2024 Alabama Spring Football Preview: Wide Receivers

From Julio Jones to Amari Cooper to Calvin Ridley to Jerry Jeudy/Henry Ruggs/Devonta Smith to Jameson Williams, Alabama had an unprecedented run of 1st round NFL receivers on the roster, but the production trailed off in 2022 and 2023. Some of it was due to a scheme change in 2023 that saw a significant decrease in passing volume, but issues with drops plagued the Tide the year before even with a Heisman QB tossing the ball around.

This year, Alabama has brought in the head coach and WR coach who just finished up posting a 5000 yard passing season, two 1000-yard receivers, and will be putting the QB and at least one receiver into the NFL via the first round, with two more likely coming out within round 2.

In other words, the receivers on Alabama’s roster are likely to see a major uptick in passing volume in 2024. The only question is: who’s going to be getting those targets?

Departed

Jermaine Burton - Alabama’s best WR the last two years, Burton is headed off to the NFL. He had a mixed career in Tuscaloosa after transferring from Georgia, often drawing the ire of opposing fans and his own fans from some on-field antics, but he was easily Alabama’s most consistent option.

Alabama’s best WR the last two years, Burton is headed off to the NFL. He had a mixed career in Tuscaloosa after transferring from Georgia, often drawing the ire of opposing fans and his own fans from some on-field antics, but he was easily Alabama’s most consistent option. Isaiah Bond - Bond had somewhat of a breakout year with a shade under 700 yards. He bailed as soon as Nick Saban retired and never waited around to meet the new coaching staff. He’ll be getting a nice car in Austin, TX, though.

Bond had somewhat of a breakout year with a shade under 700 yards. He bailed as soon as Nick Saban retired and never waited around to meet the new coaching staff. He’ll be getting a nice car in Austin, TX, though. Ja’Corey Brooks - A star of the comeback against Auburn back in 2021, Brooks never quite turned into a regular contributor due to inconsistent hands. Still, he was a solid special teams player throughout his career, and hopefully his next stop at Louisville will see him get more playing time.

A star of the comeback against Auburn back in 2021, Brooks never quite turned into a regular contributor due to inconsistent hands. Still, he was a solid special teams player throughout his career, and hopefully his next stop at Louisville will see him get more playing time. Malik Benson - Surprisingly, Benson was a starter for Alabama for most of last year. The JUCO transfer caught all of 13 passes despite being listed as a starter, and was pretty much invisible the entire season. He’s transferred on to Florida State.

Surprisingly, Benson was a starter for Alabama for most of last year. The JUCO transfer caught all of 13 passes despite being listed as a starter, and was pretty much invisible the entire season. He’s transferred on to Florida State. Shazz Preston - Going into his third year, Preston was still buried way down the depth chart and is transferring back home to Tulane.

Going into his third year, Preston was still buried way down the depth chart and is transferring back home to Tulane. Thaiu Jones-Bell - The senior never got any playing time for the Tide and was medically ineligible last season. He entered the transfer portal in December but never found a new team.

Returning Starters

#6 Kobe Prentice (Jr) 5’10” 182

Prentice was a surprise in 2022 as a true freshman that earned a starting role in the season opener. He was solid as a freshman with 31 catches for 337 yards, but saw his role diminish in year 2 with the Tide going with a lot more 2 TE sets - still, he followed it up with an impressively efficient 314 yards on only 18 catches. He didn’t get many opportunities, but most went for big plays. Now he’s at the top of the depth chart and his combination of speed, hands, and tenacity have him poised for a breakout season.

#19 Kendrick Law (Jr) 5’11” 201

Built like a small linebacker and boasting a nearly Olympic-level 100m dash time, Law is considered my many to be the fastest player on the team. Last year, he was mostly used as a gadget player - he lined up at WR, TE, and RB and did a lot of jet motion plays and downfield blocking as a decoy player, but his actual touches were fairly limited despite extensive playing time. Call it the Tommy Rees special.

Now, he’s expected to take a step forward and become a real receiver.

Returning Reserves

#24 Emmanuel Henderson (Jr) 6’1” 185

Henderson was a 5-star recruit as a running back, but spent his first couple of seasons transitioning to wide receiver. He’s played a good bit of special teams and was expected to have a role on the offense last year but missed most of the season with injury.

He’s got tremendous speed and athleticism, but his chops at WR are still relatively unknown.

#23 Jaren Hamilton (RFr) 6’1” 200

A bigger-framed WR with good track speed, Hamilton was a go-ball specialist in high school. He did get some sideline targets last season in a couple of games, but didn’t play enough and got a redshirt.

#13 Cole Adams (RFr) 5’10” 186

Adams was a recruit who missed his senior season of high school with injury and became mostly an afterthought, but he’s another big-time track star who was an excellent kick return man and slot guy. He’s likely a ways down the depth chart at WR, but has reportedly been right in the thick of the competition to be a returner.

Sick Report

#14 Jalen Hale (So) 6’1” 189

Hale was last year’s freshman star as a 5-star recruit that got on the field in week 1. Hale saw his targets diminish as the year went on, but he still flashed when given the opportunity. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury a week ago and is expected to miss the rest of spring and possibly the season.

I’m doing good everyone I’m out the hospital i’m moving around a little bit just waiting on my next process and get to my rehabilitation it wasn’t as bad as it could have been so I’m blessed and thankful for that I will return stronger than ever thanks everyone your support pic.twitter.com/MlxJlL3JhF — Jalen Hale (@JalenHale8) March 30, 2024

Newcomers

#5 Germie Bernard (Jr) 6’1” 203

Bernard was WR4 for the Washington Huskies last year, but still racked up 419 receiving yards and 43 rushing yards. He had something of a gadget role similar to Kendrick Law as a dedicated jet motion player and was expected to be their WR1 in 2024. He’s big and fast and dangerous after the catch, and is expected to make an immediate impact for the Tide.

#18 Caleb Odom (Fr) 6’5” 215

Odom was recruited as a 5-star TE, but the new coaching staff moved him to WR. He’s a highly polished hands catcher and route runner who’s size and red zone ability give him absurdly high upside. He was rumored to have made waves during bowl practices when he first enrolled, and has been mentioned a few times this spring for making highlight plays.

#21 Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton (Fr) 5’10” 175

An “athlete” recruit from high school, Hampton is a guy that Nick Saban fondly mention as having “that dog in him” in after signing with the Tide. He’s a unique player and personality who looks a bit unconventional on the field, but is a nightmare for opposing defenders to get their hands on.

Summer Reinforcements

Three of Alabama’s recruits that are not yet on campus were all WRs. Amari Jefferson, Rico Scott, and uber-5-star Ryan Williams will all be joining the Tide this summer, but won’t be on the field at A-Day.

A-DAY DEPTH CHART

So far, we aren’t totally sure what the new coaching staff is looking for as far as the differences in wide receiver positions. We do know that DeBoer almost exclusively used 3WR sets at Washington, so expect that to continue.

Here’s my best guess:

1st team - Kobe Prentice, Germie Bernard, Kendrick Law

2nd team - Caleb Odom, Emmanual Henderson, Jaren Hamilton

This was a little more interesting before Jalen Hale’s injury. Would he have been a first teamer over one of the three vets? And then there will be more shakeup this summer, as it’s hard to imagine Ryan Williams is going to be kept off the field.