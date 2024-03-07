Meet Alabama Football’s 2024 new recruits: The Offensive Line

The offensive line position group has had a tumultuous journey for Alabama in the last decade. In 2012, the Tide put out one of the best college lines ever witnessed before we saw some regression through the next couple of seasons. In 2015, the Tide’s OL won the first Joe Moore award for the nation’s top OL, though many (read: me) would argue that it was really an award for Derrick Henry.

Then in 2020, the Tide put together the best offense in college football history (at least until LSU in 2023), winning the Moore award yet again. After that, a changing of offensive coordinator and hiring of Doug Marrone as the OL coach saw Alabama fall to the worst rushing and sack output for Nick Saban since 2007. Marrone “left” and Saban hired Eric Wolford, who had a track record of taking massive linemen and creating a great power-run blocking team.

Well, in 2022, we saw significant improvement in pass blocking, but a regression in run blocking total inability to block in short yardage in the run game. Wolford then doubled down in 2023, getting the average size of his OL up almost to 350 pounds.... And we got Alabama’s worst offense since 2007.

With the season over, Alabama’s changed OL coaches yet again. The jury’s still out on what the scheme will look like: Kalen DeBoer had a smaller, more athletic OL at Washington that just won the Moore award themselves. New OL Coach Chris Kapilovic has an extremely long history of being an OL specialist for many different programs, so things are likely quite flexible with him.

The Tide also lost and will be replacing three starters: RT JC Latham to the draft, C Seth McLaughlin to Grad transfer, and LT Kadyn Proctor to Iowa. With that, there are plenty of open spots for enterprising young players to make their marks early.

As always, I will be be using the 247Sports Composite rankings for recruits - however, I will note when a certain service seems to view the player differently than the others. I also will make note of measureables and athletic tests where I can, but Covid killed an already waning amount of public data from Nike’s Opening Combines, so we’re mostly blind there outside of 100m dash numbers from the players who also do track.

William Sanders

Position: IOL

Stars: 4

Hometown: Brookwood, AL

National Rank: 312

Position Rank: 22

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 290

Sanders is a guy that On3 really loves way more than the other three services. While 247, ESPN, and Rivals all have him as a 3-star prospect, On3 has him ranked 100th overall and the #6 IOL in the country.

Sanders was offered during the summer camps last June and committed to Alabama later that summer with no more drama to his recruitment through signing with the Tide.

Playstyle

Like most high school linemen going to the college level, Sanders played left tackle for his school. However, Brookwood barely passed the ball, so most all of Sanders’ experience is as a run blocker, and that, combined with his stout 6’3” frame, makes him pretty much a shoe-in for the interior.

For the most part, Sanders needs to be viewed as a developmental prospect. We know almost absolutely nothing about his pass blocking. As a run blocker, though, Sanders is chaos incarnate. He plays offensive line like a fullback from the 90’s: he’s going to get a running start in space, and he’s aiming to truck a defender, not just block them or merely pancake them. As a pulling lineman or someone catching a backside defender on counter runs, he’s absolutely lethal.

As a more straight-up blocker, he does a good job of getting lower leverage than opposing defensive linemen and can push them up and backwards. I’m not sure how he’d handle quicker defensive tackles that try to slip around him rather than just trying to power through him, but in terms of winning those power battles, Sanders rarely loses.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

In some ways, Sanders’ ability to get outside the box and make highlight blocks in space or win those backside counter blocks could be a great fit for the type of run game we saw at Washington under Coach DeBoer. On the other hand, if you expect Alabama’s passing volume to be anywhere near UW’s, then Sanders is going to have a long ways to go to get there in his pass blocking.

I don’t expect we’ll see Sanders on the field this year, or probably the next year or two after that. He’s more of a long-term development guy.

Casey Poe

Position: IOL

Stars: 4

Hometown: Lindale, TX

National Rank: 75

Position Rank: 2

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 290

Poe is another guy with a fairly wide range of opinions from the recruiting services. On3 has him as the #48 overall player and top interior OL in the class, ESPN and Rivals both have him around #100, and 247 has him closer to #150.

Poe was a three-year first-team selection in the Texas football 4A circuit, and won multiple state championships in the shot put as a track and field competitor. He has self reported testing measurements of a 4.98s forty yard dash, a 4.23s shuttle, 34” vertical jump, a 109” broad jump, and a 600 lb squat - all impressive measurements for an OL, particularly the shuttle.

In any case, Poe was a long time Alabama fan who never really seemed to be much in doubt of where he was going, though Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, and Oklahoma all made pushes for him.

Playstyle

Poe is one of the more well-rounded and college-ready linemen you’ll see coming out of high school, and I tend to lean more with On3’s evaluation in this case as this is a guy who could become a high level college starter very quickly.

Poe started as a guard earlier in his career before moving out to left tackle. At 6’4” with shorter arms, I think he could be a fine college tackle, but would likely wind up getting moved to guard for the NFL down the road, so he’ll likely try to stick to the interior in college.

As a pass blocker, Poe has a calm, balanced backpedal and does an amazing job of using his hands separately to deliver strikes to the defender and keep them from ever getting any leverage on him — he’s constantly resetting his position to ensure he’s always on balance. He may have a little trouble with the pure speed rushers, but no one is going to get an inside move on him.

As a run blocker, Poe’s weightlifting prowess really shows up as he can really overpower defenders and will toss them out of his way or just throw them to the ground if they let him get his hands on them. He’s got excellent spacial awareness when getting to the second level and can turn to make blocks to the side at a moment’s notice to keep a path open for a ball carrier.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

I think Poe is the kind of technically sound and athletically developed athlete that could succeed in most any blocking scheme out there. I do think he’s a guard, or potentially a center, at the college level.

While Alabama likely has their starters on all three interior positions locked up, I would not be surprised at all if one of the returning guards, Tyler Booker or Jaeden Roberts, kicks out to tackle to allow space for Poe as a true freshman. And if not, then he’ll most likely be starter by 2025.

Joseph Ionata

Position: IOL

Stars: 3

Hometown: Clearwater, FL

National Rank: 566

Position Rank: 39

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 294

Yet again, On3 likes Ionata more than the other recruiting services, listing him as a 4-star prospect and #14 overall interior lineman, while 247, Rivals, and ESPN all have him as a 3-star.

Like the others, Ionata shut down his recruitment almost as soon as Alabama offered him last summer, and there was never any doubt on where he was planning to go. Ionata was actually a baseball player for most of his life before finally trying football as a sophomore in high school and quickly catching on. He mostly played left tackle (of course) but has often been listed as a guy who can/will play center, and often compared to NFL centers, so that may wind up being his position of choice.

Playstyle

Ionata’s most visible trait is his desire to make sure every one of his block engagements winds up with him landing on top of his opponent. He plays like every block is a 1v1 wrestling match with his entire pride on the line, and he’s going to be a penalty magnet in college - both as the guy getting penalized and a guy getting his opponents to commit penalties out of frustration.

He isn’t the fastest or quickest OL you’ll see, but hes’ a surprisingly adept pass blocker on the edge - he’s just got a way of absorbing contact and having the pass rush kind of die out as he sucks the rusher into drawn out engagement.

As a run blocker, he did a lot of work getting downfield on screens and has a good sense for blocking in space, but his team didn’t really seem to rely on a traditional run game too much, so this is a somewhat undeveloped part of his game.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Long term, I do think Ionata settles in as a center. He’s an impressive pass blocker though he lacks upper tier speed, and his more “wrestling” style is more likely to not wind up becoming holding calls in the center of the line. Plus he has experience snapping the ball.

I think he’ll take 3 years or so to really develop physically into a guy that can hold up in the SEC, but could one day wind up as a veteran center starter.

Naquil Betrand

Position: OT

Stars: 3 (HS), 3 (Transfer)

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Previous School: Texas A&M

Class: RFr

National Rank: 792 (HS), 351 (Transfer)

Position Rank: 55 (HS), 16 (Transfer)

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 340

Betrand was a fairly low rated recruit a year who redshirted in his first season with the Texas A&M Aggies before transferring to Alabama. He’s a mammoth-sized tackle that many have touted as a high-upside developmental guy, but, overall, he’s a guy we don’t know anything about at the college level.

Playstyle

He’s HUGE. And that is his playstyle. Betrand is just so much bigger than everyone else he played against in high school that we really don’t have a lot of translateable film for FBS football. He’s got surprising speed in the open field (he played some occasional RB in high school, which is about as ridiculous to watch as it sounds), and that does translate to him getting downfield to block defensive backs.

He prefers to body slam people and end blocks laying on top of someone. There’s very little technique or footwork involved - he just throws them to the ground and then falls on them.

As a pass blocker, he’s, again, surprisingly quick into his backpedal. Many of his blocks wind up with him tossing them to the ground as they run by, or just swallowing them up if they try to cut inside of him.

Scheme fit and prediction

Betrand likely was a great fit for Eric Wolford’s desired traits for a lineman, but I’m not sure how he’s going to fit in with Kalen DeBoer’s scheme. Can he move well enough laterally? We just don’t know.

I think he’ll likely have to get more in the 315-320 range to have a shot in the SEC for this offense, and that’ll be a couple of years down the road.

Parker Brailsford

Position: IOL

Stars: 3 (HS), 4 (Transfer)

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

Previous Schools: Washington

Class: RSo

National Rank: 522 (HS), 25 (Transfer)

Position Rank: 23 (HS), 1 (Transfer)

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 275

After a season as a reserve as a freshman, Brailsford made a huge impression during summer camp for Washington leading into the 2023 and won the job as a guard. Not long after that, the starting center was injured and Brailsford moved over to center and never looked back

The Huskies then went on to win the Joe Moore award for the best offensive line in the country, and Brailsford was considered by some to be the third-best center in the country behind Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and Georgia’s Sedrick Van Prann. With both of them moving on to the NFL, Brailsford was the highest rated returning center in college football, if you put any stock into PFF grades.

Playstyle

As we do have a full season of actual film as a college football starter, rather than just high school highlights, this may sound a little more critical than my notes do for most high school players. That’s the nature of things, though, and we are evaluating Brailsford more as an immediate impact starter, not a long-term prospect for the Tide.

First and foremost - I watched a few of Brailsford’s games and did not see a single off target snap. The only one I saw him snap before his QB was ready still saw the ball hit the QB in the gut. It’s a sore subject for Alabama fans, so that alone is a massive sigh of relief.

As a run blocker, Brailsford is exceptionally athletic and can snap the ball and get into position in a hurry, whether that’s going straight upfield or getting outside as a pulling guard. Once moving, he does a great job of converting that speed to power and can really lay a lick on defenders on the perimeter.

When blocking straight up, he generally displays more power than you’d expect from someone his size and, while he may not overpower defensive tackles down the field or anything, he’s excellent at turning them away from the ball carrier as they pass by.

Where I most often saw him lose was on outside zone plays, his lack of size worked against him and he was often unable to turn that lateral movement into a vertical block and do much more than bounce off the defensive lineman running with him.

As a pass blocker, Brailsford has an excellent awareness as a center working to help out his guards and picking up stunts. He uses his feet really well to keep himself balanced and ready to change targets. He also holds up better than you’d expect against a bullrush and can really dig in to slow the progress of larger nose tackles.

Where he struggled most (and most concerningly about his entire game) was when a nose tackle would line up tilted across from him and make a quick swim move or sidestep to his right. Brailsford struggled with that move repeatedly and couldn’t keep himself in front of them very well. I’m not sure if it’s a reaction-speed off the snap issue, a foot-speed issue, or an arm length issue, but it was a repeated problem nonetheless.

Prediction and Scheme Fit

Brailsford was the top interior OL transfer in the country for a reason, and considering he was already the starter in the same scheme at his previous team, he’s a perfect fit. He’s mostly used in man-blocking plays, whether as a pulling player or getting downfield in the run game, and as a versatile support piece in the passing game.

There are worries that his size may be more of a hinderance in the SEC than it was in the Pac-12... But he also performed quite well against the Texas front that manhandled Alabama’s much larger OL last year, so he has that data point going for him.

I fully expect Brailsford to be Alabama’s starting center the next couple of seasons, and I think he’ll be a good one - though likely not a superstar NFL prospect level center.