Bama Basketball Breakdown & Game Thread: Arkansas

With just one game remaining in the 2024 regular season, the 16th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10, 12-5 SEC; NET: 7; Kenpom: 9) comes into Senior Day limping a bit - both physically (especially after the undisclosed leg injury to Rylan Griffen this past Tuesday) and emotionally, with losses in three of its last four games. Not exactly how you want to be playing going into the postseason. But honestly, it's been a brutal stretch the past few weeks, and the guys looked flat-out exhausted against Florida the other night. That’s not to make excuses for the total no-show in what was probably the Tide’s worst performance of the season, but grinds like the past two weeks can definitely wear a team down, especially one that relies on pushing the pace so much.

Still, Alabama needs to get rested and turn things around yesterday. Luckily, the calendar bled into March more than usual this year, as a pair of March losses usually has you at home on the couch until the following fall. The one bit of good news from Tuesday’s game is that Latrell Wrightsell made his return to the court, though he was clearly on a minutes restriction as he gets his legs back under him. Hopefully, he can continue to ramp up as the postseason draws near.

Regardless, Alabama needs to figure some things out, on both ends of the court. At this point, the defense is what it is - we mentioned long ago that the structural issues with this roster would prevent the defense from ever being truly good, but the Tide has to be at least decent on that side. Offensively, the shooting has disappeared a bit, which needs to get righted in a hurry. Mark Sears has been phenomenal all season, but teams are starting to catch on to forcing him right. And he’s one of only two guys - the other being Aaron Estrada - who can really consistently get into the paint and force defenses to rotate.

So, Alabama finds itself...well, trying to find itself as Nate Oats’ squad prepares for Senior Day. The good news is that the brutal string of Q1 opponents finally comes to an end as the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-15, 6-11 SEC; NET: 125; Kenpom: 110) roll into Tuscaloosa. If the Tide can’t get back into a groove against the conference’s most disappointing team, then it really might be time to panic.

The Roster

Starting Five

El Ellis: G, 6-3, 6.6 PPG, 1.8 APG, 2.0 RPG

Khalif Battle: G, 6-5, 14.0 PPG, 1.2 APG, 2.9 RPG

Tramon Mark: G, 6-5, 16.8 PPG, 1.8 APG, 4.4 RPG

Chandler Lawson: F, 6-8, 3.9 PPG, 0.7 APG, 3.2 RPG

Trevon Brazile: F, 6-9, 8.3 PPG, 0.5 APG, 5.8 RPG

Off the Bench

Davonte Davis: G, 6-3, 5.7 PPG, 2.1 APG, 3.6 RPG

Jeremiah Davenport: F, 6-7, 5.2 PPG, 0.9 APG, 1.9 RPG

Makhi Mitchell: F, 6-9, 7.8 PPG, 1.1 APG, 4.5 RPG

Live by the transfer portal, die by the transfer portal. Eric Musselman has learned that the hard way this season, as his preseason top-15 team may end up finishing the season with a losing record overall. They’ve already clinched a spot in the final Sad Wednesday next week in Nashville. The Razorbacks were a trendy SEC champ and Final Four pick this past offseason, after bringing in what was considered the best haul of transfers in the country. But that clearly did not end up being the case.

Health and availability (or more accurately, the lack of) has been a big part of Arkansas’ underperformance this year. The Hogs are currently without Keyon Menifield, Jalen Graham, and Layden Blocker, but it’s been a rotating cast of characters all season, which has double the impact when you consider how few games any of these guys have played together. Devonte Davis and Makhi Mitchell are the only two guys who were in the rotation last year, and both are limited offensive players (Davis: 35.3%/23.7%/75.0%; 13.4% AST%; Mitchell: 62.5% FG%; 80% FT%).

Louisville transfer El Ellis has taken on the role of the primary point guard, though he’s not exactly elite at getting his teammates set-up for success (16.8% AST%). He’s a decent scorer (40.0%/33.3%/77.6%), but his defense really lacks (114.5 DRtg). Temple transfer Khalif Battle has been hot recently, raising his season scoring splits to 40.3%/37.2%/85.8% and taking on a role in the starting unit. But Tramon Mark, formerly of Houston, is the Razorbacks best two-way player (48.8%/37.5%/79.1%; 100.4 DRtg).

In the frontcourt, Trevon Brazille is the guy to make note of. He’s a legitimate stretch big man (48.9%/34.5%/68,4%). However, he’s really not meant to play the five - he’s much more of a stretch-four. Because of this, his defense (108.9 DRtg) and rebounding (12.1% REB%) aren’t the best you’ll see at the position.

Three Keys to Victory

Free Throws. Arkansas has been disjointed on offense and downright ugly on defense all season. The one thing they do well though is get to the free throw line, as they rank fourth in the country in Free Throw Rate (46.4%). However, they are also fouling machines on the defensive end, ranking 316th in FTR allowed. Musselman has always liked to muck things up on the defensive end of the court, but this year’s group has taken that to another level. So, there should be plenty of free throws in this one. The good news is that Alabama is elite at knocking down shots from the line (79.0% - 7th in the country), whereas the Razorbacks are merely solid (74.5%). As much as we all hate how often college basketball turns into refshows and free throw contests, that very well may happen on Saturday. It’s Musselman’s MO. Dominate the Glass. Arkansas has had plenty of issues this season, but the Hogs’ effort on the glass may be the most damning. The Razorbacks are 293rd in OREB% and 217th in OREB% allowed. They get beat on the boards nearly every game. Alabama has had a lot of issues closing out possessions with defensive boards, but the Tide remains elite on the offensive glass (22nd in the country). If Alabama gets multiple looks at the basket on a high percentage of possessions, the Tide should roll. Get Right. The Razorbacks have plenty of talent on their team, but they simply aren’t very good. They certainly shouldn’t be able to challenge a potential protected seed at their place. The biggest key for this game is whether or not Alabama can get back to playing like that second-weekend tournament team that the Tide looked like for most of conference play. With an extra day of rest this week and their next game looking like it won’t be until next Friday, the guys should be ready to go all-out for the home finale.

This will be a critical game for this year’s version of Tide Hoops. It’s a unique situation where Nate Oats’ squad will be hoping to utilize the conclusion of the regular season as both a bounce-back and a springboard for the postseason. The regular season title dreams are officially over, but there is still a lot to play for this March, as Alabama will finish no worse than the 3-seed next week in Nashville with a win today and are still looking at a 4-seed in the Big Dance.

The statuses of Rylan Griffen and Latrell Wrightsell are the things to watch for today. Oats said earlier this week that Griffen’s MRIs were “better than they feared” and that he is day-to-day, but I wouldn’t expect to see him out there. Will Trelly see his playing time tick back up to his usual ~20-25 minutes? Or will he continue to be brought along slowly?

For a home game against a non-tournament opponent with no regular season title implications, this sure feels like a big game for Alabama. Can the Tide put the recent results behind them and get back to playing like they were most of conference play? Or will this slide turn into a total collapse to close out the year?

The game will tip-off at 11:00 am CST and will be televised on ESPN. Alabama is favored by 14.5.