Alabama Skid Continues

This is March. And it hasn’t been a good month for the Tide. The Crimson Tide lost their second straight game, 105-87 to Florida on Tuesday night. Bama has now lost two straight games for the first time since losing three in row in December to Purdue, Creighton, and Arizona. The Tide fell to 20-10 overall and 12-5 in the SEC. Florida improved to 21-9 and 11-6 in conference play. Alabama beat Florida just two weeks ago in Tuscaloosa in a thrilling overtime game by a 98-93 score.

The Tide seemingly got some good news before the trip with the return of Latrell Wrightsell, Jr after missing four games with a concussion. However Wrightsell was limited to only 7:30 of playing time and didn't really make an impact. Hopefully the senior transfer won't have a set back from the trip and will be back for Saturday’s game and post season action.

Coach Nate Oats used the same staring lineup that has been used since Wrightsell’s injury, with Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Rylan Griffen, Jarin Stevenson, and Grant Nelson. The game started off slowly on the scoreboard to end with such a high total. The Tide either was playing a lot better defense early, or Florida was just flat out missing shots- several of the wide open variety. With 12:09 left in the half the Gators held a 13-12 lead as neither team could get anything going. Florida did a great job of running Bama shooters off the three point line and funneling them inside.

Nelson had a run of making a few baskets in the lane and got some help from Nick Pringle. When Pringle made a free throw to complete an old fashioned three point play the Tide closed within one point at 18-17 with 8:35 left. Florida heated up with the help of several careless turnovers by Bama and had a 35-28 lead with 2:45 left. Griffen finally made the first (and only) three point shot of the half with 1:30 remaining, but the Tide still trailed 39-31. Sears finally made his first two baskets of the game to close out the half and Florida led 44-35 at the break.

The Tide shot 15-33 for 46% in the half, including 1-10 from behind the arc, and made only 4-8 free throws. Bama had 19 rebounds, three assists, eight turnovers, three steals, and one blocked shot. Nelson had eight points and four rebounds, and Estrada had seven points and four rebounds.

The Gators shot 16-33 for 49%, 3-9 for 33% from deep and 9-11 for 82% from the line. UF had 19 rebounds, seven assists, six steals, one block and five turnovers. Walter Clayton, Jr. led the way with 13 points.

To open the second half Mouhamed Dioubate replaced Stevenson in the starting lineup as Oats was searching for more toughness. In his halftime interview Oats said “we just aren't tough enough to play with them.” The Tide was able to stay down by around nine points for the first few minutes. Sears finally hit a three point shot to make the score 53-44 with 17 minutes left. On Florida’s next possession Pringle somehow fouled a man with his face as he was violently elbowed and knocked down, only to be called for a foul, while lead to a three point play. Even after review the omnipresent Doug Shows let the call hold saying “it was a legal basketball move.”

Bama started to stack up fouls and when Nelson drew his fourth with 12:56 left the lead was 63-48. Oats went with a lineup that included both Mo’s- Dioubate and Wague- which isn't the best offensive lineup for the team. The Tide continued to give the ball away regularly on lazy passes and carelessness.

The Gators pushed it the game out of reach at 79-58 with 7:19 left in the game. Nelson fouled out for the third straight game with 6:23 remaining. Sears is always going to get his, and heated up when things were out of hand, making back to back three’s and several layups. With 4:44 left Sears had 26 points and the Tide trailed 87-72. After a missed shot Griffen was involved in a two to one collision that he took the worst of. Griffen had possession of the ball and two Gator players literally ran over him and knocked the sophomore to the ground withering in pain. Griffen had to be helped off the court and could not put any weight on his leg. The results of the call caused Oats to receive yet another technical foul. After the game Oats said “Rylan has a calf injury and will have an MRI in the morning.” So two plays where Bama players had, or could have had, significant injuries resulted in a foul on the Tide and a no call.

Sears kept firing and Florida kept going to the free throw line down the stretch. After only four points in the first half, Sears finished with 33.

In the second half Bama shot 16-37 for 42%, 4-13 for 30% from deep, and made 16-17 free throws for 94%. Overall the Tide finished 31-70 for 44%, just 5-23 for 22% from three and 20-25 for 80% at the line. Alabama finished with 40 rebounds, just six assists, five steals, one block, and 13 turnovers. Sears 33 led the team, but he added only one rebound and zero assists while shooting 10-20 from the field and 4-6 from behind the arc-making all but one of the teams three pointers. Estrada was next up with 17 points. five rebounds, and three assists. Nelson was limited to 25 minutes with his foul trouble and finished with 12 points and six rebounds, but also five turnovers. Pringle continued his double figure streak with 11 points and had five rebounds. Sam Walters was 1-6 from the field in 16 minutes but tied for the team lead with six rebounds.

Florida shot 13-29 for 45% in the second half with 4-10 from three and a whooping 31-35 from the free throw line. Overall the Gators finished 29-2 for 47%, 7-19 from three for 37%, and hold on- 40-46 from the free throw line. Five UF players finished in double digits with Will Richard scoring 23 and Clayton 22. Zyon Pullin and Tyrese Samuel had 19 each while Alex Condon tallied 10.

Teams try to make it a point to play their best basketball in March. That isn't happening for the Tide. The team either can't, or won't, defend without fouling. The magical three ball has disappeared over the last few games. Wrightsell being out for basically five games has put extra pressure and stress on Sears and Estrada, as they are playing close to 40 minutes every time out. Now with Griffen potentially out the rotation could take another major hit.

The Tide looked and played like a tired team, physically and emotionally tonight. After all of the build up and eventual let down of Saturday’s huge game with Tennessee the stars probably weren't aligned for Bama to take the win in the O’Connell Center in Gainesville. The Gators are battling for seeding in the NCAA Tournament as well, and were coming off of a devastating loss to South Carolina that they thought they should have one. Florida is an extremely talented and deep team, so a loss wasn't a huge surprise, but the margin was.

Bama needs to regroup, rest up, and try to get back to playing winning basketball on Saturday and in next weeks SEC Tournament. Senior day for the team is Saturday as they will host Arkansas at 11 a.m. CT in a game that will be shown on ESPN. Lets fill Coleman and try to help the team get back on the right track.

Roll Tide