Tonight, the Tide gets an opportunity to stay in the race and put those losses behind them, as the fellas head to Gainesville, FL for yet another Q1 road clash, this time with the Florida Gators. These two teams met just two weeks ago in what ended up being one of the best games of the 2024 SEC slate, as Alabama prevailed 98-93.

It will take an even greater effort from the Tide to leave the O’Dome with a win tonight, as Florida has been significantly better at home this season. The Gators are a damn good team in their own right, so Alabama needs to be mentally ready to come out firing on all cylinders for this one. Either way, expect there to be fireworks again between these two offensive powerhouses.

That will be doubly true if Latrell Wrightsell makes his return to the court tonight. Nate Oats plays injury updates extremely close to the chest, but there are definitely signs that Trelly might be able to go:

Practice in Gainesville ✔️ pic.twitter.com/5j4z53Ywto — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) March 5, 2024

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell is dressed out and getting shots up in warmups.



He’s missed the past four games with a head injury. pic.twitter.com/1y9vl4Uexj — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) March 5, 2024

His return would be a huge lift to Alabama on both ends of the court - there’s no doubt in my mind that the Tide beats Tennessee with Wrightsell playing this past Saturday.

The game tips at 6:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN. Florida is a slight 1.5-point favorite.