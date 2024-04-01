Jumbo Package: Alabama celebrates Final Four trip, but UConn looms

Happy Monday, everyone. The baseball team had a good weekend, taking two of three from South Carolina, while the softball team continued to look like a team destined to finish in the bottom half of the SEC.

Most years, we are looking to fill up this space with whatever news we can find about football spring practice.

This, of course, is not most years.

For the first time ever, we still have hoops to cover in April. Only four teams remain in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and your Alabama Crimson Tide is one of them. There was a massive celebration on The Strip as the win over Clemson ended.

High-fives and bear hugs spread like wildfire, as did the harmonies of “Rammer Jammer” and “Sweet Home Alabama” while men and women screamed “The Final Four!” into each other’s faces. One fan toted an Alabama flag from the Strip to Queen City Avenue, as car horns honked and “Roll Tides” repeated. One fan scurried over to AL.com’s camera to pull her bottom lip down to reveal the letters “RMFT” tattooed inside. Strangers embraced, close friends reunited after spending the game at separate bars only blocks away — the Tide advanced.

After the win over North Carolina in the round of 16, Rylan Griffen made a funny pro wrestling analogy.

“It just felt like when Undertaker lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, lost the streak. We finally broke the streak, I feel like Brock Lesnar today. We finally broke the streak.”

As such, Griffen was given the perfect gift after the Final Four berth had been cemented.

Rylan Griffen got the Alabama WWE belt and he instantly became a kid again.



Said this belt is better than the regional trophy. pic.twitter.com/ZH5VTfJqbx — jordan mendoza (@jordan_mendoza5) March 31, 2024

Fun stuff.

What isn’t going to be fun is having to play the Connecticut Huskies, who have steamrolled everyone in their path this March.

“It’s ironic I get to coach against Danny. I don’t know if ‘get’ is the correct word, because they’ve got a pretty good team,” he said. “But I’m in the Final Four and get to go against Danny who helped me get this thing. Obviously Bobby is the one who hired me, but the two of those guys kind of came into college together and have been great to me the whole time.” If Sears and the Tide can shoot it like they did in the second half on Saturday night, they can hang with just about anybody. But if the shots don’t fall, like in the first 20 minutes, things could get out of hand quickly. Just look at what happened to Illinois on Saturday night at TD Garden.

Everyone understands the deal in this one. If Alabama is to win, their best-in-the-nation scoring offense is going to have to crank out the threes.

“We’ll make sure Wrightsell doesn’t get hurt again in practice, that’s a priority. We need to make sure nobody else gets hurt, because we can’t afford another injury. But we’ve got to prep. So it’s not going to be a normal week of practice because it’s too risky to risk injury,” Oats said. “And you’ve got to practice live some, but we’ll do a lot more with the scout end, make sure we keep their conditioning up, make sure we get their skill level back up, keep shooting. We’re going to have to make shots. You can’t beat Connecticut without making shots at a high level.”

Around 15 makes is probably the magic number to have a chance. The Tide made 16 vs Clemson and got to 89 points. Something like that is what it will take. Few believe that the Tide will pull it off.

1-seed UConn vs. 4-seed Alabama Tony Garcia: It’s already a banner season for Alabama, which has made the Final Four for the first time. That’s plenty good enough for a football powerhouse ushering in a new era in its primary sport. UConn, in case it’s not clear, is on a march path right now and nobody looks like it can stop Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer. Pick: UConn 85, Alabama 71.

Last, Chase Goodbread wrote a note about the offensive line.

Luckily for Alabama, a solution could be on the way in a familiar face. Kadyn Proctor, an All-Southeastern Conference freshman honoree at left tackle, announced a return to the Crimson Tide after a stint with home-state Iowa last week. The earliest he can transfer in is April 15, when the post-spring period of the transfer portal re-opens. He would slot in to protect Jalen Milroe’s blind spot, a position in 2023. Proctor even gutted out a Rose Bowl appearance with a torn ligament in his ankle. But for now, UA looks to build off their first scrimmage with its current roster and options on the offensive line.

It’s always a good news/bad news deal when you’re scrimmaging against your own. We’ll see how the trenches look a week from Saturday.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week.

Roll Tide.