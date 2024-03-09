November 18, 2020 was the official day that it was announced that Skylar Wallace would be transferring from Alabama to the SEC rival Florida Gators. After two seasons with the Crimson Tide, she was reportedly asked to move from shortstop to catcher by Bama coach Patrick Murphy. She was not on-board with that at all. The story continues that she was pressured by certain teammates to make the move which prompted the change in scenery.

Since that time, she has stacked up multiple accolades including two-time All-SEC, two-time All-American, 2023 SEC Player of the Year, and 2023 NFCA Player of the Year.

In her first season in Gainesville, Wallace put together a historic season as the only known player in NCAA Division I history to post at least 70 hits, 70 runs, 50 RBI and 50 stolen bases in a single season. That is Ronald Acuña stuff there. Last season, she hit .447 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI with a robust .980 slugging percentage. This year, she is already at .475 with 6 homers, 27 knocked in, and 13 stolen bases. Not to point fingers, but that is the kind of offensive production Alabama probably could have used the last couple of seasons.

In all that time with the Gators, Wallace has never faced her former team in Tuscaloosa. One interesting tidbit is that she was one of the last college athletes who had to sit out a season (2021) under the old transfer rules. She must have been seething while watching the Tide defeat UF in the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament final game as she languished on the sidelines. Now as a sixth year senior, she finally returns to the Rhoads House to face the Crimson Tide (19-1).

SCHEDULE

Since ESPN is calling all the shots these days, this series will be a Saturday-Sunday-Monday affair.

Saturday, March 9 vs Florida 2 p.m. CT, SEC+ streaming only

Sunday, March 10 vs Florida 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Monday, March 11 vs Florida 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

[The previously postponed softball game between Alabama and Jacksonville State has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m. CT in Jacksonville, AL.]

#13/13/14/16 FLORIDA (19-3)

It’s a tad ironic that this statement came from then-SEC Network analyst Kayla Braud last spring and now she is on the Tide’s coaching staff. Had she been a part of the team instead of a certain other coach, might things have turned out different?

Wallace is a great softball player, but there are others on the team worth mentioning.

THROW THE BALL

Two Florida freshman pitchers Keagan Rothrock and Ava Brown have already earned SEC Freshman of the Week Award honors. In her last five starts, Rothrock no-hit Lafayette College and Long Beach State, one-hit UIC and North Florida, and then followed that up with shutting out No. 18 UCLA on a two-hitter. She is 8-2 with a 0.67 ERA. Brown is 8-1 with a 1.03 ERA. A third freshman, Olivia Miller, is 3-0 and 1.88.

HIT THE BALL

Wallace’s .475 BA is pretty good, but she is not the highest on the team. Kendra Falby is at .480. UF has five full-timers hitting over .400. Reagan Walsh is hitting .393 with six dingers and 22 runs knocked in. Louisville transfer and former All-ACC First Teamer Korbe Otis (.436 BA) was named SEC Player of the Week for going 9-for-11 last week.

CATCH THE BALL

Florida has only 8 errors on the season as a team. No one player has more than two boots. Their .987 fielding percentage is tops in the nation. Alabama (.976) is 24th overall, 14th best among “Power” teams.

RUN LIKE HELL

The Gators are 48 of 52 in stolen bases. That is zeroing in on twice Alabama’s world-famous “Greenlight Girls” total of 26 of 31. Florida baserunners will certainly test the Bama catchers this weekend.

SCHEDULE

Florida is 19-3 thus far, but 2-3 versus Power teams. Two losses came at the hands of Michigan, who is a game over .500, over two different weekend tournaments a month apart. It seems that the Wolverines just have their number. The other defeat was against No. 7 Oklahoma State. The Gators best win is the 1-0 squeaker over UCLA in Fullerton, Calif.

Much like Alabama, the Gators have played a lot of cupcakes early on. UF has 16 of their 19 wins come by way of the Mercy Rule. 14 were shutout victories. In four wins, they only gave up one run. I’m not sure why they are ranked as low as they are.

ALABAMA

WEATHER

Tuscaloosa is expecting highs in the 60s but temps will be dropping as both the Sunday and Monday games are evening affairs. Bring a coat. And a hat. And gloves...

ACCOLADES

RANKINGS

POLL Wk 1 Wk 2 Wk 3 Wk 4 ESPN/USA Softball 11 10 11 10 D1Softball 11 12 12 12 Softball America 15 12 10 9 USAT/NFCA 11 10 10 11

LOWDOWN

Alabama escaped the Arizona threat, but finally suffered their first defeat of the season - unexpectedly to South Alabama (12-5-1) who shut the Tide out 2-0.

No word as of yet on the health or statuses of Lauren Esman and Jocelyn Briski.

