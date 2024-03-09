Victory Thread: Alabama 92, Arkansas 88

It wasn’t pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but Alabama maneged to survive a bad Arkansas team to likely clinch the two-seed in the SEC headed into tournament play. pending Kentucky’s game at Tennessee.

Alabama didn’t wake up for about the first 15 minutes of game action. Arkansas led by as much as 15 points, as the Tide looked about as listless as they have all season. Getting back on defense wasn’t a priority, they weren’t guarding anyone in the half court, they had some dumb turnovers, and they couldn’t shoot a lick. Luckily, they woke up a bit late in the half and somehow managed to only trail a bad Arkansas team by six at the break.

Alabama has had a tendency at times this season to sleepwalk in the first half before blowing it out in the second, but that wasn’t to be today. Arkansas managed to keep the Tide at bay until the last minute, when a Latrell Wrightsell three tied things up. Neither team was able to grab control after that, and the game went into overtime. Fortunately, Alabama prevailed.

A lot went wrong in this one, from sketchy defense to substandard three point and uncharacteristically poor foul shooting. Needless to say, they will have to play a lot better if they are to make any noise in the postseason, but they say a win is a win. One thing seems certain: this team needs Rylan Griffen on the defensive end. Hopefully the Tide can get him back soon.

Roll Tide.