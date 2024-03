Yo, man, hit me with one of those funky bass lines…

1. Dawn of the Dreads by Arrested Development

2. Expecting by the White Stripes

3. Lazaretto by Jack White

4. Party Girl by StaySolidRocky

5. pretty please by Dua Lipa

6. Baby I just wanna go home by Kevn Kinney

7. Power to the People by John Lennon

8. Havana Affair by the Ramones

9. Fashion Is Danger by Flight of the Conchords

10. Give a Man a Fish by Arrested Development