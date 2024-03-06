Jumbo Package: Piss-poor player attitudes helped chase Nick Saban to the golf course

There have been scads of rule changes that have hit college football over the past decade, and most of them have been awful — awful for gameplay, awful for the fan experience, awful for the sport.

But, a series of technical changes that arrive this season appear to be mostly positives in a sport that in many ways remains smitten by its whip-and-buggy era.

Among the changes this year, we will see:

A two-minute warning (more on that in a separate piece I’m working on re: lost snaps). Given the running clock mess we’ve inherited, this is a definite plus;

The use of tablets on the sidelines and at the half; and, importantly,

This year begins the era of in-helmet communications. Like the pros that CFB is desperately trying to ape of-late, one player per unit will have the comms to speak with the coaching staff. That’s certainly going to be the QB on offense. Defense, I suspect, will be scheme dependent (and with Alabama that is likely the FS or Mike spot).

The latter two are both a good thing, and a bad thing. Part of the college experience is crowd participation. Confusing the call, miscommunications, bad snaps etc have always been with us. I suspect this will cut down on a lot of that and remove some of the impact of a rocking full house. At the same time, it immediately terminates the schemes of teams like Michigan, where programs were rewarded for systemic, years-long sideline cheating. It also eliminates a lot of the crazy, fun signs we’ve come to expect on college sidelines over the years.

Alabama has dove into the changes with both feet:

We were doing it today. We had it out there. With supply and demand across the country, we aren’t able to have as many as what the max will be, but a couple of quarterbacks put that in. I haven’t heard any feedback yet. I noticed a couple of times it was maybe hard to hear, not because it was too soft; I think it was actually too loud. I’m sure that will be tested in our stadium at some point. There are a lot of reasons for it; it can be positive. I don’t know if it answers all the concerns you might have when it comes to some of the things people say it’ll automatically fix, such as sign stealing and things like that. I think there are other ways where it can go the other way with being intentional and trying to get a call and being able to echo it through the defensive headset. It was good, I think quarterbacks are getting used to it. I saw a couple of times they were putting their hand to their helmet to listen, but for the most part, it seemed pretty clean.”

He’s right, of course. This won’t end the cheating: Radio communication intercept is in many ways a lot easier than the sign-stealing schemes. All you need is the money, and that’s not a problem for the malefactors out there.

And, look, I understand that in terms of play, it’s apt to make for a better experience, and certainly a more polished one. But you can’t help but also lament that it is one more thing that has been professionalized in a sport that is fast chasing away collegiality from the mix...and with it, a lot of long-time fan engagement. And none of these genies can be put back into their lamps either. The destruction of college football as college football has been as irrevocable as it has been hasty, short-sighted, and irrefutable.

Related New Rule Change Already Implemented at Alabama

Entering the O-Dome last night, Bama Basketball Hoops was one-game out of first with just one to play. After being swept by UT, it had already been relegated to no better than a tie for for first, and with tiebreakers in place, a second-place finish. But after another abysmal road no-show against a quality team, Alabama was officially eliminated from SEC contention.

That dispiriting, desultory, miserable excuse for no-effort hoops has now left the Tide in a crowded race for a third-place finish, with Auburn and Kentucky. The math is odd, but Alabama holds relevant tie-breakers over Kentucky (despite losing the H2H), while slipping behind the Tigers. So, the Tide sits in 4th place today, and just four days ago, it was in first.

That is likely how it will finish, too. Auburn hosts Georgia to close it out, while UK hits the road to face Tennessee in their season finale. Alabama closes out its season with the woeful Arkansas Razorbacks.

Alabama may finish as high as third, but that will require a Sakerlina loss at MSU this weekend, and a ‘Bama win. And if Alabama should lose on Saturday? Lawdy, help us. Besides being an SOS killer, it’s also a postseason seed-killer: that would put ‘Bama in a tie for 6th with Florida, and the Gators hold two tiebreakers over the Tide. From 1st to 7th in three games is possible. Likely? Probably not. But there is a lot of talent in Fayetteville, and these lazy MFers can’t just take a night off...again.

They have the extra day off, so Nate better run them until I get tired. Being battered in the post is one thing; not even defending the perimeter is another; lazy passing is another; lack of hustle is another.

This was November Alabama we saw, not the January-February version. And, sadly, that has been their MO almost every time they’ve left Tuscaloosa.

It’s not Alabama, but I do think this clip is forever relevant to the 2023-2024 Crimson Tide:

When SIU Head Coach Barry Hinson went on one of the craziest post game rants ever (2013) pic.twitter.com/hPpKsORIhk — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 26, 2024

But, hey, at least Wrightsell still isn’t 100%, and now Rylan Griffen is injured — he has to get an MRI today.

Lest I remind you, the SEC Tournament starts in exactly one week, and Alabama is going the wrong direction in attitude, play, and health. Ugh.

Poll What is your realistic expectation for SEC tournament play? Win it all, baby

Semifinals or finals

A sad bow-out in the first few games vote view results 0% Win it all, baby (0 votes)

0% Semifinals or finals (0 votes)

0% A sad bow-out in the first few games (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The officiating in last night’s laugher was to be expected: Doug Shows again. And Alabama did more than enough to lose that game all by itself. But even Nate Oats called out the particularly assy quality of a crew that let the home team mug the Tide — not even tweeting a whistle on calls that were clearly flagrants.

And, again, the home team shot twice as many free throws as the Tide, who entered this game fourth in the SEC in getting to the line.

“I’m gonna have to look at that. I thought there were some questionable ones. We were intentionally fouling late, so that helped some of it, but they had a significant advantage well before we started fouling. We drive the ball, and I thought they had a very physical play on the perimeter that they got away with. They put in the post and got to the free-throw line. … I’d have to go back and look at each call, but yeah, it’s not a recipe for winning games when you get doubled up at the free-throw line. You look everywhere else, they shoot 47 percent. We shoot 44 percent. We made five 3s. They make seven 3s. Rebounds are even, and we turned it over four more times. But shoot, 21 more free throws, it’s hard to win the game.”

For the last few years, Saban has spoken on the struggles he has encountered dealing with a younger generation (He’s not alone, FWIW. Have you tried to hire anyone under 25 lately, much less supervise them?) And, it turns out that, as we expected, that difficulty played a role in his decision to hang ‘em up. But, what we did not know, was this this team’s attitude in particular helped chase him to the golf course.

“I want to be clear that wasn’t the reason, but some of those events certainly contributed,” Saban said of his decision to retire. “I was really disappointed in the way that the players acted after the game. You gotta win with class. You gotta lose with class. We had our opportunities to win the game and we didn’t do it, and then showing your ass and being frustrated and throwing helmets and doing that stuff ... that’s not who we are and what we’ve promoted in our program.”

Even worse, the Relationship Man lost his ability to forge those bonds.

“I thought we could have a hell of a team next year [in 2024], and then maybe 70 or 80 percent of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things: What assurances do I have that I’m going to play because they’re thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?” Saban told ESPN. ”Our program here was always built on how much value can we create for your future and your personal development, academic success in graduating and developing an NFL career on the field. “So I’m saying to myself, ‘Maybe this doesn’t work anymore, that the goals and aspirations are just different and that it’s all about how much money can I make as a college player?’ I’m not saying that’s bad. I’m not saying it’s wrong, I’m just saying that’s never been what we were all about, and it’s not why we had success through the years.”

Again, it’s not a football-specific thing, or even an Alabama-specific thing; it’s a wider society thing. This is the single least resilient cohort in America, and not by a little bit either: by a wide, wide margin.

Alabama inevitably did have to get younger on the coaching staff, that’s clear. And perhaps a younger staff will be better able to connect with Gen Z and the coming Gen Alpha. But for my part, I don’t think there’s enough money in the universe that could me to do that job that has moved well beyond mentoring young men, and is now into overseeing overgrown manchildren that are “uniquely resistant to growing up.”

I simply don’t have the answers here for a generation raised on smartphones; stunted and isolated by social media; intolerant of delayed gratification. I don’t know that anyone does. But it will be showing up more and more in the coming years. This is the apex of a very gross iceberg with its worst perils lurking beneath the surface.

Related The Way Players Reacted Contributed To Retirement Decision

Alright, start there. And we’ll be back in a bit with some hoops for you.

Have a great morning. Roll Tide