Jumbo Package: Alabama Spring Practice Updates!

It’s been many, many years at this point, but we finally have reporters and media folk with access to a little bit of Alabama’s football practices again. For better or for worse, we’re finally going to start having more to talk about than just hanging on to each of Saban’s quotes from a presser for our only source of news around Alabama Football.

The different outlets all have different recaps. I’m always a fan of Charlie Potter’s work on the practice reports, though it is paywalled at On3 these days.

Then from Rodak at 247:

3. Freshman Caleb Odom, who was recruited as a tight end but recently changed his social media to a wide receiver, was indeed lined up with the wide receivers at practice. He towers over the rest of the group at 6-foot-5, but seems to have the lean frame that lends itself to playing on the outside. 4. On the offensive line, returner James Brockermeyer was the top center while Washington transfer Parker Brailsford ran with the second team. Brailsford was among Alabama’s smaller-looking offensive linemen at 275 pounds. Casey Poe, a freshman who is considered a potential center, is considerably larger and compared physically to some of the tackles on the field at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds. 5. Second-year Tuscaloosa product Wilkin Formby was the top right tackle in positional drills. He didn’t play very much last season but certainly looks the part at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds. That position still seems to be one ripe for competition given the inexperience, and potentially a transfer portal addition. Texas A&M transfer Naquil Betrand ran with the second team at left tackle.

For the most part, things seem to be mostly as expected. The reporters are all making a big deal out of Keon Keeley working with the defensive line, but this one makes sense to me. I thought he was a little big to be a pure outside linebacker, so bulking up to become that tall, rangey defensive end is likely his best bet for NFL prospects in the future.

The most interesting observation that I saw was the freshman safety Red Morgan was seen working with Malachi Moore and Keon Sabb, while veterans Devonta Smith and Bray Hubbard were in the next grouping.

We also got full interviews from defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and defensive line coach Freddie Roach and defensive back coach Maurice Linguist yesterday.

Wommack on the differences/similarities of his defense to Saban’s… “I think that’s a really good question. There has been a standard of defensive play and it’s been led by one man in the last 17 years and Coach Saban has been incredibly supportive so far. I’ve met with him a number of times, both on the phone and multiple in-person meetings. What I’ve asked is that he helps me with the learning curve, adjust to what we’re doing. As we talk ball, those are fun things for both of us to be able to talk through what they’ve done defensively over the years (and) how our defense is adjusted.” “This defense has been around for a long time under my dad. We’ve adjusted and kind of evolved with college football, it’s ever-evolving in terms of the offensive schemes. I would say once (Saban) got to Miami was a little bit more of a 3-4 structure and then carried that over the last 17 years here but it kind of evolved to a little bit more of a 3-4 with a nickel. So we say 3-4 but we really mean it’s a nickel to the field, we’re traveling to the boundary, whatever. That’s really how we’ve evolved. My dad was one of the originators of the 4-2-5 defense. We do those things, we still get four down looks, but we move in and out with that outside wolf backer into the boundary. So really, we’ve kind of evolved more towards Coach and he’s probably evolved a little bit more towards us. So the learning curve for our players is less than you would think.”

The entire interview is a phenomenal one. Wommack brings such a strong focus on both schematic mastery as well as energy as a teacher that he’s quickly becoming my favorite part of this revamped Alabama program. Seriously, give the interview a watch, or at least read the whole transcript.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson, one of the experienced leaders of the Crimson Tide defense, senses the energy. “Just the energy you need in a defensive coordinator,” Lawson said. “Very high-energy guy, running around with us at practice, and just being that leader on the defense.”

Lawson’s immediate grin from ear to ear when asked about Wommack told me everything I need to know. This guy has it as a coach.

Some other interviews with assistant coaches:

Mo Linguist:

The biggest takeaway I got from this one was a question about the “field” and “boundary” corners. This was something we saw from Saban’s defenses early in his Alabama tenure, but it mostly went by the wayside for left and right corners after the first few years. Linguist talks here about having his guys practicing left and right for now in the spring, but hints that as they decide on their best 5, they may wind up trying to specialize the roles for different players on the two corner positions.

Freddie Roach:

Roach didn’t give away too much, but he’s a fun listen and it’s good to have an old-school Gump in the building. I especially liked his response about not worrying too much about the different players’ body types and sizes for the new DL positions - he’s just concerned with them being good at football.

A couple notes on assistant coaches, specifically Kane Wommack The new defensive coordinator was plenty involved and plenty vocal. Even during the individual drill portion, he was floating some and gave plenty of feedback. During one drill that assistant coach Maurice Linguist was running, Wommack joined in for a bit and gave pointers sometimes with praise other times. He’d high-five guys or he would even demonstrate himself how to do it better. He seems very much hands-on and eager to coach. Wommack gave Malachi Moore a big high-five at one point after the defensive back did the drill to his liking. Speaking of Linguist, one of the co-defensive coordinators and secondary coaches, he seemed pretty vocal and energized, too. It makes sense considering both he and Wommack were FBS head coaches before joining the Crimson Tide.

Finally, I enjoyed this article from the Montgomery Advertiser:

Oh, I almost forgot one important program to consider in this conversation: Why not Alabama? The greatest of all time retired. That cannot be ignored. Alabama replaced Saban with a coach who just took Washington to the national championship game, a coach whose college record is 104-12. Kalen DeBoer’s track record shouldn’t be ignored. This transition at Alabama offers a crease of opportunity for Auburn and others in the SEC. To wit, Alabama retreated to the pack for several years after Bear Bryant’s retirement. Even with Saban on the sideline, NIL and transfer free agency chipped away at Alabama’s stranglehold. But it boasted the two greatest coaches in the sport’s history. I don’t consider that a coincidence. Replacing the guy rightfully is viewed as a difficult task. It’s not impossible. Nebraska sustained Big Eight excellence from Bob Devaney through Tom Osborne. When Freeze wonders why this can’t be Auburn’s turn, I think his mind and mission are in the right place. I’d offer a counterproposal, though: Why not Auburn? Because Georgia, LSU, Texas and Alabama remain better equipped.

The long and the short of it is that Auburn’s QB situation is a disaster. So for the time being, they’re still a tier (or two?) below the top contenders in the SEC.

Roll Tide!