Tide Slide Continues

The 25th ranked Crimson Tide’s losing streak stretched to four games by losing to South Alabama on Tuesday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Tide let a 4-0 lead get away, and a three run eighth inning gave the Jaguars the victory. Alabama fell to 22-11 on the season and the Jaguars improved to 18-15. The loss was only the second for the Tide in midweek contests.

Left hander Kade Snell got the double duty pitcher- DH start in the game, and was sharp on the mound from the get go. Through three innings the junior hurler had allowed only two harmless singles while striking out five batters and not walking anyone. The Tide’s offensive got rolling in the bottom of the third. Evan Sleight led off being hit by a pitch, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After two outs Gage Miller had a fantastic at bat, taking a two strike pitch the other way for an RBI single. The hit kept Miller’s on base streak alive at 32 straight games. TJ McCants followed with a single and Miller scored on a single by Ian Petrutz. Petrutz advanced to second on the throw in. Will Hodo then blasted a double down the right field line to score two runs for a 4-0 lead.

Snell allowed a lead off home run to Lucas Ismaili to cut the lead to 4-1. Despite allowing two more runners in the inning Snell wiggled out of any further trouble. Bama got a single from Sleight in the bottom of the inning to break a hitless skid for the right fielder. In the top of the 5th Snell was touched for another solo home run, this one by Joseph Sullivan. Sullivan is the grandson of former Auburn quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan. After a walk to the next batter Snell was replaced by freshman left hander Jansen Kenty. Kenty picked the runner off first and got a pop up to end the inning.

The Tide offense shut down for a few innings, with only two singles over the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings. Kenty was back out in the 6th for the Tide and allowed a walk and a double before being replaced with two outs by Coulson Buchanan. Buchanan struck out JG Bell to strand both runners on base. Buchanan had a scoreless 7th inning. In the bottom of the 7th the Tide missed a golden opportunity to put the game away. Sleight and Kameron Guangorena started the inning with back to back singles. Mason Swinney was called on to sacrifice bunt them over but failed on two attempts before taking a called third strike. A strikeout and pop out to shortstop ended the threat as Bama’s inability to hit with runners in scoring position continued.

Buchanan was back out for the 8th. Swinney made a nice play on a ground ball up the middle and on the jump throw Hodo was unable to come up with the scoop at first base. Micah Morgan popped out for out one, but a walk put the tying run on base and Aidan Moza was called out of the bullpen. After a fly out for out two, Moza allowed a double to score two runs and a single to bring in the go ahead run. On the go ahead single, Sleight made a strong throw to the plate from right field, but Guangorena was unable to snag the ball for the tag. Alton Davis II replaced Moza, and after allowing a single, induced a ground ball to end the inning.

Again in the bottom of the 8th the Tide had an opportunity to tie the game or take the lead. Petrutz led off with a double, and advanced to third on a fly out by Hodo. Justin LeBron was hit by a pitch and stole second to put the tying and go ahead runs in scoring position. Coach Rob Vaughn called on William Hamiter to pinch hit for Snell. Hamiter went down swinging and when Sleight grounded out to the pitcher the runners were both stranded.

Davis blew through the top of the 9th with a pair of strikeouts to keep the margin at one. In the bottom of the 9th Miller kept the game alive with a two out single, but was stranded when McCants struck out to end the game on the wrong end of a 5-4 score.

Alabama hit 9-36 in the game, had two hit batters, did not walk a single time- and have only walked three times in the last four games- struck out six times, and left seven men on base. The Tide had two doubles and one stolen base, but did not homer for the fourth straight game. Miller was 2-5 with a run and one driven in, Petrutz finished 2-4 with a double, run, and RBI. Sleight hit 2-3 with a run and was hit by a pitch. Moza suffered the loss and fell to 2-2 on the season.

USA hit 10-35 in the game with two home runts and two doubles. The Jag’s walked five times, struck out nine times, and left nine on base. Sullivan, Morgan, and Bell had two hits each. Logan Wash was the winning and improved to 2-1 while Gant Starling earned his first save of the season.

Most of the same issues from the weekend followed the Tide to this Tuesday contest. Lack of base runners, lack of clutch hitting, the inability to get a bunt down, not being able to make key plays in big situations, not working counts to run pitch counts up, among other things. In four of the nine innings USA pitchers retired the Tide on eight pitches, and used 127 pitches on the night. Bama pitchers needed 161 pitches in the game. Snell had a very sharp start, his best of the season. Kenty has just started being used more, and has been impressive his last five outings, allowing no runs. Miller and Sleight hit a combined 1-22 over the weekend so it was good to see them getting back on track. Petrutz has been on fire of late and along with Miller and Hodo have been carrying the offense. Others are needed to help out.

Things don't get any easier. The number one team in the country, the Arkansas Razorbacks come to town the this weekend for a three game series. Game on is Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday is set for 5 p.m., and Sunday’s third game will bye at 1 p.m. All will be available on SEC Network Plus. The Hogs Hagan Smith, the best pitcher in the country, will face the Tide on Friday night. Smith is 6-0 with a 1.76 ERA on the season. In 41 innings pitched Smith has allowed 20 hits, walked 14 batters, and struck out 83 while opponents are hitting .144 against the junior left-hander. The Razorback staff has an ERA of 2.58 and have held hitters to a .190 batting average. Offensively Arky is hitting .283 with 46 home runs. The Hogs live on pitching and an elite defense.

Roll Tide