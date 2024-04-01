Meet Alabama Football’s 2024 new recruits: Defensive Backs

After the 2023 season, Alabama lost nearly it’s entire defensive backfield. Cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are both expected to be 1st round NFL draft picks, safety Jalen Key graduated, and safety Caleb Downs decided to bail when Nick Saban retired.

The starters weren’t the only ones that got hit, though, the Tide also lost back up players Trey Amos, Dezz Ricks, Antonio Kite, Jake Pope, Kristian Story, and Earl Little Jr to the transfer portal.

Essentially, the Tide was left with only Malachi Moore returning with experience, and a smattering of backups in Devonta Smith, Bray Hubbard, Jahlil Hurley, and Tony Mitchell. Fortunately, the Tide also signed a massive haul of defensive backs (three 5-stars!) to go along with a couple of high profile transfers in... So there’s going to be a whole lot of open spots for newcomers to have a chance to win an impact role immediately.

With Alabama’s defense transitioning from the Nick Saban scheme to the Kane Wommack scheme, there are a few differences - there is a true free safety that plays a lot of single-high centerfield coverage, and then the Rover and Husky players are technically the strong safety and the slot corner, but the two are really interchangeable positions that are hybrid safety/corner/linebacker players around the line of scrimmage on both sides.

As always, I will be be using the 247Sports Composite rankings for recruits - however, I will note when a certain service seems to view the player differently than the others. I also will make note of measureables and athletic tests where I can, but Covid killed an already waning amount of public data from Nike’s Opening Combines, so we’re mostly blind there outside of 100m dash numbers from the players who also do track.

Peyton Woodyard

Position: S

Stars: 4

Hometown: Bellflower, CA

National Rank: 115

Position Rank: 8

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 188

Going into his junior year at the powerhouse St. John Boscoe, Woodyard was once considered the #8 overall prospect in his class. He slowly dropped down the rankings over the next two seasons, but is still right at the cusp of a top-100 player. Woodyard was once a Georgia commit before he flipped to Alabama last summer, and he’s also got ties to the Mobile area despite growing up in California.

He’s been a longtime starter for one of the top high schools in the nation and is considered a strong leader and college-ready player in terms of both tangibles and intangibles.

Playstyle

Woodyard played from most every safety-like position on the field, whether that was single-high, two-deep, as a box safety, or even in the slot. He’s a good athlete with exceptional acceleration but somewhat limited long speed, but the real strength of his game is his general field awareness, fast decision making, and positional reliability.

Woodyard always knows where to be and is usually the first person to be breaking on a pass or a run play and therefore the first to arrive. In the run game, he fills holes and makes one-on-one tackles like he’s a mike linebacker (just without the size and hitting power), and he’ll shut down screens, horizontal passes, and other trick plays with his quick understanding of opposing offenses.

He’s a highly consistent wrap up tackler and rarely misses in the open field, though he does lack the size to really stop ball carriers in their tracks.

In pass coverage, he’s more of a zone player who can break on routes beneath him as opposed to a man-coverage guy.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Woodyard is the kind of player that I think can be plug-n-play to any of the three safety spots for Wommack’s defense to make things work with the other safeties he’s be working with. I think he’s ultimately best suited to the Rover safety spot (more of a strong safety in old-school terms), but I’d be comfortable with him at free safety or maybe even the slot/Husky if needed.

I don’t think Woodyard will be the starter as a freshman, but I do think he’ll be solidly on 2nd team and I think he’ll see legitimate playing time as a reserve throughout the season.

Dre Kirkpatrick, Jr.

Position: S

Stars: 3

Hometown: Gadsden, AL

National Rank: 856

Position Rank: 91

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 192

The fist Nick Saban legacy to make it to Alabama, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. will be following in his dad’s footsteps and wearing #21 at Alabama. There are some differences, though. While the elder Dre was a tall, lanky outside cornerback, Jr. has a much more stocky body build and is likely more of a safety/slot kind of player.

Playstyle

Kirkpatrick is the kind of player who, if he was 2-3 inches taller, would likely be a top-100 level prospect. He’s extremely productive in terms of interceptions, pass breakups, forced fumbles, and touchdowns (seriously, between his interception returns and punt returns, I wouldn’t be surprised if he has more career points than some of new recruits on offense).

He’s got a choppy running style that gives him some crazy shiftiness if not top-end speed, and that’s used both in coverage or with the ball in his hands. He plays both safety and slot corner and excelled at both, showing nice instincts in deep zones as well as playing a tight man-to-man on slot players.

With the ball in the air, Kirkpatrick has phenomenal hands and body control and shows the ability to make contested high-point catches or laying out for a diving interception on an out route.

As a tackler, he, for better or for worse, goes for the kill shot. It’s the kind of tackling that can cause chaos and force fumbles, but is also prone to penalties and bad whiffs if not controlled.

Finally, he’s exceptional with the ball in his hands. The choppy stride and compact body make him tough to catch and tougher to wrap up, and he’s got a nose for navigating an entire field to get to the endzone.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Again, I think he could play multiple safety spots and could really make a mark as a free safety... But I think he could be at his best in the slot as the Husky. So few players have the quick feet and aggressive energy to play that role of being both a cornerback and a linebacker.

He has a long road to overcome his lack of height and limited athleticism at the SEC level, but if he does, he’s the kind of guy that can be a multi-year fan favorite.

Aside from that, I think he’ll be an instant fixture on special teams. Definitely as a gunner, but I think he’ll be in the thick of the competition to be the Tide’s punt returner as early as this year.

Red Morgan

Position: S

Stars: 4

Hometown: Phenix City, AL

National Rank: 294

Position Rank: 28

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 175

As a 3-year starter for Central High in Phenix City (7A State championship contender each year), Morgan originally committed to play for Florida State before flipping to Alabama last summer. On his way to winning the state championship, Morgan racked up 61 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 19 pass deflections.

What he lacks in size, Morgan made up for with consistently productive seasons at the top level of Alabama state football.

Playstyle

Morgan’s calling card is his decisiveness and closing speed. An offense can call a play, and as soon as the ball starts going in some direction, whether by air or by ground, Morgan will be rocketing from across the field to get there — and when he arrives, it’s at full speed.

As a tackler, he can sometimes be a little out of control, coming in and colliding at wild angles and swinging around. Some of the tackles wind up being highlight hits, but it’s a bit of a risky, wildcard style of tackling that can get him in trouble.

Of course, his closing speed and feel for taking angles typically has him in good position to take a ball carrier down before they’re able to get their feet balanced enough to avoid a tackle.

In pass coverage, Morgan did show some impressive ability to mirror receivers off the line of scrimmage and hang with them down the sideline on go-balls. From a deep safety position, he’s best at stopping his backpedal to break on comeback routes, but we didn’t see very much of him playing more horizontal or dealing with deeper things like posts.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Morgan played every safety spot and some outside corner for Central High, so he’s a versatile enough DB that I think he can bounce around to whatever spot needs depth. Long term, I think he fits best as a free safety where he can use that closing speed to chase down plays to the sidelines from a deep position.

Morgan has made some headlines the spring practicing with the 1st team, so it’s not out of the question that we see him as a freshman. However, I expect him to be a reserve this year.

Zavier Mincey

Position: CB

Stars: 5

Hometown: Daytona Beach, FL

National Rank: 27

Position Rank: 3

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 180

A 5-star defensive back and one of the top prospects in the country, Mincey was long thought to be someone who planned to stay in-state - most of his visits were all to Miami and FSU. Around December, though, rumblings started coming in that Alabama was in the lead for him. The word was that he signed somewhere on National Signing Day, but nobody knew until he announced in January that he was signing with the Tide.

At 6’3”, with a 4.5 forty and high-level results in the high jump and long jump in track and field, Mincey is an impressive athlete with a fairly unique build that could wind up at corner or safety.

Playstyle

Despite his size, Mincey is an impressively fluid athlete at transitioning from a backpedal to turn and run with someone, and he can accelerate to break on passes in front of him, whether they are comebacks or in-breaking routes. For the most part, Mincey played outside corner in a cover 3 based scheme, so projections of him playing safety at college are just that - projections. For what it’s worth, I think that his ability to bump-n-run and defend the sidelines makes him a great candidate to stay at corner.

Mincey is comfortable with keeping position on the receiver and tracking the ball as it comes in over his shoulder and can often use those long arms to swat those sideline go-balls away with relative ease.

We saw very little of him working in man coverage on any sort of shorter routes or crossing routes, and I think that his long limbs would be somewhat of a hindrance there.

As a tackler, Mincey is very willing and excited to come up and make hits in run support. At the high school level, he made a lot of big hits with shoulder tackles, but the technique there will have to be cleaned up in college or he’s going to be a victim of some bad whiffs.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

I think Mincey is a perfect candidate to play the boundary corner in Kane Wommack’s defense. His strengths of defending the deep sideline and playing run support will fit right in to the main pain point of this defense: the outside corners are often on an island deep. For now, I’m not going to project or predict him to be making a move to safety.

I find it unlikely that Mincey is a starter this year - there are holes in his game that need to be addressed first. We’ll probably see him on the field some, though, since Alabama has so few corners on the roster.

Zabien Brown

Position: CB

Stars: 5

Hometown: Santa Ana, CA

National Rank: 30

Position Rank: 4

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 180

Whereas Mincey is a tall, imposing physical specimen with some raw traits, Zabien Brown comes to Alabama as a multi-year starter from the highly respected Mater Dei high school. He’s been given some of the best coaching in the country throughout his career, and is viewed as a college-ready prospect from day 1 and a 5-star player by 247 and Rivals (On3 and ESPN have him as a high-end 4-star).

Brown committed to Alabama over USC and Ohio State, so he was definitely a prospect that was always planning to go on to play college football at the top level.

Athletically, he’s been timed at a 11.12 100m dash, which indicated an average at best long speed for a corner.

Playstyle

Brown is a quick-footed and instinctive player who excels in tight man-to-man coverage as well as short-to-medium distance zones. He’s got a choppy stride that helps him to change directions in an instant and his combination of quick feet, excellent body control, and ability to use his peripheral vision keeps him a step ahead of his coverage target. He often sees the QB beginning the throw before the WR does, even managing to keep his eyes on the QB when in man coverage situations. With that said, he does lack speed and can just get outrun on things like long crossing routes.

He plays physical, too. With the ball in the air, he’ll absolutely cut in front of a receiver and body them out to make the interception or pass breakup, and if they are about to get the catch, he knows how to position his hit for the tackle to usually knock the pass out as well.

In run defense, he’s a highly technical and consistent tackler that understands how to be patient in open space and force the ball carrier into a direction where he can make the sure wrap-up tackler. He’s not a big guy that’s going to blow up blocks or deliver highlight hits, but his spacial understanding and tackling technique will make him a consistent player that’s always making good plays and rarely making bad ones.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

I’m interested to see how Brown fits into Wommack’s defense. A decade ago, I’d have said he is a great nickel corner (in fact, he reminds me a lot of Shyheim Carter). As college football has evolved, the nickel is now more often something like a safety or even linebacker hybrid that also plays corner, and the assumption is that will be even more pronounced in the “Husky” position.

But I also worry that playing outside corner in more of a single-high scheme that we expect at Alabama this year could be tough for him with him more limited in long speed.

I think that he’s a guy that we see in a few different DB spots as a top reserve this year, and he’ll get some legitimate playing time throughout the year, even if he’s not a true starter.

Jaylen Mbakwe

Position: CB

Stars: 5

Hometown: Pinson, AL

National Rank: 12

Position Rank: 2

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 170

While Ryan Williams and Julian Sayin got most of the hype and attention for Alabama’s recruiting cycle this year, I think that Mbakwe may have been the most important recruit for the Tide - especially through the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer at head coach.

Jaylen Mbakwe is a consensus 5-star player and the #2 corner in the country (ESPN even views him as the #2 overall recruit), and was the longest-standing member of the Tide’s recruiting class - committing way back in July of 2022 and never once wavering. Mbakwe was consistently vocal with working to befriend and recruit other recruits over the last two years, and his tight relationship with Ryan Williams seemed to be a major factor in keeping the 5 star WR on board in January.

Jaylen played QB, WR, RB, and DB for Clay-Chalkville the last three seasons, leading them to 6A state titles in 2021 and 2023 while racking up a ton of stats across the board.

In track, he ran a ridiculous 10.46 100m dash, which is faster than guys like Henry Ruggs III, Devonta Smith, and Julio Jones, while closing in on DK Metcalf’s famous 10.37 time. In short, Mbakwe is likely going to be the 2nd fastest player on the team (foreshadowing to someone else later in this article).

Playstyle

We know very little about Mbakwe’s ability to play defensive back or what that’s going to look like at the college level. What we do know is that he is the kind of athlete with so much speed, balance, body control, and fluidity that he’s going to stand out on a football field, no matter what he’s doing.

When the ball is in his hands, there’s a good chance it’s going to turn into a touchdown. He can outrun everyone on the field, of course, but he’s also got the moves to string together multiple jukes and a spin to slip through a horde of would-be tacklers before jetting off to the endzone.

I’ll copy the scouting report from 247’s Cooper Petagna, since they seem to have gotten more eyes on him playing defensive back:

Displays outstanding reactionary athleticism and patience at the corner position, showing the ability to play in a man or zone scheme at the next level. Smooth hipped athlete that operates with very little wasted motion in and out of breaks and possesses excellent short area change of direction. Exhibits excellent outstanding play speed in all three phases, showing the ability to accelerate and get to top speed quickly. Instinctive defender with natural ball skills and production on the offensive side of the ball. Displays excellent key and diagnose ability as an off-ball defender that exudes from his on-field knowledge of playing multiple positions on both sides of the football. Plays with a natural calmness as a man-to-man defender, displaying the patience, vision, and suddenness that differentiates him in press coverage.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

I think Mbakwe is most likely going to be groomed for the field-side cornerback position. It’s a tough position that requires elite athleticism to cover a lot of the field on your own, and Mbakwe is the kind of athlete that can pick that up and allow the other 10 players on defense to shrink their area of coverage down. He may not be ready as a true freshman, but he’s going to be the starter there sooner rather than later.

I also think he’ll be a very strong candidate early on to be a kick and/or punt return specialist with his speed and ability to take the ball to the house any time he touches it.

Keon Sabb

Position: S

Stars: 4 (HS), 4 (Transfer)

Hometown: Bradenton, FL

Previous School: Michigan

Class: Jr

National Rank: 84 (HS), 55 (Transfer)

Position Rank: 9 (HS), 4 (Transfer)

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 200

A former 2-way athlete at WR and DB at IMG Academy, Keon Sabb signed with Michigan and played for the Wolverines for two seasons, getting 28 tackles, 4 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions in his first season with real playing time last year. In high school, he was known early on as big safety who was nearly a linebacker and also ran a 4.4 forty. In fact, many of the recruiting services predicted him to wind up as a linebacker or at least a hybrid.

Instead, Sabb slimmed down a little at Michigan and embraced playing a pure safety role, playing a major part in the Wolverine’s win over Washington for the National Championship as well as a pivotal tackle on a screen pass for Alabama on the final drive for the Tide.

Playstyle

As a well-built, versatile safety, Sabb’s best quality is his timing on breaking up passes. He’ll knife himself right in between a receiver’s hands just as the ball is getting there to break up passes. His quick reactions and powerful acceleration help him with breaking from zones to close on passes underneath him.

As a tackler, he was known as a big-hit specialist in high school, and while that hasn’t really shown up much yet at Michigan, the break and hit he made on the quick screen pass to Jermaine Burton in the Rose Bowl this year was impressive and led to Alabama stalling when the Tide needed a TD to put the game away.

Coach DeBoer has also talked about him as a guy having leadership qualities and an “it” factor.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Size-wise, I’d have assumed that Sabb is built more for the Rover safety position. However, early reports from spring practices have been that he is working more at free safety. Whatever the case, I fully expect him to be a full-time starter for Alabama this season, and pairing him with Malachi Moore will make for a high-quality safety group for the Tide.

Domani Jackson

Position: CB

Stars: 5 (HS), 4 (Transfer)

Hometown: Santa Ana, CA

Previous School: USC

Class: Jr

National Rank: 5 (HS), 41 (Transfer)

Position Rank: 2 (HS), 6 (Transfer)

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 190

Another Mater Dei product, Domani Jackson was a top-5 recruit two years ago and chose to attend USC after a close battle from Alabama and Michigan that went all the way up to signing day. Well, two seasons later, and Jackson wound up in Tuscaloosa anyway.

Jackson had a pretty rough knee injury his senior year of high school and struggled as a freshman at USC, but came back as a sophomore to win the starting job and often looked like the lone competent player on the Trojans’ defense last season.

Oh, and he ran a 10.25 100m time - setting the record for the fastest man in California. That’s truly olympic-level speed. This was before his knee injury as a senior, so whether he still has that level of juice is unknown, but he’s still a tremendously fast athlete.

Playstyle

In high school, Jackson was known more as a press-man corner who used his superior speed and size to totally shut down receivers along sidelines and bullying them out of plays.

At USC, the Trojans for some reason ran some weird soft off version of cover 4 coverages, so Jackson spent much of the season mostly uninvolved in plays while dropping down to a deep quarter and was rarely targeted. He did seem to get lost and just drop off covering no one fairly often - but of course, so did most of the rest of the USC defense.

Still, when given the shot to play a tighter man coverage, Jackson usually locked down his man and kept QBs from even considering going his way.

As a tackler, I saw a couple of impressive open field tackles from him, including one near the goal line against Washington’s Rome Odunze. On the other hand, he rarely showed much willingness to really get involved in the run game or take on blockers.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Jackson played the field corner at USC, and as the only player with NCAA starting experience at corner for Alabama, expect him to be the starter at spot for the Tide as well. He’s got the experience, pedigree, and athletic talent, though he lacks the actual production at this point.

I think he’ll likely be the starter for the Tide all season, and getting away from the disaster that was the USC defense could very well help him to push his game to another level. That said, if he isn’t able to increase the intensity in his play at Alabama, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the talented freshmen start pushing him for the job.