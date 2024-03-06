Alabama Baseball Takes Down Troy

The Alabama Crimson Tide started a home stand a day late after Tuesday’s contest with Jacksonville State was rained out. The Tide took on Troy on Wednesday and came away with an 8-7 victory. Bama has a three game series with Lipscomb scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this week.

Freshman left-hander Zane Adams drew the starting assignment for the Tide against right hander Garrett Gainous for the Trojans. Adams struck out the first two batters he faced, then allowed a single and walked a batter before a ground ball ended the inning. In the bottom of the 1st, TJ McCants improved his hitting streak to 13 games with a single, then stole second base.

After a scoreless top half of the 2nd, the Tide took the early lead. Evan Sleight walked with one out and advanced to second on a single by Justin LeBron. Bryce Eblin hit a potential double play ball, but the Troy second baseman threw the ball into left field, allowing Sleight to cross the plate. Two straight outs stranded Bama runners at 2nd and 3rd base and wasted a chance to add to the lead.

Troy tied the game in the top of the third when Aidan Gilroy had an infield single and stole second base. When Bama left fielder Ian Petrutz dropped a fly ball the Trojans had two on with no outs. An infield single loaded the bases. Adams struck out Will Butcher for out one before Brooks Bryan lifted a pop up over the infield. Bama shortstop LeBron made a great running, over the shoulder catch in short left field. Bryan raced home, and after initially being called out for leaving to soon, was deemed safe after an umpire review.

Bama used another Troy miscue to retake the lead in the bottom of the third. McCants singled and stole second again. With one out, Kade Snell smashed a line drive that the Troy first baseman snagged and tried to double McCants off of second. When the ball sailed into left field, the speedy McCants raced home to give the Tide the lead. Bama added to the lead in the 4th. LeBron walked to lead the frame off and raced to third on a double by Eblin. Gage Miller hit a sacrifice fly to bring LeBron home for the 3-1 lead.

After a perfect 4th, Adams ran into some trouble in the 5th. With one out, Troy centerfielder Kole Myers hit a hot shot that ricocheted off of Snell at first base to Eblin at second base. Eblin fielded and threw to Snell on the bag, and there was a mild collision. Somehow Snell was ruled to not be on the bag-even though he was standing on top of it. After another single and ground out, the Trojans had runners on 2nd and 3rd with two outs. Tyler Fay was called out of the bullpen to replace Adams. Bryan singled to left to score both runners and tie the game at 3-3. A sliding catch by Sleight in right field ended the frame.

Peyton Watts homered into the right field plaza off of Fay in the top of 6th to give the visitors a 4-3 lead. Bama answered in the bottom half. Eblin singled to lead off and was forced at second on a ground ball by Kameron Guangorena. Miller was hit by the next pitch, putting two on. With two outs, Mason Swinney drew a walk to load the bases. Snell slapped a single through the right side to score two runs for the 5-4 lead.

Redshirt freshman Austin Morris took over on the mound for the Tide in the 7th and allowed three singles and a hit batter with only one out recorded. Junior Braylon Myers took over and a fly out to right field scored the go ahead run. The Tide, again, answered back in the bottom half. With one out, LeBron was hit by a pitch and scored on a long triple off the right center field wall by Eblin. Will Portera pinch hit for Guangorena and hit a pop fly that the Trojan second baseman made a running, over the shoulder catch with his momentum carrying him further into the outfield. Eblin was able to race home on the sacrifice fly to the second baseman. Miller followed Portera to the plate and lined his 6th home run of the season over the wall in left for a 9-6 Bama lead.

Myers struck out the first two batters looking in the top of the 8th before getting squeezed by the home plate umpire, resulting in a single and a walk. Alton Davis II was summonsed from the pen and induced a ground ball for a force out to end the threat. Bama got a two out double from Petrutz in the bottom half but could not add any insurance runs. Davis did his thing in the top of the 9th on two pop out to first base and a drive into the right- center gap the Sleight made another running, sliding catch to end the game with the Tide on top 8-7.

Bama hit 9-32 in the game with six walks, two hit batters, seven strikeouts, and 10 men left on base. The Tide hits including two doubles, a triple and a home run. Eblin continued his hot hitting, going 3-4 with a double, triple, run scored, and one driven in. McCants has hit safely in every game this season and was 2-5 with two stolen bases and a run scored. Miller was 1-3 with a home run, sacrifice fly, hit by pitch, two runs scored, and two runs driven in. LeBron was 1-2 with a walk, HBP, and two runs scored. Snell drove in two runs with his 1-4 night in his first start in Crimson. Myers improved to 1-0 with the victory and Davis claimed his second save of the year in his perfect 1.1 innings of work.

Troy finished 11-36 at the plate with three walks, seven strikeouts, one home run, two stolen bases, a sacrifice fly, and eight men left on base. The loser was Ryan Pettys, as his record is now 0-1 on the season.

This was a quality win against a very good team. Coming off the long weekend trip to Texas where the team arrived home late Sunday night, it would have been easy to have had a let down. Although the energy level didn't seem quite as high as usual, the Tide took care of business and grabbed the win. Adams is growing into his midweek starter role and has improved weekly as he gets stretched out more with each outing.

Lipscomb comes to town for three games, scheduled at 6 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday. All times are Central and each game will be available on SEC Network Plus. This is a fun, exciting team. Come out and see them if you can.

