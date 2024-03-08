Jumbo Package: Is WR a key transfer portal need for Alabama?

Happy Friday, everyone. It’s senior night for the Gym Tide, as they host a quad meet in Coleman Coliseum tonight. You can catch that streaming on SEC Network + at 7pm CT. The baseball team hosts Lipscomb this weekend and softball hosts a tough Florida squad to open SEC play. On the hardwood, ,the men will host Arkansas for breakfast tomorrow. Two consecutive losses have painted them into a must-win corner in order to assure themselves of a double bye. We will have more on that one later.

The women’s basketball team kicks off SEC Tournament action in Greenville, SC today against Tennessee.

Alabama (23-8, 10-6 SEC) defeated the Lady Vols in their lone matchup this season inside Coleman Coliseum to help earn the Crimson Tide a top-four seed in the conference tournament. The winner of Friday’s matchup will be given the challenge of taking on No. 1 South Carolina in the semifinals.

Ain’t nobody beating Dawn Staley’s 29-0 South Carolina squad tomorrow, but it’s always a good day to beat Tennessee.

Malachi Moore shared why he stuck around after Nick retired.

“I made a commitment to come back to this university not just because of Coach Saban but everyone around him— from the people in academics to the nutrition staff to the training room and all of my teammates,” Moore said. “I just love being here. It’s a great place, and I wouldn’t want to be nowhere else.” Alabama has held two spring practices under new head coach Kalen DeBoer so far with the third coming Friday afternoon. Moore said he’s still getting used to Saban no longer being at practice but has loved working with the new coaches so far.

The secondary will certainly have a lot of new faces, but Moore along with transfers Domani Jackson and Keon Sabb should be a great start. Word is that Jahlil Hurley is getting the first look at the outside corner spot opposite Jackson.

Will Backus over at CBS examined transfer portal needs, and he has WR as a big one.

Linebacker depth is another area of concern for Alabama and first-year coach Kalen DeBoer, but at least the Crimson Tide have a couple of veteran starters on which to rely. The wide receiver room looks quite barren right now. Jermaine Burton is off to the NFL Draft, while breakout star Isaiah Bond transferred to Texas. Factor in tight ends and the Crimson Tide are only returning two of their top five receivers from 2023. Kobe Prentice is the only player with at least 15 catches from last season returning. Having Germie Bernard follow DeBoer from Washington was a good start, and people should keep their eyes on Prentice in DeBoer’s offensive scheme. Alabama sorely needs both experience and depth at its wide receiver position.

No doubt they could use some depth, but with freshmen Caleb Odom and Ryan Williams joining Prentice, Bernard, Jalen Hale and Kendrick Law, I’m not terribly concerned about the quality here. The 2024 class also brought in 4-stars Jameer Grimsley and Rico Scott.

Last, Josh Pate has Alabama listed among his “tier 1” SEC coaching staffs.

Pate: ”Alabama is still a tier one coaching staff. Nick Saban steps out Kalen DeBoer steps in. When DeBoer had Ryan Grubb at offensive coordinator and Scott Huff at offensive line coach, that staff was going to be one of our three best in America. It’s in the top 10 and good for tier-one status in the SEC, but those were losses. They lost a lot of experience. However, the defensive support staff is what stands out. Safeties coach Colin Hitschler is a big-time get. He’s a rising star. Their defensive support staff is up nearly 9% from what Nick Saban had last year. You think Kalen DeBoer, and you think offensive-minded guy, but it’s the defense that got upgraded.”

We shall see in the fall.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.