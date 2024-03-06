Points In The Paint: Tide’s Postseason Prospects With One Game Remaining

Let’s dive right in with some bracketology picks, shall we.

Starting with Blogging the Bracket, who has an outstanding track record. Chris sees the SEC as a very sound 6-bid league, with Mississippi State apt to add a 7th team to post-season play, and A&M a remote possibility. The bottom half is quite bad though; half of the conference was eliminated by Valentine’s Day.

SEC (7 Bids) Auto bid only: Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Missouri Locks (6): Tennessee (auto bid), Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida Safe (1): Mississippi State Bubble (1): Texas A&M

I’m not entirely sure I buy ‘State as a safe 7th either. It’s a thin resume TBH, going .500 against Q1 and Q2, and a NET of just 36. That may have been enough in some years, but last year we saw teams with similar CVs (like Clemson) get punted to the NIT.

And despite having a lower NET (37), I like A&M’s chances a bit better. It’s hard to hate the 6-6 Q1 record, but you’d like to see more than 3-3 against Q2. If they get left out, it will be the latter three losses that did it.

Jerry Palm consistently hates the SEC; he just can’t help himself. But his appraisal of the Cracker Barrel Conference is especially dim this year, with ‘Barn and ‘Bama drawing no higher than a 4-seed, and Kentucky all the way down to the dreaded 5-12 game.

Alabama’s projection is especially odd, as the 4-seed in the South. Not because of the geography, but because all of the rematches possibly on tap, including: Houston, SD State, Indiana State, Gonzaga, and Michigan State. I have a hard time believing the Committee would stack six teams in there with near-immediate rematch potential.

On3 is similar to CBS’s in that the Tide is a 4-line in the South, but some of the pod is a bit more diverse and includes some teams like Texas, Clemson as a 5-line. And that also includes rematch potential with up to five other teams. Don’t think we don’t see you cribbing off ESPN’s homework. SMH.

I both love and hate Lunardi’s ESPN Bracket a bit more. Yes, Alabama is a 4-line, but in the East.

On the plus side, it really mixes up a lot of potential foes for the Tide, including several Big East teams and Atlantic Seaboard conferences that UA just doesn’t see. But I hate it because it puts ‘Bama squarely in the crosshairs of UConn. The likely No. 1 overall seed (depending on Purdue’s overranking), is the defending NCAA champion, plays like an out of conference god-tier squad, and for my money is still the best team in the country.

At this point, failing the auto-bid, it looks like the Tide’s most probable outcome is a 4-line. A miserable bow-out in the SECT first game could plummet ‘Bama to a 5-seed, and they may be able to move to a 3-line with some hot play and favorable matchups. But, I’d probably get ready for an NCAA tourney that features a first round matchup with a damn good veteran midmajor that has a bare handful of losses and plays a style of ball that will frustrate the Tide to no end (Appalachian State, Vermont anyone?)

Alabama’s two-game skid hasn’t really dimmed its NET rankings, but it has significantly dinged the Tide’s analytics. They also sort of reveal what your eyes already tell you (the NET especially): this is a team that can punch with elite opponents, but generally loses to them because of its bad defense. At the same time, they’re better than merely good teams, because Alabama also has the best offense in the country.

Here’s where the numbers lie this week:

NET: 7th (4-9 Q1; 7-1 Q2)

KenPom: 8th (Off. 1st, Def. 101st)

Evan Miya: 12th (Off. 5th, Def. 84th)

Bar Torvik: 7th (Off. 1st, Def. 73rd)

SOS: 2nd

ESPN BPI: 8th

RPI: 7th

RPI SOS: 3rd

That wraps up this week. We’ll be back next week with SEC Tournament coverage, and hopefully a better Saturday and some favorable draws.

Roll Tide