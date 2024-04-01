Final Four swag drops from RBR and Breaking T

Alabama Basketball has punched it’s ticket to the NCAA Final Four for the first time in school history, and longtime partner Breaking T has a couple of shirts for you to commemorate it.

That’s a great looking Final Four design, and as you can see is fully licensed.

For those who need context on the “Not Frail” shirt:

“It was great,” Oats said. “I mean Grant (Nelson) stepped up. We were able to guard (UNC’s Armando) Bacot a little better one on one. You know, Charles Barkley called us frail. I don’t think (Grant) was frail tonight. He showed up tonight. But yeah, they stepped up big in the second half.”

This Alabama basketball team is full of great storylines, and Grant’s performance against the Tar Heels is the stuff of legends.

As always, the Breaking T product is of outstanding quality. Get yours here.

Roll Tide!